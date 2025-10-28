Cyclone Montha LIVE UPDATES: Andhra Pradesh braces for landfall tonight, over 30 flights cancelled

28 Oct 2025, 07:37 PM

Over 30 flights cancelled in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

In the wake of Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) Montha, over 35 flights between Shamshabad in Telangana and Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry airports in Andhra Pradesh have been cancelled, GMR Airports said. A total of 30 IndiGo, two Air India and five Air India Express flights have been cancelled as the SCS Month approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada.