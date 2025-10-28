FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
DNA TV Show: Russia exits key nuclear agreement with US after testing Burevestnik missile, why is it a cause for worry?

Cyclone Montha LIVE UPDATES: Landfall process commences, to continue till 3-4 hours, says IMD

Latest K-Drama This Week: 5 must-watch shows from Typhoon Family to Moon River on Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Cyclone Montha LIVE UPDATES: Andhra Pradesh witnesses massive power outage due to strong winds

As the intensity of Cyclone Montha was high, it triggered strong winds which caused a major power outage in Machilipatnam town. At least 12 districts of Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rain on Wednesday, according to the forecast by the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 28, 2025, 11:51 PM IST

As the intensity of Cyclone Montha was high, it triggered strong winds which caused a major power outage in Machilipatnam town. At least 12 districts of Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rain on Wednesday, according to the forecast by the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority.

 

The live blog is closed now.

    Trump's peace plan fails? Netanyahu accuses Hamas of violations, orders 'powerful' strikes on Gaza
    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announces new district to honour former CM Kalyan Singh, would be named...; check details
    DNA TV Show: Russia exits key nuclear agreement with US after testing Burevestnik missile, why is it a cause for worry?
    Prashant Kishore rejects ECI's dual voter claim, clarifies by saying, 'I have nothing to...'
    Amid engagement rumours with Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna has THIS to say about her unborn kids, is ready to...
    Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
    From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
