Shah Rukh Khan looks menacing as bald villain in first poster from Jawan, fans say ‘this will be bigger than Pathaan’

Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida West, rescue operation underway

Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

Meet Bihar man whose firm earns Rs 769 crore from rent, Rs 4170 crore net worth, to get Rs 4.1 crore per month from...

Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these four south stars to prepare for Jawan: 'To understand language of expression...'

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

Health benefits of Ragi (finger millets)

Yoga asanas for pain relief during periods

Health benefits of red rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Wagner VS Putin: Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner mercenary group? All you need to know

Over 8 killed, many injured as Katra-bound bus rolls down gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Karnataka Chief Minister: Siddaramaiah emerges as preferred choice, ending suspense over next face

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

Delhi flood news LIVE updates: School, colleges, government offices shut till Sunday

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.08 metres on Wednesday

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

Delhi flood news: Due to severe rainfall that hit areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, which reported landslides, flash floods, and loss of life in several north Indian states, along with transportation and power outages, for the last few days. Along with this, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has crossed the mark of 208.08 meters, putting the authorities on alert mode. The Yamuna River has reached a danger level in Noida, and the Irrigation Department has issued a warning. The water of the Yamuna River has started entering the city, after which people in the low-lying areas have left their homes. Many areas of the capital have been submerged.

 

  • 13 Jul 2023, 01:40 PM

    Delhi news: Yamuna Bank metro station

    Trains leaving the Yamuna Bank metro station can only go at a restricted speed of 30 kmph due to an increase in the Yamuna's water level. In addition, the station's entrance and exit are closed since the road leading up to it is being flooded with water. 

  • 13 Jul 2023, 01:32 PM

    Delhi news: Schools, colleges closed till...

    Delhi schools, colleges, and other government offices will be closed till Sunday. Additionally, private offices have been urged to work remotely. Businesses near Kashmere Gate are ordered to close their doors till Sunday.

     

  • 13 Jul 2023, 01:26 PM

    Delhi flood news: Water supply to be affected

    Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, warned on Thursday that the closing down of treatment facilities at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla due to rising Yamuna levels may have an impact on water delivery in some areas of the city.

  • 13 Jul 2023, 01:23 PM

    Delhi news: Delhi bans entry of heavy vehicles as a precautionary measure in light of rising Yamuna water levels. 

Watch: Australia PM pokes fun at Rishi Sunak with Bairstow pic; UK PM responds with 'sandpaper' incident

Watch: Viral Video shows spectacular yet scary cloud formation over Haridwar skies, netizens ask 'Doomsday?'

This world cup winning cricketer was first Audi owner in India, fought Pakistan legend, not Virat Kohli, Dhoni, Sachin

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

CUET UG 2023 Results update: NTA CUET result likely to be released soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

