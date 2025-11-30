FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: Puducherry CM N. Rangaswamy reviews situation on ground, says, 'To fulfil needs of people....'

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: The IMD has warned that the cyclone will come within 60 km, 50 km, and 25 km of the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by midnight today, early morning, and evening of tomorrow, respectively. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at several places.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 04:19 PM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: Puducherry CM N. Rangaswamy reviews situation on ground, says, 'To fulfil needs of people....'
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert as cyclonic storm Ditwah over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards at seven kmph, posing a severe threat to northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts.At 8:30 PM IST, the storm was centred near latitude 10.5°N and longitude 80.6°E, approximately 110 km northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 80 km east of Vedaranniyam, 100 km east-southeast of Karaikal, 180 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 280 km south of Chennai. It is expected to move north-northwestwards and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by the early morning of November 30.

The IMD has warned that the cyclone will come within 60 km, 50 km, and 25 km of the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by midnight today, early morning, and evening of tomorrow, respectively. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at several places, with extremely heavy rain at isolated locations across Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry-Karaikal areas.Other districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, are likely to witness heavy rainfall, while isolated regions in Vellore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, and Theni may also experience significant showers.

The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors, avoid coastal areas, and follow local administration instructions. Fishermen are warned not to venture into the sea along the affected coasts.

Check Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: 
 

  • 30 Nov 2025, 04:15 PM

    'To fulfil needs of people...', Puducherry CM N. Rangaswamy in view of cyclone Ditwah

    In view of the cyclone Ditwah, Puducherry CM N. Ragaswamy assured that steps are being taken by the government to fulfill the needs of the people. 

    Puducherry CM N. Rangaswamy reviews situation on ground 

    Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy, on Sunday, i.e., November 30, took stock of the situation on the ground in view of the cyclone Ditwah. 

     

  • 30 Nov 2025, 03:47 PM

    Cyclone Ditwah is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to North TN-Puducherry coasts during next 24 hrs: IMD

     

     

  • 30 Nov 2025, 02:24 PM

    Cyclone Ditwah:

     Telecom dept sets up 24X7 control room

    DoT has set up a 24X7 control room to safeguard telecom connectivity amid cyclone Ditwah threat, coordinate with service providers, and facilitate prompt response through district administrations and the State Disaster Management Authority.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 09:21 AM

    Three people have died in rain-related incidents triggered by Cyclone Ditwah

    Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran confirmed that two victims were killed in separate wall-collapse incidents in Tuticorin and Thanjavur, while a 20-year-old youth died of electrocution in Mayiladuthurai. The cyclone has also caused the loss of 149 cattle and the submergence of 57,000 hectares of farmland across the delta region, including 24,000 hectares in Nagapattinam, 15,000 in Thiruvarur and 8,000 in Mayiladuthurai. Additionally, about 234 huts have been damaged due to heavy rainfall.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 10:43 AM

    Cyclone Ditwah: India extends support to cyclone-hit Sri Lanka through Op Sagar Bandhu

    As cyclone Ditwah hit Sri Lanka, the Government of India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu, which mobilised aid and assistance for the island nation, along with the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and 80 NDRF personnel working round the clock in safeguarding lives and extending timely assistance.

    So far, India has airlifted 27 tonnes of relief material to Colombo.

    As per the details shared by the Indian Air Force, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Indian Air Force has positioned Mi-17 V5 helicopters in Colombo for swift HADR operations.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 09:19 AM

    Cyclone Ditwah: IMD issues warnings in Tamil Nadu



    As the cyclonic storm approaches, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for Chennai, Cuddalore and other regions of Tamil Nadu.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 08:52 AM

    Kerala CM writes to Jaishankar offering aid for Indians stranded at Colombo airport



    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, offering all necessary support from the state for the Indians stranded at the Colombo airport due to Cyclone Ditwah.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 08:42 AM

    Cyclone Ditwah: Cyclonic storm nears, strong winds hit Tamil Nadu| watch

  • 30 Nov 2025, 08:16 AM

    High tides, strong winds in Puducherry 



    As Cyclone Ditwah intensifies, high tides, strong winds and rainfall have been witnessed in Puducherry. 

