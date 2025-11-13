Delhi Car Blast LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi-led Cabinet slams Red Fort blast as 'terrorist incident'

12 Nov 2025, 10:43 PM

PM Modi condemns Delhi blast as 'terrorist incident'

PM Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday termed the car explosion near the Red Fort as a “terrorist incident”, as he expressed grief over the loss of lives. PM Modi directed that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay.

Red Ford EcoSport traced by police

Hours after Delhi Police's grueling search, high alerts in different states on Wednesday, they traced the red Ford EcoSport SUV suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast. The search was made in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The officials said that the car had with the registration number, DL10CK0458, was found abandoned inside a farmhouse in Haryana's Khandavali village.

According to Police sources, the vehicle is registered in the name of Dr Umar Un Nabi, the mastermind and primary accused in the Red Fort explosion and a former faculty member at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad.