Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: Puducherry CM N. Rangaswamy reviews situation on ground, says, 'To fulfil needs of people....'

INDIA
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: The IMD has warned that the cyclone will come within 60 km, 50 km, and 25 km of the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by midnight today, early morning, and evening of tomorrow, respectively. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at several places.
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert as cyclonic storm Ditwah over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards at seven kmph, posing a severe threat to northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts.At 8:30 PM IST, the storm was centred near latitude 10.5°N and longitude 80.6°E, approximately 110 km northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 80 km east of Vedaranniyam, 100 km east-southeast of Karaikal, 180 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 280 km south of Chennai. It is expected to move north-northwestwards and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by the early morning of November 30.
The IMD has warned that the cyclone will come within 60 km, 50 km, and 25 km of the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by midnight today, early morning, and evening of tomorrow, respectively. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at several places, with extremely heavy rain at isolated locations across Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry-Karaikal areas.Other districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, are likely to witness heavy rainfall, while isolated regions in Vellore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, and Theni may also experience significant showers.
The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors, avoid coastal areas, and follow local administration instructions. Fishermen are warned not to venture into the sea along the affected coasts.
Check Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES:
In view of the cyclone Ditwah, Puducherry CM N. Ragaswamy assured that steps are being taken by the government to fulfill the needs of the people.
Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy, on Sunday, i.e., November 30, took stock of the situation on the ground in view of the cyclone Ditwah.
#WATCH | Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy reviews the situation on the ground at Uppalam Harbour Beach, in view of the impact of Cyclone Ditwah. Puducherry Collector Kulothungan is also with the CM. pic.twitter.com/I7AuzkJCpk— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025
The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved nearly northwards with the speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of today, the 30th November 2025 over the same… pic.twitter.com/9gwdK536C9— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 30, 2025
DoT has set up a 24X7 control room to safeguard telecom connectivity amid cyclone Ditwah threat, coordinate with service providers, and facilitate prompt response through district administrations and the State Disaster Management Authority.
Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran confirmed that two victims were killed in separate wall-collapse incidents in Tuticorin and Thanjavur, while a 20-year-old youth died of electrocution in Mayiladuthurai. The cyclone has also caused the loss of 149 cattle and the submergence of 57,000 hectares of farmland across the delta region, including 24,000 hectares in Nagapattinam, 15,000 in Thiruvarur and 8,000 in Mayiladuthurai. Additionally, about 234 huts have been damaged due to heavy rainfall.
As cyclone Ditwah hit Sri Lanka, the Government of India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu, which mobilised aid and assistance for the island nation, along with the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and 80 NDRF personnel working round the clock in safeguarding lives and extending timely assistance.
So far, India has airlifted 27 tonnes of relief material to Colombo.
As per the details shared by the Indian Air Force, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Indian Air Force has positioned Mi-17 V5 helicopters in Colombo for swift HADR operations.
The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved nearly northwards with the speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 30th November 2025 over the same… pic.twitter.com/FyLkUr0yJj— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 30, 2025
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Strong winds and rough sea conditions witnessed in the capital city as Cyclone Ditwah moves closer. Visuals from Marina Beach. pic.twitter.com/PC7mkodGjV— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025
#WATCH | High tides, strong winds and rainfall witnessed in Puducherry as the effect of #CycloneDitwah intensifies.— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025
As per IMD, the cyclone is to make landfall today
(Visuals from Gandhi Beach) pic.twitter.com/FHlMOslVYD