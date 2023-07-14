Delhi floods live updates: City grapples with water-logging, traffic jams as Yamuna crosses danger mark

Yamuna River flooding causes traffic jams, and several areas in Delhi, such as the secretariat, Supreme Court, ITO, and Civil Lines, are currently grappling with waterlogging.

The Yamuna River's water level has brought about significant disturbances within the city. As of Thursday night, the water level was recorded at 208.63 meters, and as of 9 am today, it has slightly decreased to 208.40 meters. However, this measurement still exceeds the danger mark by three meters, highlighting the gravity of the situation. The rising water has profoundly impacted the daily lives of people, prompting the government to implement various measures in response.

To ensure the safety of students, schools have been closed due to the flood-like conditions. Government employees, except those engaged in emergency services, have been advised to work remotely from their homes. Similarly, private offices have been encouraged to adopt the work-from-home option. These actions are aimed at minimizing the risks and inconveniences posed by the high water level.

Numerous significant areas in Delhi, such as the secretariat, Supreme Court, ITO, and Civil Lines, are currently grappling with waterlogging. Consequently, there have been major disruptions in traffic, especially along the Outer Ring Road and other affected routes. In an effort to alleviate congestion, traffic diversions have been put into effect. However, these diversions have resulted in significant delays for commuters, leading to frustrating traffic jams.