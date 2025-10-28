FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Cyclone Montha LIVE UPDATES: Landfall process commences, to continue till 3-4 hours, says IMD

Landfall process of the Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has commenced as the storm will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada in the next three to four hours, said IMD.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 09:29 PM IST

Landfall process of the Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has commenced as the storm will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada in the next three to four hours, said IMD. 

  • 28 Oct 2025, 09:29 PM

    Landfall process starts, to continue for next 3-4 hours: IMD

    Landfall process of the Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has commenced as the storm will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada in the next three to four hours, said IMD. It wrote, "Latest observations indicate that the Landfall process has commenced. The landfall process will continue for the next 3-4 hours. It will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the next 3-4 hours as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph." 

     

