04 Nov 2022, 12:25 PM

Given the high levels of air pollution in Delhi, it is time to take some preventative measures to avoid getting sick. to educate people on how to deal with this worrying scenario and to let them know what to do and what not to do.

To improve indoor air quality, add air purifying plants like Tulsi, spider plants, and aloe vera to homes and workplaces. Remain hydrated. Toxins and dangerous substances should be removed from the body by drinking more water.

Avoid outdoor activities and morning exercise. Keep trash, plastics, and other wasted objects from being burned. Avoid travelling on the busier, larger highways and Go away from regions that are heavily polluted or dusty.

