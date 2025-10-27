Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on high alert, IMD warns of extremely heavy rainfall

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange weather alerts for 23 out of 26 districts in Andhra Pradesh, as a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Montha.

Cyclone Montha Live Updates: The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal is intensifying and is likely to develop into a severe cyclonic storm, named "Montha," by October 28. Cyclone Montha is expected to make landfall near Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, on October 28, with wind speeds reaching 90-100 kmph and gusts up to 110 kmph. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for several districts in Andhra Pradesh, including Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore, as well as four districts in Telangana: Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad.



The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) MD said nine teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and seven teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the coastal districts for relief operations, while some more teams are ready at the headquarters. Meanwhile, the state government has permitted District Collectors to draw funds under TR-27 to meet immediate expenses towards rescue and relief operations. The government issued an order allowing Collectors of all 26 districts to draw Rs 19 crore. While 12 districts have been allowed to draw Rs 1 crore each, the remaining districts have been permitted to draw Rs 50 lakh each. All the Collectors have been directed to give priority to evacuation of victims from the flood areas to relief camps, safe drinking water, food, milk, health check-up and maintenance of health camps and sanitation and urgent repairs to roads and irrigation infrastructure, according to IANS.

All the Collectors have been directed to hire APSRTC buses for the transportation of victims to the relief camps, to the extent possible, and take steps to pay the charges to APSRTC. They are also directed to use Government Schools/Colleges, to the extent possible, as relief camps if the cyclone shelters are not enough to accommodate the affected citizens.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Kakinada, Konaseema, West Godavari, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam and Nellore districts on Monday. Heavy rains are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, East Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Chittoor and Tirupati districts. Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Konaseema, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Guntur and Bapatla districts on Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rains are also expected in Manyam, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nellore, Kurnool, Nandyal, Kadapa and Tirupati districts.



