Delhi- NCR Pollution LIVE updates: CM Rekha Gupta mandates 50 percent WFH for corporate, government employees

Delhites are facing double trouble as on one side the winter fog has claimed lives of people. while on the other hand it is struggling with severe health hazard as the air quality of the national capital has worsen over December. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is at 378, placing it in the 'very poor' category, as of Tuesday.

The air quality showed a marginal improvement compared to Monday, when the AQI had touched 427, falling in the 'severe' category. However, the relief is temporary, and the city's air quality remains a major concern. The PM2.5 level is at 207, and PM10 level is at 275, several times higher than normal.

