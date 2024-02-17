Twitter
India

India

Farmers protest LIVE updates Day 5: Next round of talks on Sunday, farmers remain at Shambhu border

A third round of talks with the central government ended in a stalemate on Thursday, amid the standoff between the protestors and security personnel on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 06:47 AM IST

Edited by

The security forces deployed at the Shambhu Border continued to hold resistance to the agitating farmers attempting to enter the national capital as the protests entered the fifth day on Saturday. The police fired tear gas to disperse the farmers while the protestors were seen pelting stones towards the police on Friday.

The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points. Hundreds of farmers and some journalists have been injured as the protestors clashed with the police many a time trying to break the multi-layer barricades.

A third round of talks with the central government ended in a stalemate on Thursday, amid the standoff between the protestors and security personnel on the Punjab-Haryana border. 

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur), said that the government asked for more time to discuss the demands of the farmers in detail. 

"We engaged in a detailed discussion, and the government acknowledged the need for dialogue on MSP and shared debts, committing to further discussions. After the discussion, the government said that the demands require a detailed discussion. They have decided Sunday for the next (fourth) round of meeting," he said. 

Union Minister Arjun Munda who was part of the government delegation negotiating with the farmer said he was hopeful of a solution by the weekend.

  • 17 Feb 2024, 06:46 AM

    Mobile internet services, bulk SMS, and all dongle services, etc provided on mobile networks, except the voice calls in the jurisdiction of districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa of Haryana State to remain suspended till 17th February.

