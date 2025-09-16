Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi, HM Amit Shah dial CM Dhami; heavy rain alert issued in 4 districts

Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: The torrential rains lashed Dehradun on Monday night, causing the Sahastradhara river to overflow. The gushing waters carried debris into the main market area, leading to significant damage to several commercial establishments.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 11:02 AM IST

Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi, HM Amit Shah dial CM Dhami; heavy rain alert issued in 4 districts
Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: A cloudburst hit Dehradun's Karligaad, causing major destruction in the area, leaving two persons missing. The incident, reported late Monday night from Karligaad in Sahastradhara -- a well-known tourist destination in Dehradun -- led to heavy debris falling, which damaged two to three major hotels and several shops in the main market. Heavy rainfall also caused the Tamsa river to swell and inundate the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of Dehradun's most revered shrines. Water entered the temple courtyard and rose to the statue of Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe. Similar reports of damage surfaced from other parts of the state, including Rishikesh and Haldwani, where swollen rivers and debris disrupted daily life.

Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami personally inspected rain-affected areas of Dehradun district on Tuesday. He was accompanied by local MLAs and senior officials, who briefed him on the extent of destruction. CM Dhami said that "with the guidance and cooperation of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, relief work will be conducted more rapidly in the state." He added that the administrative machinery has been placed on full alert and that rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing. All concerned departments have been mobilised, with SDRF, NDRF and Public Works Department teams actively engaged in operations. JCB machines and other necessary equipment have been deployed to clear debris and facilitate relief work.

The  officials said that heavy rains have also impacted Rishikesh, where the Chandrabhaga river has been flowing above normal levels since morning, with water reaching the highway. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), three people stranded in the river were rescued by the team, while several vehicles remain stuck in floodwaters. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing near swollen rivers and streams.


Check Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE UPDATES here:

  • 16 Sep 2025, 10:42 AM

    Students trapped amid waterlogging


     

  • 16 Sep 2025, 10:39 AM

    Sahastradhara flooded due to heavy rains


     

  • 16 Sep 2025, 10:36 AM

    PM Modi, HM Shah dial CM Dhami



    During the conversation, CM Dhami apprised the Prime Minister of the ground realities, including the ongoing rescue and relief operations. PM Modi assured him of full cooperation from the Centre and said the Union government "stands firmly with Uttarakhand in this hour of disaster". Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a telephonic discussion with the Chief Minister regarding the situation caused by heavy rainfall. He assured every possible assistance from the Home Ministry and underlined that relief and rescue efforts will be fully supported by the Centre.
     

  • 16 Sep 2025, 10:34 AM

    Locals share experience



    Local residents also narrated their experience of how the water surged inside the cave temple. 
     

  • 16 Sep 2025, 10:33 AM

    CM Dhami expresses concern, inspects the affected area



    Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday expressed concern over the extensive damage caused to shops and hotels due to heavy rainfall in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area and directed officials to speed up rescue and relief operations.

    In a social media platform X, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Sad news has been received that some shops were damaged due to heavy rain at night in Sahastradhara, Dehradun. The administration, SDRF, and police are on the scene, engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety."
     

