Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: IMD issues red alert as cyclonic storm approaches Tamil Nadu coast, over 50 flights from Chennai cancelled

INDIA
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: According to IMD, cyclone Ditwah moved north-northwestwards at a speed of seven kmph over the past six hours and, as of 23:30 hrs IST on Friday, was centred near latitude 8.8°N and longitude 80.8°E.
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: Cyclone Ditwah, heading towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts, is expected to make landfall on November 30. The storm has already wrought havoc in Sri Lanka, claiming more than 60 lives and causing significant damage. India commenced Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the affected island nation.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for the affected regions, with four districts in Tamil Nadu on red alert and five on orange alert. According to IMD, cyclone Ditwah moved north-northwestwards at a speed of seven kmph over the past six hours and, as of 23:30 hrs IST on Friday, was centred near latitude 8.8°N and longitude 80.8°E. The storm was located approximately 60 km west-northwest of Trincomalee, 160 km northwest of Batticaloa, 260 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 370 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and nearly 470 km south of Chennai. The IMD said the system is likely to maintain its north-northwestward movement across the Sri Lankan coast and adjoining Bay waters, before emerging over the southwest Bay of Bengal. It is expected to reach near the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the early hours of November 30.
Check Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES here:
#WATCH | Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu | High tides, strong winds and rainfall hit the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu as cyclone Ditwah moves closer. pic.twitter.com/67TxXl6Iol— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2025
Holiday has been declared for schools in Thanjavur and Ariyalur districts and schools and colleges in Perambalur and Pudukottai districts. Holiday had already been declared for schools and colleges today in Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai districts.
The death toll from Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 69, with 34 people still missing as of Friday, as the country continues to face severe weather conditions. India commenced Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the affected island nation.
District Collector Sheikh Abdul Rahman announced the closure of all schools on Saturday due to predicted heavy rainfall. "In Villupuram district, all schools will remain closed tomorrow due to heavy rainfall. No special classes or examinations should be conducted under any circumstances. A total of 103 locations in our district have been identified as vulnerable areas," he said on Friday. Rahman added that 103 locations in the district have been marked as vulnerable. "For rescue operations, 55 boats are on standby. Five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel will arrive in the Villupuram district tonight. As there is a possibility of electric poles falling, 12,700 poles have been kept ready. A total of 253 JCB vehicles are on standby. Nineteen coastal fishermen have not ventured into the sea. There is a likelihood of rainfall beginning tomorrow afternoon," he said, according to ANI.
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), isolated locations across Ariyalur, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Thiruvarur, Thoothukkudi, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Viluppuram, Virudhunagar and the Puducherry and Karaikal areas are expected to receive light to moderate showers along with thunder and lightning. The bulletin warned of possible waterlogging and slippery stretches in some locations, and that traffic movement may also be affected by wet road conditions.
In its latest early-morning weather bulletin, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai had said several districts of Tamil Nadu and the Puducherry-Karaikal region will experience moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms till 4 am on Saturday.