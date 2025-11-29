Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: IMD issues red alert as cyclonic storm approaches Tamil Nadu coast, over 50 flights from Chennai cancelled

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: According to IMD, cyclone Ditwah moved north-northwestwards at a speed of seven kmph over the past six hours and, as of 23:30 hrs IST on Friday, was centred near latitude 8.8°N and longitude 80.8°E.

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: Cyclone Ditwah, heading towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts, is expected to make landfall on November 30. The storm has already wrought havoc in Sri Lanka, claiming more than 60 lives and causing significant damage. India commenced Operation Sagar Bandhu to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to the affected island nation.



The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for the affected regions, with four districts in Tamil Nadu on red alert and five on orange alert. According to IMD, cyclone Ditwah moved north-northwestwards at a speed of seven kmph over the past six hours and, as of 23:30 hrs IST on Friday, was centred near latitude 8.8°N and longitude 80.8°E. The storm was located approximately 60 km west-northwest of Trincomalee, 160 km northwest of Batticaloa, 260 km south-southeast of Karaikal, 370 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and nearly 470 km south of Chennai. The IMD said the system is likely to maintain its north-northwestward movement across the Sri Lankan coast and adjoining Bay waters, before emerging over the southwest Bay of Bengal. It is expected to reach near the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the early hours of November 30.



