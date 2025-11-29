Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: IMD issues red alert as cyclonic storm approaches Tamil Nadu coast, over 50 flights from Chennai cancelled

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 341 AQI; Check area-wise pollution levels

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement amidst cheating rumours, add...

Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads Rs 116000000000000 firm, his name is..., he is from...

Flights Delay Alert! Air India, IndiGo, warn flight disruptions as A320 glitch hits more than 200 aircrafts; airlines issue advisory

Good News for Passengers: Delhi's Shahdara station will be developed as major terminal, Namo Bharat train will also operate, check here to know details

US President Donald Trump declares Joe Biden's autopen-signed orders 'terminated'; issues BIG warning: 'He will be...'

PM Modi visits Karnataka, Goa; urges people to take these nine resolves

'India will be completely free from Naxalism before...': Home Minister Amit Shah's BIG statement

DNA TV Show: Why Indonesia wants BrahMos missile from India

Watch: Virat Kohli turns football maestro as Team India enjoy high-energy session before South Africa ODI opener

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 341 AQI; Check area-wise pollution levels

Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 341 AQI;

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement amidst cheating rumours, add...

Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement...

Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads Rs 116000000000000 firm, his name is..., he is from...

Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation

Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more

English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen

HomeIndia

INDIA

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: IMD issues red alert as cyclonic storm approaches Tamil Nadu coast, over 50 flights from Chennai cancelled

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: According to IMD, cyclone Ditwah moved north-northwestwards at a speed of seven kmph over the past six hours and, as of 23:30 hrs IST on Friday, was centred near latitude 8.8°N and longitude 80.8°E.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 29, 2025, 09:50 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: IMD issues red alert as cyclonic storm approaches Tamil Nadu coast, over 50 flights from Chennai cancelled
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES:  Cyclone Ditwah, heading towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts, is expected to make landfall on November 30. The storm has already wrought havoc in Sri Lanka, claiming more than 60 lives and causing significant damage.  India commenced Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the affected island nation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for the affected regions, with four districts in Tamil Nadu on red alert and five on orange alert. According to IMD, cyclone Ditwah moved north-northwestwards at a speed of seven kmph over the past six hours and, as of 23:30 hrs IST on Friday, was centred near latitude 8.8°N and longitude 80.8°E. The storm was located approximately 60 km west-northwest of Trincomalee, 160 km northwest of Batticaloa, 260 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 370 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and nearly 470 km south of Chennai. The IMD said the system is likely to maintain its north-northwestward movement across the Sri Lankan coast and adjoining Bay waters, before emerging over the southwest Bay of Bengal. It is expected to reach near the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the early hours of November 30.

Check Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 29 Nov 2025, 07:55 AM

    Cyclone Ditwah: High tides, gusty winds in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Nov 2025, 07:53 AM

    Cyclone Ditwah: Several flights from Chennai have been cancelled



    The adverse weather conditions have affected flight operations at Chennai International Airport, due to which several flights scheduled for 29 November have been cancelled.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Nov 2025, 07:43 AM

    Holiday for schools in Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai

    Holiday has been declared for schools in Thanjavur and Ariyalur districts and schools and colleges in Perambalur and Pudukottai districts. Holiday had already been declared for schools and colleges today in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Nov 2025, 07:36 AM

    Cyclone Ditwah: Death toll in Sri Lanka rises to 69

    The death toll from Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 69, with 34 people still missing as of Friday, as the country continues to face severe weather conditions. India commenced Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the affected island nation.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Nov 2025, 07:34 AM

    Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district steps up precautionary measures, all schools closed

    District Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman announced the closure of all schools on Saturday due to predicted heavy rainfall. "In Villupuram district, all schools will remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall. No special classes or examinations should be conducted under any circumstances. A total of 103 locations in our district have been identified as vulnerable areas," he said on Friday. Rahman added that 103 locations in the district have been marked as vulnerable. "For rescue operations, 55 boats are on standby. Five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel will arrive in the Villupuram district tonight. As there is a possibility of electric poles falling, 12,700 poles have been kept ready. A total of 253 JCB vehicles are on standby. Nineteen coastal fishermen have not ventured into the sea. There is a likelihood of rainfall beginning tomorrow afternoon," he said, according to ANI.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Nov 2025, 07:33 AM

    Chennai MeT Department issues a yellow alert for various districts in Tamil Nadu for the next 3 hours

    According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), isolated locations across Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Thoothukkudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar and the Puducherry and Karaikal areas are expected to receive light to moderate showers along with thunder and lightning. The bulletin warned of possible waterlogging and slippery stretches in some locations, and that traffic movement may also be affected by wet road conditions.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 29 Nov 2025, 07:30 AM

    Rainfall, thunderstorms hit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal

     In its latest early-morning weather bulletin, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai had said several districts of Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry-Karaikal region will experience moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms till 4 am on Saturday.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 341 AQI; Check area-wise pollution levels
Delhi-NCR wakes up to toxic smog as air continues to be 'very poor' at 341 AQI;
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement amidst cheating rumours, add...
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal make BIG move after wedding postponement...
Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads Rs 116000000000000 firm, his name is..., he is from...
Meet man, world’s 2nd highest-paid CEO, who once faced 400 rejections, now leads
Flights Delay Alert! Air India, IndiGo, warn flight disruptions as A320 glitch hits more than 200 aircrafts; airlines issue advisory
Flights Delay Alert! Air India, IndiGo, warn flight disruptions as A320 glitch
Good News for Passengers: Delhi's Shahdara station will be developed as major terminal, Namo Bharat train will also operate, check here to know details
Good News for Passengers: Delhi's Shahdara station will be developed as major...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Yami Gautam turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, five performances that make her finest actress of this generation
Yami turns 37: From Article 370 to Haq, 5 performances that make her finest
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavour, and more
English Cucumber vs Desi Cucumber: Know key differences, health benefits, flavou
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Gal Gadot to Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu: Miss Universe Stars Who Conquered the Screen
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ palace-like retreat; In Pics
Inside Diana Penty’s 100-Year-Old Heritage House: Look at 39-year-old actress’ p
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…
Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, form
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement