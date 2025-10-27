Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on high alert, IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Election 2025:Key constituency: Can RJD candidate defeat Lalu Yadav's son from Mahua?

From Kim Soo Hyun-Jo Bo Ah to Seo In Guk-Jisoo: 7 most awaited K-drama pairings of 2025

Gold, silver prices fall today, October 27: 24K gold at Rs...; Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others

Ranji Trophy: Assam, Services play out shortest game in tournament history, match ends in just 540 balls

What will Enrique Iglesias eat in India? From butter chicken to aloo paratha, know what's on his tour menu

Bihar Election 2025: Big Fight in Raghopur- Can BJP's Satish Yadav stage coup against RJD's Tejaswi Yadav?

Big update on Noida International Airport: Flights to 10 cities to begin operations in Phase 1, inauguration to be held on THIS date

Chhath Puja 2025: 7 Bhojpuri chhath songs from Sharda Sinha to Pawan Singh for festive celebration

Who is Justice Surya Kant, SC judge recommended as next Chief Justice of India

Strong Thighs, Longer Life: 4 Yoga poses you need to know to boost their strength

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Gold, silver prices fall today, October 27: 24K gold at Rs...; Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others

Gold, silver prices fall today, October 27: Check city-wise rates here

Ranji Trophy: Assam, Services play out shortest game in tournament history, match ends in just 540 balls

Ranji Trophy: Assam, Services play out shortest game in tournament history

What will Enrique Iglesias eat in India? From butter chicken to aloo paratha, know what's on his tour menu

What will Enrique Iglesias eat in India? From butter chicken to aloo paratha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on high alert, IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange weather alerts for 23 out of 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh, as a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Montha.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 01:21 PM IST

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on high alert, IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is intensifying and is likely to develop into a severe cyclonic storm, named "Montha," by October 28. Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on October 28, with wind speeds reaching 90-100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for several districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore, as well as four districts in Telangana: Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) MD said nine teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and seven teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the coastal districts for relief operations, while some more teams are ready at the headquarters. Meanwhile, the state government has permitted District Collectors to draw funds under TR-27 to meet immediate expenses towards rescue and relief operations. The government issued an order allowing Collectors of all 26 districts to draw Rs 19 crore. While 12 districts have been allowed to draw Rs 1 crore each, the remaining districts have been permitted to draw Rs 50 lakh each. All the Collectors have been directed to give priority to evacuation of victims from the flood areas to relief camps, safe drinking water, food, milk, health check-up and maintenance of health camps and sanitation and urgent repairs to roads and irrigation infrastructure, according to IANS.

All the Collectors have been directed to hire APSRTC buses for the transportation of victims to the relief camps, to the extent possible, and take steps to pay the charges to APSRTC. They are also directed to use Government Schools/Colleges, to the extent possible, as relief camps if the cyclone shelters are not enough to accommodate the affected citizens.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts on Monday. Heavy rains are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Chittoor and Tirupati districts. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur and Bapatla districts on Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rains are also expected in Manyam, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa and Tirupati districts.

Check Cyclone Montha Live Updates here:

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 27 Oct 2025, 01:19 PM

    Health departments release SOPs 

    The Department of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education has formulated a fresh set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), listing out measures to be taken by a health centre and a doctor in the event of a cyclone. In a seven-page document, the SOPs explain how doctors should respond during such an event and what rehabilitation and disease prevention measures must be taken at the sub centre, primary, community, area, district and teaching hospitals to safeguard public health.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Oct 2025, 01:17 PM

    Government junior colleges are on holiday till October 30



    In view of Cyclone Montha, the Board of Intermediate Education had announced holidays to government, aided and private junior colleges from Oct 27 till Oct 30, considering the safety and security of students, the district Collectors of Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu and YSR Kadapa.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Oct 2025, 12:23 PM

    Anakapalli district braces for Cyclone Montha



    Cyclone Montha, which is expected to make landfall between the Kakinada and Visakhapatnam coasts on the night of October 28, is expected to impact farmers cultivating paddy over 1.38 lakh acres, along with other seasonal crops in Anakapalli district. The standing crops are highly vulnerable to cyclonic winds. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Oct 2025, 12:20 PM

    IMD latest update on Cyclone 'Montha'

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Oct 2025, 12:17 PM

    Visuals from Puducherry as Cyclone 'Montha' forms over the Bay of Bengal

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Oct 2025, 12:08 PM

    IMD issues warnings for Cyclone 'Montha'


     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 27 Oct 2025, 12:05 PM

    Cyclone Montha: Odisha fully prepared, says Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Minister



    Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari ensured that the state is fully prepared with all the safety measures ahead of the potential Cyclone Montha. He said that eight districts have been identified as "most vulnerable" and all the respective departments are instructed to be alert and active. "The Odisha government has prepared extensively for the impending cyclone, which is currently 930 kilometres away from the Odisha coast and moving towards the west and northwest. Eight districts of the state have been identified as highly vulnerable... We reviewed readiness with officials, identifying vulnerable points, and alerting relevant departments such as energy, PR, RD, health, and agriculture... Cyclone centres, relief centres, and plot centres are ready... The water resources department has started releasing water from reservoirs," he said, according to ANI.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad
Donald Trump raises tariffs on Canada by 10% over 'fraudulent' Reagan ad
ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date; check details
ISRO set to launch communication satellite with LVM3 vehicle on this date
US, China hold trade talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Trump's 155% tariff threat
US, China hold trade talks in Kuala Lumpur amid Trump's 155% tariff threat
Chhath Puja Kharna 2025: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones
Chhath Puja Kharna 2025: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings
'AI minister pregnant with 83 children': Albanian PM Edi Rama makes bizarre announcement
'AI minister pregnant with 83 kids': Albanian PM's bizarre announcement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE