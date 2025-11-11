FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Delhi car blast LIVE UPDATES: First CCTV footage of suspect driving car obtained by police, i20 parked near Red Fort area hours before explosion

A high intensity blast in a Hyundai i20 car parked at Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, has shocked the entire nation. At least 9 people are reportedly dead, after multiple vehicles caught fire after a sudden blast near Red fort metro station gate no 1.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 12:01 PM IST

Delhi car blast LIVE UPDATES: First CCTV footage of suspect driving car obtained by police, i20 parked near Red Fort area hours before explosion
Delhi car blast LIVE UPATES: A high intensity blast in a Hyundai i20 car parkedt at Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, has shocked the entire nation. At least 9 people are reportedly dead, after multiple vehicles caught fire after a sudden blast near Red fort metro station gate no 1. After the blast, several states UP, Mumbai and ciies like Dehradun and Gurugram were kept on high alert.  Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued a high alert across the country, including airports, Delhi Metro, heritage sites and government buildings.

Union Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reached at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to meet the injured. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.'

  • 11 Nov 2025, 12:01 PM

    Delhi Police gives BIG update on Red Fort car blast

    Delhi Police's initial investigation suggests that the Red Fort car explosion could be a 'Fidayeen' (suicide) attack. The probe indicates the suspect's motive - he planned the suicide attack as soon as he learned that the Faridabad module had been busted. All relevant agencies are working on all angles to determine the motive behind the blast, as ANI reported.

  • 11 Nov 2025, 11:55 AM

    BIG REVELATION in Delhi car blast

    The investigation of the Delhi blast has revealed that the Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion was bought from a second-hand car dealer located in Sector 37 of Faridabad, Haryana.

  • 11 Nov 2025, 10:52 AM

    Main accused Umar Mohammad's brothers and mother detained day after blast

    Two brothers of the key accused Umar, Ashiq Ahmed and Zahoor Ahmed, and Shameema Bano, have been detained. Umar Mohammad, the main accused behind the Delhi blast near Red Fort area, was a resident of Pulwama. He was spotted inside the car, that exploded and killed 9 people

  • 11 Nov 2025, 10:06 AM

    Anti-Terror Agency to probe the Delhi blast near Red Fort

    Anti-terror agency NIA is expected to take over the massive explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort area. 

  • 11 Nov 2025, 09:35 AM

    CCTV video shows suspect inside the car moments before the Red Fort area blast

    CCTV videos have emerged showing the suspect Dr Umar Mohammad wearing mask, driving white Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening. As per reports, the car was parked for three hours with a single suspect inside. 

    WATCH:

  • 11 Nov 2025, 08:02 AM

    SHOCKING LINK between Red Fort car blast and Faridabad Terror Network

    Shocking link discovered between the explosion near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort and the “white-collar” terror module recently dismantled by police teams from Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. As per reports, the Hyundia i10 car involved in the blast was registered under a name of doctor from south Kashmir’s Pulwama, who was part of the same terror network.

     

  • 11 Nov 2025, 07:57 AM

    Several states on high alert after massive explosion near Red Fort in Delhi

    1. Delhi
    2. Uttar Pradesh
    3. Maharashtra
    4. Bihar
    5. Haryana
    6. Rajasthan
    7. Gujarat
    8. Karnatak
    9. Kerala
    10. Telangana
    11. Uttarakhand

     

  • 11 Nov 2025, 07:52 AM

    Visuals of the Red Fort area where car exploded, FSL team and security personnel on site

  • 11 Nov 2025, 07:49 AM

    Delhi Traffic police issues advisory, check diversions and routes to avoid

    'On November 11, due to operational requirements, traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in place from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut in both directions. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 6:00 AM until further notice and use alternate roads for convenience.' No vehicles will be permitted on the affected stretch until the investigation and cleanup are complete.

  • 11 Nov 2025, 07:39 AM

    High-level meet by security officials today, as confirmed by Union minister Amit Shah

    As per reports, senior security officials are expected to meet at the home ministry today. The high-level meeting was confirmed last night by Amit Shah,.

     

  • 11 Nov 2025, 07:33 AM

    SEE IMAGES: Car In Delhi's Red Fort blast was parked near incident area for three hours

    Delhi Police has obtained the first images of the Hyundai i20 car that was later exploded near Red Fort area. The suspect, wearing mask can be seen driving the car, entering the parking area. The car was parked for three hours before the blast.

    According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time. "Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.

