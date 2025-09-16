Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi, HM Amit Shah dial CM Dhami; heavy rain alert issued in 4 districts

Chennai weather update: IMD issues orange alert in city, predicts heavy rainfall in THESE regions of Tamil Nadu, check full forecast here
Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: The torrential rains lashed Dehradun on Monday night, causing the Sahastradhara river to overflow. The gushing waters carried debris into the main market area, leading to significant damage to several commercial establishments.
Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: A cloudburst hit Dehradun's Karligaad, causing major destruction in the area, leaving two persons missing. The incident, reported late Monday night from Karligaad in Sahastradhara -- a well-known tourist destination in Dehradun -- led to heavy debris falling, which damaged two to three major hotels and several shops in the main market. Heavy rainfall also caused the Tamsa river to swell and inundate the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of Dehradun's most revered shrines. Water entered the temple courtyard and rose to the statue of Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe. Similar reports of damage surfaced from other parts of the state, including Rishikesh and Haldwani, where swollen rivers and debris disrupted daily life.
Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami personally inspected rain-affected areas of Dehradun district on Tuesday. He was accompanied by local MLAs and senior officials, who briefed him on the extent of destruction. CM Dhami said that "with the guidance and cooperation of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, relief work will be conducted more rapidly in the state." He added that the administrative machinery has been placed on full alert and that rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing. All concerned departments have been mobilised, with SDRF, NDRF and Public Works Department teams actively engaged in operations. JCB machines and other necessary equipment have been deployed to clear debris and facilitate relief work.
The officials said that heavy rains have also impacted Rishikesh, where the Chandrabhaga river has been flowing above normal levels since morning, with water reaching the highway. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), three people stranded in the river were rescued by the team, while several vehicles remain stuck in floodwaters. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing near swollen rivers and streams.
Check Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE UPDATES here:
#WATCH | Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Students trapped amid waterlogging at Dev Bhoomi Institute Ponda on Dehradun-Vikasnagar road are being evacuated to safer places: SDRF— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025
(Source: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/0vtMrfmHjJ
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: River Sahastradhara flooded due to heavy rains in Dehradun since last night. Debris came into the main market, causing damage to hotels and shops. pic.twitter.com/f4WoAOWleP— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025
#WATCH | Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "Due to the heavy rains last night, all the rivers here are in spate and cloudburst has occurred in many places. Roads have been completely washed away at about 25-30 places. Houses have suffered a lot. Government… https://t.co/K71i1f8km5 pic.twitter.com/I7uo0e3ec5— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A local resident says, "... I was on duty last night when this happened. After that, children spent the night in the temple... For now, I'm shifting my family for safety... The roads have been totally damaged..." https://t.co/YMfg3tmEtL pic.twitter.com/VQkq4Sfxkf— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025
In a social media platform X, Chief Minister Dhami said, "Sad news has been received that some shops were damaged due to heavy rain at night in Sahastradhara, Dehradun. The administration, SDRF, and police are on the scene, engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and personally monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety."
#WATCH | Dehradun: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspected the disaster-affected area in Kesarwala, Maldevta area. pic.twitter.com/UucPsw3tMl— ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2025