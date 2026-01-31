FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2026: Faster growth, inflation, subsidy concerns loom large

Economic Survey 2025-2026 LIVE UPDATES: The Economic Survey will be followed by a media briefing by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran. The Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 02:11 PM IST

Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2026: Faster growth, inflation, subsidy concerns loom large
Economic Survey 2025-2026 LIVE UPDATES:  Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025–26 in Parliament today, January 29, 2026.  The Economic Survey, presented before the Union Budget, provides a snapshot of India's economy, reviewing past performance and outlining prospects. Prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, it offers insights into the government's assessment and economic outlook. The Economic Survey will be followed by a media briefing by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran. The Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1.

According to the Economic Survey of India tabled in Parliament on Thursday,  India's economic growth remains resilient with strong domestic demand acting as the main anchor, even as the global environment continues to remain fragile. The estimated India's potential growth is around 7 per cent, and India's GDP growth in FY27 is likely to remain in the range of 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent.

Economic Survey 2025-26 is a 799-page document. It is divided into 16 parts this year.

Here are the titles of the 16 chapters:

1) State of the economy: Pushing the growth frontier

2) Fiscal developments: Anchoring stability through credible consolidation

3) Monetary management and financial intermediation: Refining the regulatory touch

4) External sector: Playing the long game

5) Inflation: Tamed and anchored

6) Agriculture and food management: Raising productivity, securing income and ensuring

7) Services: From stability to new frontiers

8) Industry’s next leap: Structural transformation and global integration

9) Investment and infrastructure: Strengthening connectivity, capacity and competitiveness

10) Environment and climate change: Building a resilient, competitive and development-driven India

11) Education and health: What works and what’s next

12) Employment and skill development: Getting skilling right

13) Rural development and social progress: From participation to partnership

14) Evolution of the AI ecosystem in India: The way forward

15) Urbanisation: Making India’s cities work for its citizens

16 - Part 1) From import substitution to strategic resilience and strategic indispensability

16 - Part 2) Building strategic resilience and strategic indispensability: The role of the state, the private sector and the citizens


Check Economic Survey 2025-2026 LIVE UPDATES here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 Jan 2026, 05:37 PM

    Budget 2026 Economic Survey Live: The live blog is closed

  • 29 Jan 2026, 04:38 PM

    Budget 2026 Economic Survey Live: India tops global remittance chart with USD 135.4 billion inflows in FY25

    Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Parliament on Thursday.

    The Economic Survey says 'India's external sector remains strong, with deepening global integration driven by robust exports, resilient services trade, and expanding trade networks. This reflects increased competitiveness, diversification, and adaptability to global demand.'

    India's current account structure reflects a merchandise trade deficit offset by strong net inflows of invisibles, led by rising surpluses in services and private transfers. In H1 FY26, the Current Account Deficit (CAD) moderated to USD 15 billion (0.8 per cent of GDP) from USD 25.3 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in H1 FY25.

  • 29 Jan 2026, 04:10 PM

    Budget 2026 Economic Survey Live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praises Indian economy's momentum

  • 29 Jan 2026, 02:10 PM

    Economic Survey 2025-2026: Centre's revenue receipts rose to 9.2% of GDP IN FY25 (PA)



    Centre’s revenue receipts strengthened from an average of about 8.5 per cent of GDP in FY16–FY20 to 9.2% of GDP in FY25 (PA). This improvement was driven by buoyant non-corporate tax collections, which rose from about 2.4 per cent of GDP pre-pandemic to around 3.3 per cent post-pandemic.
     

  • 29 Jan 2026, 02:03 PM

    Economic Survey 2025-2026; Forex increases to $ 701.4 bn 

    India’s foreign exchange reserves increased to USD 701.4 billion as of 16 January 2026, providing import cover of about 11 months and covering over 94 per cent of external debt, thereby strengthening resilience against external volatility.

    aeb faefe

     

  • 29 Jan 2026, 01:56 PM

    Economic Survey 2025-2026: Gross GST collection grows by 6.7 per cent YoY

    Gross GST collections during April–December 2025 stood at ₹17.4 lakh crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 6.7 per cent. GST revenue growth is broadly aligned with prevailing nominal GDP growth conditions. In parallel, high-frequency indicators suggest robust transaction volumes, with cumulative e-way bill volumes during April-December 2025 growing by 21 per cent YoY.

