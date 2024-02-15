Twitter
India

India

Electoral Bonds Case LIVE updates: Supreme Court says, 'Scheme violates right to information'

The bench said that the petitions raised two main issues; whether amendments are violative of right to information under Article 19(1)(a) and whether unlimited corporate funding violated free and fair elections.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

A five-judge bench of Chief Justice of Inda DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra delivered a unanimous verdict on Thursday, striking down the Electoral Bonds scheme as unconstitutional.

The bench was ruling on a batch of pleas challenging the legal validity of the Central government's Electoral Bonds Scheme, which allows for anonymous funding to political parties. At the start of the judgment, CJI Chandrachud said there are two opinions, one by himself and another by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and both arrive at same conclusion.

The bench said that the petitions raised two main issues; whether amendments are violative of right to information under Article 19(1)(a) and whether unlimited corporate funding violated free and fair elections.

The CJI while reading out his judgement said that the Supreme Court holds that anonymous electoral bonds are violative of Right to Information and Article 19(1)(a).

The Supreme Court said that information about corporate contributors through Electoral Bonds must be disclosed as the donations by companies are purely for quid pro quo purposes.The court held that amendments in the Companies Act permitting unlimited political contributions by companies are arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court said infringement to the Right to Information is not justified to curb black money. 

    The Congress on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict striking down the electoral bond scheme, and said it will reinforce the power of votes over notes.

    In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, “The Supreme Court has held the much-touted Electoral Bonds scheme of the Modi Sarkar as violative of both laws passed by Parliament as well as the Constitution of India.”

    The long-awaited verdict is hugely welcome and will reinforce the power of votes over notes, he said.

    SC asks banks to stop issuing Electoral Bonds



    The Apex Court ordered banks to forthwith stop issuing Electoral Bonds and that the State Bank of India (SBI) shall furnish the details of Electoral Bonds encashed by the political parties. The court said that SBI should submit the details to the Election Commisison of India and ECI shall publish these details on the website.

    Advocate Prashant Bhushan says "The Supreme Court has struck down the Electoral Bond scheme and all the provisions that were made to bring it into effect have been struck down. They have held that this violates the fundamental right to information of citizens to know about who is contributing money to political parties. They have also struck down the unlimited contribution being made by companies to political parties..."

