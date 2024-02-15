Twitter
Farmers protest LIVE updates: Union ministers to meet farmer leaders today

The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

Large-scale farmer protests at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border on Tuesday resulted in chaotic scenes as police used tear gas on the demonstrators as they marched towards the nation's capital.

Using their tractors and handguns, the protesting farmers were observed attempting to breach the multi-layered barricades. The Haryana police, meanwhile, detained several protesting farmers. Given the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, the authorities in Kurukshetra, Haryana, deployed concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wire, and police and paramilitary men.

Leaders of farmers will meet with three Union ministers on Thursday in Chandigarh to discuss their demands. The meeting between farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher and Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai is scheduled to take place at 5:00 p.m.

The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

According to the protesting farmers, the centre promised them better crop prices, after which they ended the 2021 protest. They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report.

They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers.The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are demanding to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at 4 times the collector rate.

Further, they are demanding to punish those involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings. An appeal to provide 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), linking it with farming, has also been made by the farmers.

Also, they have demanded compensation to the families of farmers who died during the protests in 2021 and a job for any family member.

(with inputs from ANI)

LIVE BLOG

  • 15 Feb 2024, 08:56 AM

    The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are demanding to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at 4 times the collector rate.

  • 15 Feb 2024, 08:55 AM

    They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers. 

  • 15 Feb 2024, 08:42 AM

    Farmers are demanding to enact of a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops and a complete waiver of debt on all crops.

  • 15 Feb 2024, 08:40 AM

    Farmers from Punjab have assembled at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' call.

  • 15 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM

    'We are going to attend the meeting in a completely positive mood today', says Sarvan Singh Pandher

  • 15 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM

    The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

  • 15 Feb 2024, 07:48 AM

    Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai, as representatives of the Centre, may propose to form a new committee to address all pending issues, including a legal guarantee for procurement of crops at MSP.

  • 15 Feb 2024, 07:35 AM

    A third round of talks between farmers and Union ministers will be held in Chandigarh at 5 pm today.

  • 15 Feb 2024, 07:19 AM

    Police used tear gas to disperse protesters on the second day of the farmers' stir even as the local people suffered due to traffic jams near the borders, and the farmers' organisations said they would hold a meeting with the Central government on Thursday to discuss their demands.Police lobbed multiple rounds of teargas shells to disperse farmers who were approaching the police barricade at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border to resume the 'Dilli Chalo' protest on Wednesday.

  • 15 Feb 2024, 06:56 AM

    Following the start of the third day of protests and police clashes at the Punjab-Haryana border, three Union ministers are are set to engage in talks with farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Thursday after the confrontation between protesters.

