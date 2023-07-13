Delhi flood news LIVE updates: School, colleges, government offices shut till Sunday

The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.08 metres on Wednesday

Delhi flood news: Due to severe rainfall that hit areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, which reported landslides, flash floods, and loss of life in several north Indian states, along with transportation and power outages, for the last few days. Along with this, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has crossed the mark of 208.08 meters, putting the authorities on alert mode. The Yamuna River has reached a danger level in Noida, and the Irrigation Department has issued a warning. The water of the Yamuna River has started entering the city, after which people in the low-lying areas have left their homes. Many areas of the capital have been submerged.