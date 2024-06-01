Soon after the exit Polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Saturday and thanked all the citizens who exercised their franchise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his gratitude to voters and exuded confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to re-elect the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Soon after the exit Polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media on Saturday and thanked all the citizens who exercised their franchise.

"India has voted! A heartfelt thank you to all those who exercised their franchise. Their active participation is the cornerstone of our democracy. Their commitment and dedication ensures that the democratic spirit thrives in our nation. I would also like to specially appreciate India's Nari Shakti and Yuva Shakti. Their strong presence at the polls is a very encouraging sign," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi commended the efforts of the Election Commission for exemplary efforts in ensuring a smooth and fair electoral process.

"I would like to commend the @ECISVEEP for their exemplary efforts in ensuring a smooth and fair electoral process. Their dedication and meticulous planning have been crucial in upholding the integrity of our democracy, allowing citizens across the nation to vote with confidence and security. Our electoral process is something every believer in democratic values takes inspiration from," he said.

He further expressed gratitude to the outstanding security forces for their unwavering vigilance during the entire elections.

"Their efforts have ensured a safe and secure environment, enabling people to take part in the polling process with ease. Their service to the nation is deeply appreciated by each one of us," PM Modi posted on X.

The Prime Minister further said that every scheme of the party has reached the intended beneficiaries without any bias or leakage.

"I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to reelect the NDA government. They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalized and downtrodden. At the same time, they have seen how the reforms in India have propelled India to being the fifth-largest global economy. Every scheme of ours has reached the intended beneficiaries without any bias or leakage," he said.

The Prime Minister also criticized the INDIA bloc and said that the alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters.

"The opportunistic INDI Alliance failed to strike a chord with the voters. They are casteist, communal and corrupt. This alliance, aimed to protect a handful of dynasties, failed to present a futuristic vision for the nation. Through the campaign, they only enhanced their expertise on one thing- Modi bashing. Such regressive politics has been rejected by the people," the PM said.

He further applauded NDA Karyakarta and said that the party Karyakartas are their "greatest strength".

"I would like to applaud each and every NDA Karyakarta. Across the length and breadth of India, often braving intense heat. I compliment them for meticulously explaining our development agenda to the people and motivating them to come out and vote. Our Karyakartas are our greatest strength," he said.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised to retain power at the Centre with a thumping majority and register its third straight win in the Lok Sabha polls, exit polls predicted on Saturday.

The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two exit polls predicted the BJP also improving its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP-led NDA improved its numbers in 2019 Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2014 election. It is again poised for an upward trajectory, the exit polls predicted. The pollsters gave varying numbers to the INDIA bloc, a grouping of parties opposed to the BJP, but predicted that it will perform better than the Congress-led UPA in 2019.

The Republic PMarq exit poll gave 359 of 543 seats to NDA, 154 to INDIA bloc and 30 to others. Republic Matrize poll gave 353-368 seats to NDA, 118-113 to the INDIA bloc and 43-48 to others. The NewsX Dynamics gave 371 seats to NDA, 125 to INDIA bloc and 47 to others.

NewsX Dynamics exit poll has also predicted seats for different parties and said Congress will marginally improve from its tally of 52 seats in 2019.

It said the BJP is poised to win 315 seats, improving its 2019 tally of 303 seats. NewsX Dynamics exit poll predicted Congress winning 60 seats, DMK 22, Trinamool Congress 19, TDP 13, JD(U) 11, Shiv Sena (UBT) five, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) five, Shiv Sena eight, BJD eight, YSRCP seven, NCP four, Samajwadi Party 10, Rashtriya Janata Dal five, National Conference three, AAP three, AIADMK five, BRS two and JD(S) two seats.

The exit poll predicted that the ruling Left Democratic Front would get four seats in Kerala. It predicted that others will get 32 seats.

The Jan Ki Baat survey predicted 377 seats for NDA, 151 for INDIA bloc and 15 for others.

India TV poll gave 371-401 seats for NDA, 109-139 seats for INDIA bloc and 28-38 seats for others.

According to News18 mega exit poll, NDA is poised to win 355 to 370 seats, INDIA bloc 125 to 140 seats and others 42 to 52 seats.

The News24-Today's Chanakya predicted NDA winning 400 (plus, minus 15) seats, INDIA bloc 107 (plus,minus 11 seats) and others (36 plus, minus nine seats).

The Times Now-ETG exit poll predicted NDA getting 358 seats, INDIA bloc 152 and others 33 seats.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases from April 19 with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign. Votes will be counted on June 4.

The exit poll outcome was declared after the conclusion of polling for the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls on Saturday.

Simultaneous assembly polls have also been held in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim apart from assembly bypolls in several states.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)