Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: IMD issues red, orange alerts as cyclonic storm approaches Tamil Nadu, Andhra coasts

INDIA
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: As per IMD, Ditwah moved at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and at 0230 hrs IST on Friday. The cyclone is likely to continue tracking north-northwestwards along the Sri Lanka coast and into the adjoining sea before emerging into the Bay of Bengal.
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: Cyclone Ditwah, an active cyclonic storm located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the coast of Sri Lanka, is moving towards the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh in India. It is expected to make landfall by the early morning of November 30, 2025, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued orange and red alerts for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and nearby south Andhra Pradesh coasts.
According to the IMD, Ditwah moved at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and at 0230 hrs IST on Friday lay centred near latitude 8.1°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 50 km south of Trincomalee, 70 km northwest of Batticaloa, 220 km north of Hambantota, 460 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 560 km south-southeast of Chennai. As the cyclone is likely to continue tracking north-northwestwards along the Sri Lanka coast and into the adjoining sea before emerging into the Bay of Bengal, the weather department issued a heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
On Friday, (28 November 2025), light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu and at a few places in the northern parts of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal, according to ANI. Extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places is forecast over Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in isolated pockets of Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Perambalur, Cuddalore and Puducherry.
On 29 November 2025 (Day 3), widespread rain is expected across Tamil Nadu, especially in the northern districts. Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy spells may occur in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry and Karaikal.Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is forecast for isolated places in Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Karur and Namakkal.On 30 November 2025 (Day 4), light to moderate rain is likely over northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet. Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villuppuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri districts and Puducherry may see isolated heavy rain.
On 1 December 2025 (Day 5), light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in a few pockets.Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal experienced strong surface winds reaching 35-45 kmph on November 27. On November 28, these winds are forecast to strengthen further to 40-50 kmph at several coastal locations, (With inputs from ANI)
Check Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES here:
Cyclone Ditwah: Heavy rain expected in coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema tomorrow and day after— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) November 28, 2025
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/7fVTCypz2J#CycloneDitwah #rains #AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/w1WGgZHaIc
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Strong winds lash Nagapattinam as Cyclone Ditwah approaches; a warning has been issued for the delta region.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/j3pwYqF0OD
VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: Cyclone Ditwah brewing over the southwestern Bay of Bengal has brought steady showers across the Thoothukudi metropolitan area.#TamilNadu #CycloneTitva— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2025
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/nf07xsLFQ0
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Waterlogging witnesses in several parts of Thoothukudi amid heavy rainfall over the past few days.— ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2025
The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards across Sri Lanka coast & adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal and reach over… pic.twitter.com/Amg5Qo9P1E
Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, moving north-northwestwards, expected to strengthen further within the next 12 hours.
Update: System path #CycloneDitwah pic.twitter.com/wne1WdAxwS— Chennai Weather-Raja (@chennaiweather) November 28, 2025
The IMD has strictly advised fishermen not to venture into the southwest Bay of Bengal, the Gulf of Mannar, the Comorin area, and along and off the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast till December 1. Those already at sea have been urged to return to the nearest coast immediately, as reported by ANI.
The *Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah]* over coastal Sri Lanka and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with the speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 28th November 2025 over the same region, near… pic.twitter.com/pd4s7LPOhn— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 28, 2025