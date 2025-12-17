FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi- NCR Pollution LIVE updates: CM Rekha Gupta mandates 50 percent WFH for corporate, government employees

Delhites are facing double trouble as on one side the winter fog has claimed lives of people. while on the other hand it is struggling with severe health hazard as the air quality of the national capital has worsen over December. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 378, placing it in the 'very poor'.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 17, 2025, 12:38 PM IST

Delhi- NCR Pollution LIVE updates: CM Rekha Gupta mandates 50 percent WFH for corporate, government employees
    Delhites are facing double trouble as on one side the winter fog has claimed lives of people. while on the other hand it is struggling with severe health hazard as the air quality of the national capital has worsen over December. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 378, placing it in the 'very poor' category, as of Tuesday.

    The air quality showed a marginal improvement compared to Monday, when the AQI had touched 427, falling in the 'severe' category. However, the relief is temporary, and the city's air quality remains a major concern. The PM2.5 level is at 207, and PM10 level is at 275, several times higher than normal.

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates.

    LIVE BLOG

    • 17 Dec 2025, 12:37 PM

      Construction workers to get Rs 10,000

      Construction activities are already banned in the city, and the government announced a Rs 10,000 compensation for affected construction workers.

       

    • 17 Dec 2025, 12:35 PM

      Delhi Government takes BIG step

      The Delhi government implemented a 50% work-from-home (WFH) policy for both government and private offices due to worsening air quality on Wednesday, December 17.

