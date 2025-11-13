Delhi car blast LIVE UPDATES: Two days after blast near Red Fort area, another explosion heard near Mahipalpur's Radisson Hotel, nothing suspicious found

The CCTV footage of the car used in the blast has been obtained and the mastermind Dr Umar Mohammad has also being identified as Dr Umar. 34-year-old doctor, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, may have panicked and accidentally triggered the blast prematurely.

At least 8 killed and several injured after a high-intensity blast in a white Hyundai i20 car near Delhi's Red Fort area. The CCTV footage of the car used in the blast has been obtained and the mastermind Dr Umar Mohammad has also being identified as Dr Umar. 34-year-old doctor, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, may have panicked and accidentally triggered the blast prematurely after security agencies arrested two of his alleged associates Dr. Mujammil Shakeel and Dr. Adil Rather from Faridabad with tonnes of explosives. Dr Umar's family members are now being questioned.NIA has taken over the investigation and has formed special team. The attack has been confirmed as a terror atatck, as per reports. PM Modi has also vowed for the strictest possible action for those behind the attack. He also visited the survivors of the blast at LNJP hospital.

