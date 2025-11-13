Delhi car blast LIVE UPDATES: Two days after blast near Red Fort area, another explosion heard near Mahipalpur's Radisson Hotel, nothing suspicious found

'Ch***ya ke tarah...': Sunny Deol BURSTS out in anger, abuses media for putting out 'insenstive' ill Dharmendra's video, says 'sharam nahi aati' | Viral video
'Mast roast kiya nepo kid ko': Netizens react as Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More tease Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss 19 after he says...
Explosion heard near Delhi’s Radisson Hotel in Mahipalpur, police find nothing suspicious
Good News for Team India ahead of South Africa series! Hardik Pandya set to make comeback on THIS date; Here's what we know so far
Who is Mohammad Arif? Kanpur medical student detained after alleged links to arrested woman doctor Shaheen Shahid in Delhi car blast
Delhi Car Blast: Mastermind Dr Umar visited Old Delhi Mosque hours before blast, shocking CCTV footage emerges
THIS is world’s most expensive apple, costs as much as 4 BMW M5 Competition cars, its price is Rs..., designed by...
Tripura Board Exams 2026 BIG UPDATE: TBSE class 10, 12 timetable released at tbse.tripura.gov.in; Check full schedule, other details
US 43-day govt shutdown to end today? Congress passes funding bill, Trump to sign from Oval office
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issues BIG statement on Delhi car blast: 'Clearly was terror attack..., Indians need to be...'
INDIA
The CCTV footage of the car used in the blast has been obtained and the mastermind Dr Umar Mohammad has also being identified as Dr Umar. 34-year-old doctor, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, may have panicked and accidentally triggered the blast prematurely.
At least 8 killed and several injured after a high-intensity blast in a white Hyundai i20 car near Delhi's Red Fort area. The CCTV footage of the car used in the blast has been obtained and the mastermind Dr Umar Mohammad has also being identified as Dr Umar. 34-year-old doctor, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, may have panicked and accidentally triggered the blast prematurely after security agencies arrested two of his alleged associates Dr. Mujammil Shakeel and Dr. Adil Rather from Faridabad with tonnes of explosives. Dr Umar's family members are now being questioned.NIA has taken over the investigation and has formed special team. The attack has been confirmed as a terror atatck, as per reports. PM Modi has also vowed for the strictest possible action for those behind the attack. He also visited the survivors of the blast at LNJP hospital.
For more details, stay tuned.
Another explosion was reportedly heard near the Radisson Hotel in Mahipalpur, Delhi. According to the fire brigade, they received the call at 9:18 AM and dispatched three fire engines. Currently, Delhi Police have verified the area and confirmed that nothing suspicious was found, as IANS reported.
In a new development, diaries of Dr Umar Mohammad and Dr Muzammil Shakeel from Al-Falah University campus have been recovered, with 'strange entries'. Word "operation" was repeatedly used in the diaries.
Hours before the Delhi blast, Dr Umar, who was driving Hyundai i20 car, visited Old Delhi Mosque hours before blast. Shocking CCTV footage show Umar visiting Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque near Turkman Gate in Delhi, where he stayed for 10 minutes and then left for the Red Fort.
The reports have revealed that Dr Umar, Pulwama resident has links to a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) logistics module operating between Faridabad, Lucknow, and south Kashmir. The group allegedly included nine to 10 members, with five to six doctors for making explosives. There is also a Turkey connection in Delhi car blast, as Umar and arrested Dr Muzammil travelled to Turkey before carrying out blast. There handlers are suspected to be operating a 'white collar' terror module.
DNA confirmed that the Dr Umar Nabi was the real Red fort blast perpetrator and was driving the Hyundai i20 car that exploded killing at least 8 people. The car was seen in CCTV footage, and a masked man was also seen driving the car.