Cyclone Senyar Live Updates: When will it make landfall? Heavy rains in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep

A low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and the adjoining South Andaman Sea, moving west-northwestwards, is to strengthen into a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal on November 26. It is expected to create rough sea conditions and bring heavy rain with strong winds to the coastal areas of the Andaman Sea.

Heavy rains in which states?

Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands between November 25 and November 29.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, according to the IMD.

Rain in some coastal districts of Odisha between November 25 and 27.

MD said: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 23rd–28th. Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe during 23rd–25th; Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 23rd & 24th, Rayalaseema on 23rd, with very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe on 23rd & 24th November.”