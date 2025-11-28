Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: IMD issues red, orange alerts as cyclonic storm approaches Tamil Nadu, Andhra coasts

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE updates: As per IMD, Ditwah moved at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and at 0230 hrs IST on Friday. The cyclone is likely to continue tracking north-northwestwards along the Sri Lanka coast and into the adjoining sea before emerging into the Bay of Bengal.

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: Cyclone Ditwah, an active cyclonic storm located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the coast of Sri Lanka, is moving towards the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh in India. It is expected to make landfall by the early morning of November 30, 2025, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC). The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued orange and red alerts for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and nearby south Andhra Pradesh coasts.



According to the IMD, Ditwah moved at a speed of 10 kmph during the past six hours and at 0230 hrs IST on Friday lay centred near latitude 8.1°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 50 km south of Trincomalee, 70 km northwest of Batticaloa, 220 km north of Hambantota, 460 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 560 km south-southeast of Chennai. As the cyclone is likely to continue tracking north-northwestwards along the Sri Lanka coast and into the adjoining sea before emerging into the Bay of Bengal, the weather department issued a heavy rainfall warning for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.



On Friday, (28 November 2025), light to moderate rain is likely at many places over South Tamil Nadu and at a few places in the northern parts of the state, Puducherry and Karaikal, according to ANI. Extremely heavy rainfall at one or two places is forecast over Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Pudukkottai districts. Heavy to very heavy rain is expected over Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruchirappalli, Mayiladuthurai, Ariyalur and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in isolated pockets of Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Perambalur, Cuddalore and Puducherry.



On 29 November 2025 (Day 3), widespread rain is expected across Tamil Nadu, especially in the northern districts. Heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy spells may occur in Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu and Puducherry and Karaikal.Thanjavur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chennai may also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Heavy rain is forecast for isolated places in Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Karur and Namakkal.On 30 November 2025 (Day 4), light to moderate rain is likely over northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Ranipet. Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villuppuram, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri districts and Puducherry may see isolated heavy rain.



On 1 December 2025 (Day 5), light to moderate rain is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in a few pockets.Coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal experienced strong surface winds reaching 35-45 kmph on November 27. On November 28, these winds are forecast to strengthen further to 40-50 kmph at several coastal locations, (With inputs from ANI)



