India

INDIA

Delhi car blast LIVE UPATES: First CCTV footage of suspect driving car obtained by police, i10 parked near Red Fort area hours before explosion

A high intensity blast in a Hyundai i20 car parked at Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, has shocked the entire nation. At least 9 people are reportedly dead, after multiple vehicles caught fire after a sudden blast near Red fort metro station gate no 1.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 11, 2025, 07:39 AM IST

Delhi car blast LIVE UPATES: First CCTV footage of suspect driving car obtained by police, i10 parked near Red Fort area hours before explosion
Delhi car blast LIVE UPATES: A high intensity blast in a Hyundai i20 car parkedt at Red Fort in Delhi on Monday, has shocked the entire nation. At least 9 people are reportedly dead, after multiple vehicles caught fire after a sudden blast near Red fort metro station gate no 1. After the blast, several states UP, Mumbai and ciies like Dehradun and Gurugram were kept on high alert.  Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued a high alert across the country, including airports, Delhi Metro, heritage sites and government buildings.

Union Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Rekha Gupta reached at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital to meet the injured. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.'

Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES

  • 11 Nov 2025, 07:33 AM

    SEE IMAGES: Car In Delhi's Red Fort blast was parked near incident area for three hours

    Delhi Police has obtained the first images of the Hyundai i10 car that was later exploded near Red Fort area. The suspect, wearing mask can be seen driving the car, entering the parking area. The car was parked for three hours before the blast.

    According to the Delhi Police sources, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time. "Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the sources added.

