INDIA

Cyclone Montha LIVE UPDATES: Andhra Pradesh braces for landfall tonight, heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu, Odisha

The cyclonic storm - named ‘Montha’ is expected to intensify into a 'severe cyclonic storm' by October 28 as it moves further near coast.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 06:53 AM IST

Cyclone Montha LIVE UPDATES: Andhra Pradesh braces for landfall tonight, heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu, Odisha
Cyclone Montha Live Updates
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Cyclone 'Montha' is likely to turn into a 'severe' cyclone as it will hit the coastal shores of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Hyderabad official GNRS Srinivasa Rao said, "It is expected to cross the coast of Andhra Pradesh by Tuesday evening or night between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around the Kakinada area. Most districts in Andhra Pradesh will experience extremely heavy rainfall and gusty winds."

"We have issued an orange alert in three districts, namely Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu. All remaining northeast districts are under yellow alert," he added.

On Cyclone 'Montha', Inspector in-charge of Marine police station, Aryapalli, Bidyabharati Nayak, said, "Fishing boats that had come from Andhra Pradesh were unable to return due to the cyclone.

  • 28 Oct 2025, 06:53 AM

    The Andhra coast between Nellore and Srikakulam is predicted to have waves up to 4.7 meters until late Monday night, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and INCOIS. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has confirmed that the system is increasing at 18 kmph, and light to moderate rainfall have already started in coastal areas.

  • 28 Oct 2025, 06:39 AM

    Cyclone 'Montha' is rapidly intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, bringing strong winds, rising sea waves, and heavy rainfall to Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. On the evening or night of October 28, which means 'fragrant flower' in Thai, a strong cyclonic storm is predicted to reach landfall close to Kakinada, between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, with winds of up to 100-110 kmph.

