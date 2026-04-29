Exit Poll 2026: NDA to sweep Assam, Congress-led UDF to return in Keralam, predicts Axis My India

Exit Polls 2026 Live Updates: Catch the Exit Polls results for the Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry as per Axis My India exit poll.

Exit Polls 2026: The wait is finally over as Exit polls for the Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are finally out, indicating voter sentiments after record voter turnout in several regions. Assam recorded a voter turnout of 85.96 percet, while Puducherry saw 89.87 percent. Tamil Nadu also witnessed strong participation, with over 82 percent of voters casting their ballots. Catch the Exit polls for these states, according to Axis My India exit poll.

Live Updates: