Delhi Car Blast LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi-led Cabinet slams Red Fort blast as 'terrorist incident'

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: Russia’s new AI robot stumbles and falls during its grand unveiling in Moscow

Delhi Blast case: How agencies busted 'white collar terror network'? PM Modi's Cabinet terms it ‘terrorist incident’

DNA TV Show: The 'Turkey' connection to Delhi's Red Fort blast

Delhi Red Fort Blast: Police trace Red Ford EcoSport, registered in the name of Dr Umar, used for...

600 employees resigned! Latest work from office rule of Paramount Skydance’s new CEO brings criticism, reason is..

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli's historic Test record vs South Africa that no Indian captain has broken yet

Miss Israel denies giving ‘dirty look’ to Miss Palestine after viral video: ‘I was simply looking…’

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun reveals he bought 3 Tesla cars and ripped them apart; know why

‘Is this even real?’ Viral video shows man resting inside flyover pillar in Bengaluru

Sri Lanka's 2009 attack memories return as security tightened in Pakistan after Islamabad Blast; Mohsin Naqvi holds urgent meeting

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, father was millionaire, owns assets worth Rs 300 crore, sons are...

Meet Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, sons are...

Delhi Blast case: How agencies busted 'white collar terror network'? PM Modi's Cabinet terms it ‘terrorist incident’

Delhi Blast case: How agencies busted 'white collar terror network'? PM Modi's C

Watch: Russia’s new AI robot stumbles and falls during its grand unveiling in Moscow

Watch: Russia’s new AI robot stumbles and falls during its grand unveiling in Mo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, father was millionaire, owns assets worth Rs 300 crore, sons are...

Meet Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, sons are...

What happens after contestant is evicted from Bigg Boss? How do they get their luggage back? Does Salman Khan meet them? Know everything here

What happens after contestant is evicted from Bigg Boss? Know everything here

Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned overnight internet sensation; here's why she is India's new national crush

Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned ove

HomeIndia

INDIA

Delhi Car Blast LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi-led Cabinet slams Red Fort blast as 'terrorist incident'

Delhi Car Blast LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi-led Cabinet slams Red Fort blast as 'terrorist incident'

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Nov 13, 2025, 12:08 AM IST

Delhi Car Blast LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi-led Cabinet slams Red Fort blast as 'terrorist incident'
Delhi Car Blast LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi-led Cabinet slams Red Fort blast as 'terrorist incident'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi Car Blast LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi-led Cabinet slams Red Fort blast as 'terrorist incident'

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 Nov 2025, 12:08 AM

    The Live Blog is now closed. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Nov 2025, 10:48 PM

    A CCTV footage of the car bomb blast near the Red Fort that claimed the lives of 8 people and injured many others has surfaced.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 12 Nov 2025, 10:43 PM

    PM Modi condemns Delhi blast as 'terrorist incident'

    PM Modi-led Union Cabinet on Wednesday termed the car explosion near the Red Fort as a “terrorist incident”, as he expressed grief over the loss of lives. PM Modi directed that the investigation into the incident be pursued with the utmost urgency and professionalism so that the perpetrators, their collaborators, and their sponsors are identified and brought to justice without delay.

    Red Ford EcoSport traced by police

    Hours after Delhi Police's grueling search, high alerts in different states on Wednesday, they traced the red Ford EcoSport SUV suspected to be linked to the Red Fort blast. The search was made in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The officials said that the car had with the registration number, DL10CK0458, was found abandoned inside a farmhouse in Haryana's Khandavali village.

    According to Police sources, the vehicle is registered in the name of Dr Umar Un Nabi, the mastermind and primary accused in the Red Fort explosion and a former faculty member at Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Delhi Blast case: How agencies busted 'white collar terror network'? PM Modi's Cabinet terms it ‘terrorist incident’
    Delhi Blast case: How agencies busted 'white collar terror network'? PM Modi's C
    Watch: Russia’s new AI robot stumbles and falls during its grand unveiling in Moscow
    Watch: Russia’s new AI robot stumbles and falls during its grand unveiling in Mo
    DNA TV Show: The 'Turkey' connection to Delhi's Red Fort blast
    DNA TV Show: The 'Turkey' connection to Delhi's Red Fort blast
    Delhi Red Fort Blast: Police trace Red Ford EcoSport, registered in the name of Dr Umar, used for...
    Delhi Red Fort Blast: Police trace Red Ford EcoSport, registered in the name of
    600 employees resigned! Latest work from office rule of Paramount Skydance’s new CEO brings criticism, reason is..
    600 employees resigned! Latest work from office rule of Paramount Skydance’s new
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Meet Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, father was millionaire, owns assets worth Rs 300 crore, sons are...
    Meet Tanya Deol, Bobby Deol's wife, Dharmendra's daughter-in-law, sons are...
    What happens after contestant is evicted from Bigg Boss? How do they get their luggage back? Does Salman Khan meet them? Know everything here
    What happens after contestant is evicted from Bigg Boss? Know everything here
    Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned overnight internet sensation; here's why she is India's new national crush
    Girija Oak: All about Aamir Khan's co-actor from Taare Zameen Par who turned ove
    From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most loved on-screen couples
    From Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol to Ajay Devgn-Rakul Preet Singh: Bollywood’s most love
    Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's dashing son, looks as handsome as Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, studied..., is now set to debut with....
    Meet Yashvardhan Ahuja, Govinda's son, looks as handsome as Hrithik, Ranbir
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE