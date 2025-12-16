Delhi-NCR pollution LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Airport confirms 126 flights cancellation on Tuesday, IndiGo cancels 110 services

Moringa boost: Want healthy alternative to coffee? Here's how to prepare healthy moringa latte at home
INDIA
Delhi-NCR pollution LIVE UPDATES: A toxic haze engulfed the National Capital as hazardous air as the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossed the 400 mark on Tuesday morning, affecting visibility and delaying flights and trains.
Delhi-NCR pollution LIVE UPDATES: The national capital has been experiencing toxic smog engulfing the city, severely impacting air quality and travel disruptions. Delhi's air quality has reached hazardous levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 400 in several areas across Delhi-NCR, prompting authorities to implement strict anti-pollution measures.
India’s pollution watchdog classifies AQI levels of 101–200 as moderate, 201–300 as poor, 301–400 as very poor, and anything above 400 as severe. Currently, the Delhi AQI is in the 'very poor' range at 373, slightly improved from 'severe' levels of 401 on Monday. Delhi's Anand Vihar and ITO recorded AQI around 400 as of 10 am on Tuesday.
In view of the worsening situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the Air Quality Index (AQI) neared the 'Severe Plus' mark at 450. "Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the order stated.
Further, the NCR Pollution Control Boards/Committee and other concerned agencies have been asked to intensify preventive measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the order stated. Several parts of the national capital remained enveloped in a dense layer of toxic smog, severely affecting visibility and causing discomfort to residents.
Check Delhi-NCR pollution LIVE UPDATES here:
Delhi-NCR pollution LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Airport issues flight advisory for passengers.
Passenger Advisory issued at 1220 hrs.— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 16, 2025
Kind attention to all flyers!#Fog #FogAlert #DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/S23RV7NODK
Due to low visibility, 49 departing and 77 arriving flights were cancelled. IndiGo cancelled 110 flights across its network, citing knock-on effects of bad weather at Delhi airport. Passengers faced significant travel woes, exacerbating winter-related disruptions across north India. IndiGo advised passengers to plan, noting that winter fog often slows down flight movements in northern India, especially during early morning hours.
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee has issued strict directives banning the use of coal and firewood in tandoors at all hotels, restaurants, and open eateries across Delhi, amid ongoing high pollution levels in the capital.