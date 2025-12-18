Delhi Pollution Crisis LIVE Updates: Environmental Minister directs strict enforcement of No PUC, No Fuel rule

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during song launch, personal space breached, Police says..., WATCH
INDIA
Delhi is experiencing its worst pollution crisis. The AQI has shockingly crossed 400 on several days in December, posing an extreme health emergency. Delhites face double trouble, a dense layer of smog and fog, both reducing visibility.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Sameer app, Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 356 in the ‘very poor’ category, as of 6:00 am on Thursday.
CM Rekha Gupta’s Delhi government has introduced several measures in the wake of the pollution crisis in the national capital. CAQ (Commission for Air Quality Management) has invoked all GRAP Stage-IV measures in Delhi-NCR to control pollution levels in the capital.
Stay tuned for latest updates.
Taking to their official X handle, SpiceJet informed the passengers that all departures, arrivals and their consequent flights may be affected due to the dense fog in Delhi and North India
Air India on X, says, 'Over the next few days, potential dense fog conditions resulting in poor visibility may impact flight operations at our primary hub in Delhi, and a few airports in northern and eastern India, with a cascading effect in some other cities across our network. To help plan your travel better, especially during the holiday season, may we request you to check your flight status at here before heading to the airport. For your convenience, Air India has taken several proactive measures to mitigate the fog-related disruptions. However, despite our efforts, if dense fog leads to sudden cancellations or prolonged delays, our ground colleagues will be available round-the-clock to assist you and make alternative arrangements. In addition, our 'FogCare' initiative allows passengers, booked on flights that are likely to be affected during the fog window, to receive advance alerts on their registered phone numbers, with the option to change their flights without any extra payment, or seek a full refund on the bookings without any penalty. We sincerely solicit your patience and support to help us make your travel experience better. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew remain our top priority.
The air quality in national capital remains in 'hazardous' category as AQI recorded 396 on Thursday morning, as per AQI.
The Delhi government will begin strict enforcement of the "No PUC, No Fuel" rule from December 18 as part of an intensified multi-pronged drive to curb worsening air pollution in the national capital.Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday issued firm directives to agencies, petrol pump operators and the police to ensure compliance from day one.