    WGBRGAREJG

    (Source: PIB)

  • 29 Jan 2026, 01:52 PM

    Economic Survey 2025-2026: Industry-wise performance and projections 

    The Survey highlights that Agriculture and allied services are estimated to grow by 3.1 per cent in FY26. The industrial sector is showing signs of strength, with manufacturing growing by 8.4 per cent in the first half of FY26, surpassing the FY26 estimate of 7.0 per cent. In the first half of FY26, the Gross Value Added (GVA) for services increased by 9.3 per cent, with an estimated 9.1 per cent growth for the entire fiscal year.

    r gar af

    (Source: PIB)

  • 29 Jan 2026, 01:12 PM

    Economic Survey 2025-2026: The IT-Enabled Services Sector been India’s mainstay for growth and exports

    According to the Economic Survey 2026, the IT-Enabled Services Sector has been India’s mainstay for growth and exports since the dawn of the millennium. Unlike manufacturing exports, they do not impose hard fiscal, employment, or logistical constraints on the country, allowing institutional weakness to persist even alongside globally competitive firms. So, manufacturing matters.

  • 29 Jan 2026, 01:04 PM

    Economic Survey 2025-2026; India-US trade talks expected to conclude during the year

    The Survey 2026 highlighted the ongoing US trade talks expected to reduce external uncertainties for India amid global challenges. “Although the President of the United States announced reciprocal tariffs of 25% on Indiain April, India was expected to strike an early agreement with the US administration and lowerthem. So, in August, when the American President announced an additional penal tariff of25% on most of India’s merchandise exports to the United States on top of the reciprocal tariff of 25% announced in April, it surprised many since India was expected to be one of the earlywinners in the new tariff regime of the United States. Growth forecasts were revised downward. But in reality, growth accelerated due to a slew of structural reforms and policy measures.”

  • 29 Jan 2026, 01:03 PM

    Economic Survey 2025-2026: Higher inflation in FY27 



    According to the survey, India’s inflation rate will likely be higher in FY27 than in FY26. However, we believe it is unlikely to be a concern.

  • 29 Jan 2026, 12:56 PM

    Economic Survey 2025-2026: Fiscal Deficit declined in FY 25



    According to the survey, the fiscal deficit from 9.2 per cent of GDP in FY21 declined to 4.8 per cent of GDP in FY25. It is budgeted at 4.4 per cent of GDP in FY26. 

  • 29 Jan 2026, 12:47 PM

    Economic Survey 2025-2026: Capex increased to 4% of GDP in FY25'



    Capital expenditure has been scaled up from an average of 1.7 per cent of GDP in the pre-pandemic period to an average of 2.9 per cent of GDP in the years after the pandemic. Capex increased from an average of 2.7 per cent of GDP to 3.9 per cent of GDP over the same period, and further to 4 per cent in FY25 (PA).

     

  • 29 Jan 2026, 12:46 PM

    Economic Survey 2025-2026: 'Growth Outlook remains favourable', says FM



    Taking an optimistic view of the economy, the Survey noted that while global economic conditions remain uncertain and fragile, India's overall outlook continues to be positive. It highlighted that India's growth is holding up better than expected compared to many other economies, although risks remain elevated due to global uncertainties.

  • 29 Jan 2026, 12:43 PM

    Economic Survey 2025-2026: India's real GDP growth is pegged at 6.8%-7.2%



    Nirmala Sitharaman said India is expected to expand at 6.8%-7.2% in FY27, backed by strong macro fundamentals and a series of regulatory reforms. The Economic Survey 2025-26 said that a strategic vision for navigating a global economy strained by a tougher US tariff regime will be taken ahead. 

  • 29 Jan 2026, 12:40 PM

    Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey 2025-2026



    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables the Economic Survey 2025-2026 in Parliament ahead of the budget 2026 session.

