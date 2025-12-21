Delhi-NCR Pollution LIVE UPDATES: National Capital chokes under toxic smog, air quality expected to remain 'severe' for coming days

The forecast for the next six days is concerning, according to the bulletin. The air quality is "likely to be in the Very Poor to Severe category." On Sundat, visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport remained poor due to dense fog.

Air pollution levels in Delhi almost reached the "severe" category on Sunday. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 390 around 7 am, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This occurred as dense smog, freezing temperatures, and thick fog covered significant areas of northern India.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for Delhi increased significantly throughout the day, reaching 410 at 11 pm. This exceeded the "severe" threshold during the night. Although there was a slight improvement by 6:30 am on Sunday, the AQI remained close to the severe level at 396. This is according to the ministry of earth sciences’ Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

The system’s forecast warned of persistently hazardous conditions, stating: “The air quality is likely to be in the Severe category from 20.12.2025 to 22.12.2025. The air quality is likely be in the Very Poor category on 23.12.2025."

The forecast for the next six days is concerning, according to the bulletin. The air quality is "likely to be in the Very Poor to Severe category."

Central Delhi was not spared either, with India Gate and Kartavya Path showing a thick layer of smog hovering over the iconic stretch.

The AQI in this area was recorded at 381, falling in the 'very poor' category. In east Delhi's Anand Vihar locality, pollution levels touched 'severe', with the AQI again at 438, making it one of the most polluted pockets of the capital on Sunday morning.

The ITO area also remained under a blanket of smog, with the AQI recorded at 405, categorised as 'severe'.

Visibility at the Indira Gandhi International Airport remained poor due to dense fog. IndiGo issued a travel advisory, cautioning passengers about possible disruptions due to early-morning fog expected across Delhi and several parts of northern India on Sunday.

Check live updates here: