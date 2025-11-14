Dinara Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Shashi Shankar Kumar vs Rajesh Yadav; Check who is leading race now

Bihar Election 2025: Is Congress pulling Mahagathbandhan down? Did Rahul Gandhi’s 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' fail to convert crowd into votes?
INDIA
Dinara Election Result 2025 Live Updates: The constituency has seen the victory of the two biggest local parties- JD(U) and RJD in the past two elections. In 2025 election as well, the fight is between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.
Dinara Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Results Live Update: The Bihar assembly election 2025 was held in two phases - November 6 and 11 - with the counting scheduled for November 14. In the first phase of polling, i.e., November 6, the state witnessed a record voter turnout of 64.66 per cent, the first in 27 years. A voter turnout of 67.14 per cent was recorded in the second round of polling, held today, i.e., November 11.
The constituency has seen the victory of the two biggest local parties- JD(U) and RJD in the past two elections. In 2025 election as well, the fight is between NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The key candidates contesting from the Dinara assembly constituency in the ongoing Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 are Shashi Shankar Kumar alias Rajesh Yadav (RJD) and Alok Kumar Singh (RLM)
