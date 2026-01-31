Economic Survey ahead of Union Budget 2026: Faster growth, inflation, subsidy concerns loom large

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli announces release date of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer epic saga
INDIA
The Economic Survey will be followed by a media briefing by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran. The Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1.
Economic Survey 2025-2026 LIVE UPDATES: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2025–26 in Parliament today, January 29, 2026. The Economic Survey, presented before the Union Budget, provides a snapshot of India's economy, reviewing past performance and outlining prospects. Prepared by the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, it offers insights into the government's assessment and economic outlook. The Economic Survey will be followed by a media briefing by Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V. Anantha Nageswaran. The Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1.
According to the Economic Survey of India tabled in Parliament on Thursday, India's economic growth remains resilient with strong domestic demand acting as the main anchor, even as the global environment continues to remain fragile. The estimated India's potential growth is around 7 per cent, and India's GDP growth in FY27 is likely to remain in the range of 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent.
Economic Survey 2025-26 is a 799-page document. It is divided into 16 parts this year.
Here are the titles of the 16 chapters:
1) State of the economy: Pushing the growth frontier
2) Fiscal developments: Anchoring stability through credible consolidation
3) Monetary management and financial intermediation: Refining the regulatory touch
4) External sector: Playing the long game
5) Inflation: Tamed and anchored
6) Agriculture and food management: Raising productivity, securing income and ensuring
7) Services: From stability to new frontiers
8) Industry’s next leap: Structural transformation and global integration
9) Investment and infrastructure: Strengthening connectivity, capacity and competitiveness
10) Environment and climate change: Building a resilient, competitive and development-driven India
11) Education and health: What works and what’s next
12) Employment and skill development: Getting skilling right
13) Rural development and social progress: From participation to partnership
14) Evolution of the AI ecosystem in India: The way forward
15) Urbanisation: Making India’s cities work for its citizens
16 - Part 1) From import substitution to strategic resilience and strategic indispensability
16 - Part 2) Building strategic resilience and strategic indispensability: The role of the state, the private sector and the citizens
Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, tabled the Economic Survey 2025-26 in the Parliament on Thursday.
The Economic Survey says 'India's external sector remains strong, with deepening global integration driven by robust exports, resilient services trade, and expanding trade networks. This reflects increased competitiveness, diversification, and adaptability to global demand.'
India's current account structure reflects a merchandise trade deficit offset by strong net inflows of invisibles, led by rising surpluses in services and private transfers. In H1 FY26, the Current Account Deficit (CAD) moderated to USD 15 billion (0.8 per cent of GDP) from USD 25.3 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in H1 FY25.
The Economic Survey 2025-26 highlights India’s strong macroeconomic performance and the Indian economy's continued strong growth momentum. Supported by strong macro fundamentals and a series of regulatory reforms, the Indian economy will not only sustain growth but also…— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 29, 2026
India’s foreign exchange reserves increased to USD 701.4 billion as of 16 January 2026, providing import cover of about 11 months and covering over 94 per cent of external debt, thereby strengthening resilience against external volatility.
Gross GST collections during April–December 2025 stood at ₹17.4 lakh crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 6.7 per cent. GST revenue growth is broadly aligned with prevailing nominal GDP growth conditions. In parallel, high-frequency indicators suggest robust transaction volumes, with cumulative e-way bill volumes during April-December 2025 growing by 21 per cent YoY.
(Source: PIB)
The Survey highlights that Agriculture and allied services are estimated to grow by 3.1 per cent in FY26. The industrial sector is showing signs of strength, with manufacturing growing by 8.4 per cent in the first half of FY26, surpassing the FY26 estimate of 7.0 per cent. In the first half of FY26, the Gross Value Added (GVA) for services increased by 9.3 per cent, with an estimated 9.1 per cent growth for the entire fiscal year.
(Source: PIB)
According to the Economic Survey 2026, the IT-Enabled Services Sector has been India’s mainstay for growth and exports since the dawn of the millennium. Unlike manufacturing exports, they do not impose hard fiscal, employment, or logistical constraints on the country, allowing institutional weakness to persist even alongside globally competitive firms. So, manufacturing matters.
The Survey 2026 highlighted the ongoing US trade talks expected to reduce external uncertainties for India amid global challenges. “Although the President of the United States announced reciprocal tariffs of 25% on Indiain April, India was expected to strike an early agreement with the US administration and lowerthem. So, in August, when the American President announced an additional penal tariff of25% on most of India’s merchandise exports to the United States on top of the reciprocal tariff of 25% announced in April, it surprised many since India was expected to be one of the earlywinners in the new tariff regime of the United States. Growth forecasts were revised downward. But in reality, growth accelerated due to a slew of structural reforms and policy measures.”