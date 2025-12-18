Delhi Pollution Crisis LIVE Updates: Environmental Minister directs strict enforcement of No PUC, No Fuel rule

Delhi is experiencing its worst pollution crisis. The AQI has shockingly crossed 400 on several days in December, posing an extreme health emergency. Delhites face double trouble, a dense layer of smog and fog, both reducing visibility.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Sameer app, Delhi’s AQI was recorded at 356 in the ‘very poor’ category, as of 6:00 am on Thursday.

CM Rekha Gupta’s Delhi government has introduced several measures in the wake of the pollution crisis in the national capital. CAQ (Commission for Air Quality Management) has invoked all GRAP Stage-IV measures in Delhi-NCR to control pollution levels in the capital.

