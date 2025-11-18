Delhi Blast LIVE: Red Fort attack preparation in works for 3 years

Pakistani rapper Talha Anjum waved Indian flag, carried tricolour on his shoulder at his concert, reveals REAL reason behind it: 'My heart has no..'
INDIA
The arrested person has been identified as Amir Rashid Ali, a resident of Pampore in Jammu and Kashmir. Investigators claim that Rashid Ali "had conspired with the alleged suicide bomber to unleash the terror attack."
Six days after the explosion that killed thirteen people, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained Umar Unnabi, an accomplice of the suspected Delhi suicide bomber, from the nation's capital on Sunday.
"Amir had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast," the anti-terror agency said in a statement.
In relation to Monday's explosion in Delhi, the NIA conducted raids in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh this morning. Thirteen people were killed and numerous others were injured in the explosion at the Red Fort.
Umar Mohammad, also known as Umar Nabi, a Kashmiri physician, was driving a white Hyundai i20 when the explosion occurred at 6:52 p.m.
He worked as a doctor at the Al-Falah University in Faridabad, which is presently under the scrutiny of investigative agencies. In addition to him, Muzammil Ganaei and Shaheen Sayeed, two doctors connected to Al-Falah, have also been taken into custody.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch will question Al Falah University founder Jawad in connection with two FIRs registered against the university, according to the Delhi Police sources. A formal notice has already been issued to him in the matter, the sources added. The Crime Branch has registered two separate cases against Al Falah University.
One FIR alleges that the institution lured students into admissions by falsely claiming a UGC 12B certificate on its official website, while the second FIR pertains to the university accepting admissions despite its National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accreditation having expired in 2018. (ANI)
The Pulwama-Faridabad self-radicalised Islamist terror cell was meticulously planning an attack in India for at least three years, according to the interrogation of Red Fort suicide bomber Dr Umar bin Nabi's associates.