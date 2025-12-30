Delhi-NCR weather LIVE UPDATE: Dense fog, 'very poor' air quality continue to grip National Capital, IMD issues red alert

Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26, her last entry in diary hints at...
Khaleda Zia passes away: PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, recalls his 'warm' meeting with her in 2015, says 'will be remembered...'
Viral video: Not Tara Sutaria, but AP Dhillon tried to create kiss moment, new footage from Mumbai concert proves actress' commitment to Veer Pahariya
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to marry on THIS date, will have private-but-lavish ceremony in...
Commuters ALERT! Delhi-NCR Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's eve, avoid THESE routes on December 31, check alternative routes, diversion and more
Akshay Kumar gets knockout kick from wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday, superstar admits 'you still hit me harder than any stunt'
Who was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh's first female prime minister dies at 80 after prolonged illness, she was wife of…
US President Donald Trump gives BIG update on Gaza peace plan, second phase to begin by...
Viral video: Salman Khan fails to hide tears, gets emotional while posing beside Dharmendra's huge poster at Ikkis screening, fans react
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: NMRC to expand metro services from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 by...
INDIA
The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 385 as of 6 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Among the National Capital Region (NCR) cities, Ghaziabad recorded the worst air quality, with the AQI touching 398 at 7:30 am.
The National Capital woke up to a thick blanket of fog on Tuesday, with visibility reduced to 350 meters, causing disruptions in flight operations. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 385 as of 6 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Among the National Capital Region (NCR) cities, Ghaziabad recorded the worst air quality, with the AQI touching 398 at 7:30 am.
Gurugram fared relatively better but remained in the poor category with an AQI of 294, while Faridabad recorded an AQI of 243.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to remain near 8 degrees Celsius. The IMD also issued a fog alert for the night of December 29 and the morning of December 30, warning of dense to very dense fog expected in Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of the Northeast, East, and North India.
Low visibility around Delhi led to IndiGo Airlines releasing a Travel Advisory warning of possible flight disruptions. It said the visibility is expected to reduce across Delhi, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ranchi, Kolkata and others. A similar advisory was released by Air India for Delhi and parts of northern India. It said that flight schedules to and from Delhi are likely to be affected. Delhi Airport also issued a warning for possible flight disruptions a day before. However, on Tuesday, it said that flight operations are running smoothly as the visibility improved.
The air quality in Delhi has been a cause of concern, with the overall 24-hour average AQI standing at 401 on Monday, falling in the 'severe' category. The IMD has warned of an increased likelihood of various illnesses, such as flu, a runny or stuffy nose, or nosebleeds in the areas expecting a cold wave, which usually sets in or gets aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.
Check latest live updates here:
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory at 7 am on Tuesday, stating that flight operations are running smoothly following an improvement in visibility after the city was earlier shrouded in dense fog.
The airport assured travellers that on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support.
"Flight operations are running smoothly as visibility at the airport has improved. Please be assured that our on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers and provide necessary support. For the latest flight schedules, please get in touch with your respective airline," said Delhi Airport.