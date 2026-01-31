Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2026: Faster growth, inflation, subsidy concerns loom large

Economic Survey 2025-2026 LIVE UPDATES: The Economic Survey will be followed by a media briefing by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran. The Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1.

Economic Survey 2025-2026 LIVE UPDATES: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025–26 in Parliament today, January 29, 2026. The Economic Survey, presented before the Union Budget, provides a snapshot of India's economy, reviewing past performance and outlining prospects. Prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, it offers insights into the government's assessment and economic outlook. The Economic Survey will be followed by a media briefing by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran. The Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1.



According to the Economic Survey of India tabled in Parliament on Thursday, India's economic growth remains resilient with strong domestic demand acting as the main anchor, even as the global environment continues to remain fragile. The estimated India's potential growth is around 7 per cent, and India's GDP growth in FY27 is likely to remain in the range of 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent.

Economic Survey 2025-26 is a 799-page document. It is divided into 16 parts this year.

Here are the titles of the 16 chapters:

1) State of the economy: Pushing the growth frontier

2) Fiscal developments: Anchoring stability through credible consolidation

3) Monetary management and financial intermediation: Refining the regulatory touch

4) External sector: Playing the long game

5) Inflation: Tamed and anchored

6) Agriculture and food management: Raising productivity, securing income and ensuring

7) Services: From stability to new frontiers

8) Industry’s next leap: Structural transformation and global integration

9) Investment and infrastructure: Strengthening connectivity, capacity and competitiveness

10) Environment and climate change: Building a resilient, competitive and development-driven India

11) Education and health: What works and what’s next

12) Employment and skill development: Getting skilling right

13) Rural development and social progress: From participation to partnership

14) Evolution of the AI ecosystem in India: The way forward

15) Urbanisation: Making India’s cities work for its citizens

16 - Part 1) From import substitution to strategic resilience and strategic indispensability

16 - Part 2) Building strategic resilience and strategic indispensability: The role of the state, the private sector and the citizens



