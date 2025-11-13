FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi car blast LIVE UPDATES: Two days after blast near Red Fort area, another explosion heard near Mahipalpur's Radisson Hotel, nothing suspicious found

The CCTV footage of the car used in the blast has been obtained and the mastermind Dr Umar Mohammad has also being identified as Dr Umar. 34-year-old doctor, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, may have panicked and accidentally triggered the blast prematurely.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 10:12 AM IST

Delhi car blast LIVE UPDATES: Two days after blast near Red Fort area, another explosion heard near Mahipalpur's Radisson Hotel, nothing suspicious found
At least 8 killed and several injured after a high-intensity blast in a white Hyundai i20 car near Delhi's Red Fort area.  The CCTV footage of the car used in the blast has been obtained and the mastermind Dr Umar Mohammad has also being identified as Dr Umar. 34-year-old doctor, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, may have panicked and accidentally triggered the blast prematurely after security agencies arrested two of his alleged associates Dr. Mujammil Shakeel and Dr. Adil Rather from Faridabad with tonnes of explosives. Dr Umar's family members are now being questioned.NIA has taken over the investigation and has formed special team. The attack has been confirmed as a terror atatck, as per reports. PM Modi has also vowed for the strictest possible action for those behind the attack. He also visited the survivors of the blast at LNJP hospital. 

For more details, stay tuned.

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 Nov 2025, 10:07 AM

    Explosion near Radisson Hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur, nothing suspicious found

    Another explosion was reportedly heard near the Radisson Hotel in Mahipalpur, Delhi. According to the fire brigade, they received the call at 9:18 AM and dispatched three fire engines. Currently, Delhi Police have verified the area and confirmed that nothing suspicious was found, as IANS reported.

  • 13 Nov 2025, 09:56 AM

    Security agencies recovers diaries of Dr Umar Mohammad and Dr Muzammil Shakeel

    In a new development, diaries of Dr Umar Mohammad and Dr Muzammil Shakeel from Al-Falah University campus have been recovered, with 'strange entries'.  Word "operation" was repeatedly used in the diaries.

     

  • 13 Nov 2025, 09:53 AM

    SHOCKING CCTV footage shows Dr Umar visited Old Delhi Mosque hours before blast

    Hours before the Delhi blast, Dr Umar, who was driving Hyundai i20 car, visited Old Delhi Mosque hours before blast. Shocking CCTV footage show Umar visiting Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Turkman Gate in Delhi, where he stayed for 10 minutes and then left for the Red Fort.

  • 13 Nov 2025, 07:50 AM

    CHILLING CCTV footage showing exact moments when the Hyundai i20 car exploded

  • 13 Nov 2025, 07:32 AM

    SHOCKING links of Dr Umar to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Turkey connection

    The reports have revealed that Dr Umar, Pulwama resident has links to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) logistics module operating between Faridabad, Lucknow, and south Kashmir. The group allegedly included nine to 10 members, with five to six doctors for making explosives. There is also a Turkey connection in Delhi car blast, as Umar and arrested Dr Muzammil travelled to Turkey before carrying out blast. There handlers are suspected to be operating a 'white collar' terror module.

  • 13 Nov 2025, 06:57 AM

    DNA confirms Pulwama doctor Dr Umar Nabi as Red Fort blast perpetrator

    DNA confirmed that the Dr Umar Nabi was the real Red fort blast perpetrator and was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded killing at least 8 people. The car was seen in CCTV footage, and a masked man was also seen driving the car.

