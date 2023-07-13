Delhi flood news LIVE updates: School, colleges, government offices shut till Sunday

education
The Yamuna in Delhi swelled to a staggering 208.08 metres on Wednesday
Delhi flood news: Due to severe rainfall that hit areas of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, which reported landslides, flash floods, and loss of life in several north Indian states, along with transportation and power outages, for the last few days. Along with this, the water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi has crossed the mark of 208.08 meters, putting the authorities on alert mode. The Yamuna River has reached a danger level in Noida, and the Irrigation Department has issued a warning. The water of the Yamuna River has started entering the city, after which people in the low-lying areas have left their homes. Many areas of the capital have been submerged.
Trains leaving the Yamuna Bank metro station can only go at a restricted speed of 30 kmph due to an increase in the Yamuna's water level. In addition, the station's entrance and exit are closed since the road leading up to it is being flooded with water.
Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, warned on Thursday that the closing down of treatment facilities at Wazirabad, Chandrawal, and Okhla due to rising Yamuna levels may have an impact on water delivery in some areas of the city.