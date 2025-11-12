Delhi Car Blast LIVE UPDATES: Initial investigation's SHOCKING revelation, Red Fort blast may have been 'accidentally triggered' as bomb used 'not fully developed'

Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS 27; Here's all you need to know
At least 8 killed and several injured after a high-intensity blast in a white Hyundai i20 car near Delhi's Red Fort area. The blast in the national capital has shocked the entire nation, and several states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh are now on high alert. While Delhi's landmark Red Fort has been closed for three days, several operations also stand suspended at the nearby Lal Qila Metro Station. Several major Railway stations and Delhi's IGI airport are also on high alert.
The CCTV footage of the car used in the blast has been identified and the masterming Dr Umar Mohammad has alos being identified. Dr Umar, a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, may have panicked and triggered the blast prematurely after security agencies arrested two of his alleged associates Dr. Mujammil Shakeel and Dr. Adil Rather from Faridabad with tonnes of explosives. Dr Umar's family members are now being questioned. India's Anti-terror squad NIA has taken over the investigation.
PM Modi has also vowed for the strictest possible action for those behind the attack. The perpetrators of this heinous act will not be spared. Our security agencies will uncover every link in this conspiracy,” PM Modi said.
For more details, stay tuned.
After the arrest of Dr. Mujammil Shakeel and Dr. Adil Rather, three more doctors from Faridabad’s Al-Falah University have been taken into custody for questioning. As per reports. the car used in blast, Hyundai i20 was also parked in the University for nearly 11 days.
The Indian Cyber Alliance also hacked the University website claiming that Such radical Universities are not allowed in India.'
Initial investigations suggest that the Red Fort blast may have been an 'accidentally triggered' caused by a hastily assembled IED being transported after an inter-state terror module was busted in Faridabad. Officials have identified doctor Umar Nabi, Pulwama resident, who was driving the car, as the main suspect. Police says Umar panicked after the Faridabad raid. Officer says, 'The bomb was premature and not fully developed, thus limiting the impact. The explosion did not create a crater and no shrapnel or projectiles were found.'