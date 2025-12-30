FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi-NCR weather LIVE UPDATE: Dense fog, 'very poor' air quality continue to grip National Capital, IMD issues red alert

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 385 as of 6 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Among the National Capital Region (NCR) cities, Ghaziabad recorded the worst air quality, with the AQI touching 398 at 7:30 am.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 09:48 AM IST

Delhi-NCR weather LIVE UPDATE: Dense fog, 'very poor' air quality continue to grip National Capital, IMD issues red alert
TRENDING NOW

The National Capital woke up to a thick blanket of fog on Tuesday, with visibility reduced to 350 meters, causing disruptions in flight operations. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 385 as of 6 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Among the National Capital Region (NCR) cities, Ghaziabad recorded the worst air quality, with the AQI touching 398 at 7:30 am.

Gurugram fared relatively better but remained in the poor category with an AQI of 294, while Faridabad recorded an AQI of 243.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain near 8 degrees Celsius. The IMD also issued a fog alert for the night of December 29 and the morning of December 30, warning of dense to very dense fog expected in Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of the Northeast, East, and North India.

Low visibility around Delhi led to IndiGo Airlines releasing a Travel Advisory warning of possible flight disruptions. It said the visibility is expected to reduce across Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ranchi, Kolkata and others. A similar advisory was released by Air India for Delhi and parts of northern India. It said that flight schedules to and from Delhi are likely to be affected. Delhi Airport also issued a warning for possible flight disruptions a day before. However, on Tuesday, it said that flight operations are running smoothly as the visibility improved.

The air quality in Delhi has been a cause of concern, with the overall 24-hour average AQI standing at 401 on Monday, falling in the 'severe' category. The IMD has warned of an increased likelihood of various illnesses, such as flu, a runny or stuffy nose, or nosebleeds in the areas expecting a cold wave, which usually sets in or gets aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

Check latest live updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 30 Dec 2025, 09:39 AM

    Delhi-NCR weather LIVE: Flight operations normalise at Delhi airport

    Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory at 7 am on Tuesday, stating that flight operations are running smoothly following an improvement in visibility after the city was earlier shrouded in dense fog.

    The airport assured travellers that on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support.

    "Flight operations are running smoothly as visibility at the airport has improved. Please be assured that our on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support. For the latest flight schedules, please get in touch with your respective airline," said Delhi Airport.

