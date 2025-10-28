Cyclone Montha LIVE UPDATES: Andhra Pradesh braces for landfall tonight, heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu, Odisha

The cyclonic storm - named ‘Montha’ is expected to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by October 28 as it moves further near coast.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone 'Montha' is likely to turn into a 'severe' cyclone as it will hit the coastal shores of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Hyderabad official GNRS Srinivasa Rao said, "It is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around the Kakinada area. Most districts in Andhra Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds."

"We have issued an orange alert in three districts, namely Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. All remaining northeast districts are under yellow alert," he added.

On Cyclone 'Montha', Inspector in-charge of Marine police station, Aryapalli, Bidyabharati Nayak, said, "Fishing boats that had come from Andhra Pradesh were unable to return due to the cyclone.