Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi, HM Amit Shah dial CM Dhami; heavy rain alert issued in 4 districts

Dehradun Cloudburst LIVE UPDATES: A cloudburst hit Dehradun's Karligaad, causing major destruction in the area, leaving two persons missing. The incident, reported late Monday night from Karligaad in Sahastradhara -- a well-known tourist destination in Dehradun -- led to heavy debris falling, which damaged two to three major hotels and several shops in the main market. Heavy rainfall also caused the Tamsa river to swell and inundate the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple, one of Dehradun's most revered shrines. Water entered the temple courtyard and rose to the statue of Hanuman, though the sanctum sanctorum remained safe. Similar reports of damage surfaced from other parts of the state, including Rishikesh and Haldwani, where swollen rivers and debris disrupted daily life.

Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami personally inspected rain-affected areas of Dehradun district on Tuesday. He was accompanied by local MLAs and senior officials, who briefed him on the extent of destruction. CM Dhami said that "with the guidance and cooperation of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, relief work will be conducted more rapidly in the state." He added that the administrative machinery has been placed on full alert and that rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing. All concerned departments have been mobilised, with SDRF, NDRF and Public Works Department teams actively engaged in operations. JCB machines and other necessary equipment have been deployed to clear debris and facilitate relief work.

The officials said that heavy rains have also impacted Rishikesh, where the Chandrabhaga river has been flowing above normal levels since morning, with water reaching the highway. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), three people stranded in the river were rescued by the team, while several vehicles remain stuck in floodwaters. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and avoid venturing near swollen rivers and streams.



