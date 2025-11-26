FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
India

INDIA

Cyclone Senyar Live Updates: When will it make landfall? Heavy rains in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep

A low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca and the adjoining South Andaman Sea, moving west-northwestwards, is to strengthen into a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal on November 26. It is expected to create rough sea conditions and bring heavy rain with strong winds to the coastal areas of the Andaman Sea. 

Vanshika Tyagi

Nov 26, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

Heavy rains in which states?

  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar Islands between November 25 and November 29.
  • Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, according to the IMD.
  • Rain in some coastal districts of Odisha between November 25 and 27.

MD said: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 23rd–28th. Heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe during 23rd–25th; Lakshadweep, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam during 23rd & 24th, Rayalaseema on 23rd, with very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala & Mahe on 23rd & 24th November.”

 

 

  • 26 Nov 2025, 11:38 AM

    New cyclone to form near Sri lanka?

    Another cyclone possibilities near Srilanka and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast around November 29th. High chances to be named as Cyclone Ditwah, as per reports.

    IMD said, 'Low pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean The low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka & Equatorial Indian Ocean persisted over the same region at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 25th November, 2025. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and become a well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours and intensify further into a depression during subsequent 24 hours.'

     

  • 26 Nov 2025, 11:37 AM

    What does 'Senyar' means?

    The name “Senyar,” means “lion". It is given by United Arab Emirates (UAE), which is part of 10 countries, members of the regional cyclone-naming framework for the North Indian Ocean.

  • 26 Nov 2025, 10:37 AM

    Senyar to maintain intensity of cyclonic storm for next 24 hours, says IMD

    IMD on X, said, 'Cyclonic Storm "Senyar"over Strait of Malacca and adjoining Northeast Indonesia The deep depression over Strait of Malacca moved nearly westwards in past 6 hours with a speed of 10 kmph, intensified into a cyclonic storm "Senyar"and lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today, the 26th November, 2025 over Strait of Malacca and adjoining Northeast Indonesia. It is very likely to maintain the intensity of cyclonic storm for next 24 hours and then weaken gradually. It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross Indonesia coast around Lat 5.0°N during forenoon of today, the 26th November. Thereafter, it will move west-southwestwards initially then recurve eastwards during subsequent 48 hours.'

     

     

  • 26 Nov 2025, 10:32 AM

    Cyclone Senyar to make landfall in afternoon

    India Meteorological Department has stated that the low- depression over the Strait of Malacca has intensified into cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal on Wednesday. The cyclone Senyar is likely to make landfall in the afternoon today in the Indonesia coast.

