Farmers protest LIVE updates: Union ministers to meet farmer leaders today

The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

Large-scale farmer protests at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border on Tuesday resulted in chaotic scenes as police used tear gas on the demonstrators as they marched towards the nation's capital.

Using their tractors and handguns, the protesting farmers were observed attempting to breach the multi-layered barricades. The Haryana police, meanwhile, detained several protesting farmers. Given the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, the authorities in Kurukshetra, Haryana, deployed concrete slabs, iron nails, barricades, barbed wire, and police and paramilitary men.

Leaders of farmers will meet with three Union ministers on Thursday in Chandigarh to discuss their demands. The meeting between farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher and Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai is scheduled to take place at 5:00 p.m.

The protest this time has been called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee led by farmer union leaders Jagjeet Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher.

According to the protesting farmers, the centre promised them better crop prices, after which they ended the 2021 protest. They are demanding to enact a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission report.

They are also demanding a complete debt waiver and a scheme to provide pensions to farmers and farm labourers.The farmers have also urged to scrap the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and are demanding to reintroduce the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, ensuring consent from farmers and compensation at 4 times the collector rate.

Further, they are demanding to punish those involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri killings. An appeal to provide 200 days of employment per year and a daily wage of Rs 700 under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA), linking it with farming, has also been made by the farmers.

Also, they have demanded compensation to the families of farmers who died during the protests in 2021 and a job for any family member.

(with inputs from ANI)