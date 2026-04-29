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Exit Poll 2026: NDA to sweep Assam, Congress-led UDF to return in Keralam, predicts Axis My India

Exit Polls 2026 Live Updates: Catch the Exit Polls results for the Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry as per Axis My India exit poll.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 29, 2026, 07:08 PM IST

Exit Poll 2026: NDA to sweep Assam, Congress-led UDF to return in Keralam, predicts Axis My India
Exit Polls 2026 for Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry. (Credits: AI-Generated)
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Exit Polls 2026: The wait is finally over as Exit polls for the Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry are finally out, indicating voter sentiments after record voter turnout in several regions. Assam recorded a voter turnout of 85.96 percet, while Puducherry saw 89.87 percent. Tamil Nadu also witnessed strong participation, with over 82 percent of voters casting their ballots. Catch the Exit polls for these states, according to Axis My India exit poll.

Live Updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 Apr 2026, 07:03 PM

    Exit Polls 2026 Live: Who is winning Puducherry?

    As per Axis My India exit poll, BJP-led alliance is predicted to get 16-20 seats, Congress-led alliance to get 6-8 seats, whereas others to get 3-7 seats, out of 30 Assembly seats in Puducherry.

     

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  • 29 Apr 2026, 06:53 PM

    Exit Polls 2026 Live: Who is winning Keralam?

    As per Axis My India exit poll, the UDF is predicted to get a clear popular mandate in Keralam. On the seats front, UDF is predicted to get 78-90 seats, LDG to get 49-62 seats, and BJP could get 0-3 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

     

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  • 29 Apr 2026, 06:45 PM

    Exit Polls 2026 Live: Congress sweeps Muslim votes

    The Axis My India exit poll also showed the NDA's strong hold among General voters, SC and ST voters, and OBC voters. On the other hand, Congress has strong support among Muslim voters with 78 percent, which is a big jump of 12 percent as compared to previous elections.

     

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  • 29 Apr 2026, 06:41 PM

    Exit Polls 2026 Live: NDA to come to power in Assam again

    As per Axis My India's exit poll for Assam, the NDA is predicted to secure 48 percent of the vote share, whereas the Congress-led alliance is likely to get 38 percent. Out of 126 seats, the BJP-led NDA to get 88-100 seats, Congress-led alliance to get 24-36 and others to get 0-3 seats.

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