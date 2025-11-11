Delhi car blast LIVE UPDATES: First CCTV footage of suspect driving car obtained by police, i20 parked near Red Fort area hours before explosion

Meet Ajeeta Deol, Vijeta Deol: Dharmendra, Prakash Kaur's lesser-known daughters who didn't follow their father's footsteps, one is Psychologist, other is...
Delhi Car Blast: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh vows strict action after explosion near Red Fort, says, 'Those responsible won't...'
11:11 portal: Missed 11.11 am time? You can also manifest at these two times
Delhi Car Blast: Amid explosion near Red Fort Metro station, THESE markets to remain closed today; Check details inside
Delhi Police gives BIG update on Red Fort car blast, says it may be 'Fidayeen' suicide attack
Amid Jackie Chan death rumour, know how rich 71-year-old martial arts legend is, his net worth is...
IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2025 BIG UPDATE: Result likely to be announced soon at ibps.in, mains exam to be held on...
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Schools up to class 5 shift to hybrid mode amid GRAP 3 curbs
Delhi Car Blast: MASSIVE raids in Faridabad hours after explosion near Red Fort area, WATCH
Prem Chopra once tried stopping Dharmendra from doing dangerous stunt while filming..., veteran actor's witty reply left him...
INDIA
A high intensity blast in a Hyundai i20 car parked at Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, has shocked the entire nation. At least 9 people are reportedly dead, after multiple vehicles caught fire after a sudden blast near Red fort metro station gate no 1.
Delhi car blast LIVE UPATES: A high intensity blast in a Hyundai i20 car parkedt at Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, has shocked the entire nation. At least 9 people are reportedly dead, after multiple vehicles caught fire after a sudden blast near Red fort metro station gate no 1. After the blast, several states UP, Mumbai and ciies like Dehradun and Gurugram were kept on high alert. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued a high alert across the country, including airports, Delhi Metro, heritage sites and government buildings.
Union Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reached at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to meet the injured. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.'
Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES
Delhi Police's initial investigation suggests that the Red Fort car explosion could be a 'Fidayeen' (suicide) attack. The probe indicates the suspect's motive - he planned the suicide attack as soon as he learned that the Faridabad module had been busted. All relevant agencies are working on all angles to determine the motive behind the blast, as ANI reported.
Two brothers of the key accused Umar, Ashiq Ahmed and Zahoor Ahmed, and Shameema Bano, have been detained. Umar Mohammad, the main accused behind the Delhi blast near Red Fort area, was a resident of Pulwama. He was spotted inside the car, that exploded and killed 9 people
CCTV videos have emerged showing the suspect Dr Umar Mohammad wearing mask, driving white Hyundai i20 car that exploded near the Red Fort on Monday evening. As per reports, the car was parked for three hours with a single suspect inside.
WATCH:
Shocking link discovered between the explosion near Delhi’s iconic Red Fort and the “white-collar” terror module recently dismantled by police teams from Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana. As per reports, the Hyundia i10 car involved in the blast was registered under a name of doctor from south Kashmir’s Pulwama, who was part of the same terror network.
'On November 11, due to operational requirements, traffic restrictions and diversions will remain in place from Chatta Rail Cut to Subhash Marg Cut in both directions. Commuters are advised to avoid these routes from 6:00 AM until further notice and use alternate roads for convenience.' No vehicles will be permitted on the affected stretch until the investigation and cleanup are complete.
Delhi Police has obtained the first images of the Hyundai i20 car that was later exploded near Red Fort area. The suspect, wearing mask can be seen driving the car, entering the parking area. The car was parked for three hours before the blast.
According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time. "Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.