Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: Red alert issued in Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm nears coast, Chennai flights face disruptions

INDIA
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: The IMD has warned that the cyclone will come within 60 km, 50 km, and 25 km of the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by midnight today, early morning, and evening of tomorrow, respectively. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at several places.
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert as cyclonic storm Ditwah over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards at seven kmph, posing a severe threat to northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts.At 8:30 PM IST, the storm was centred near latitude 10.5°N and longitude 80.6°E, approximately 110 km northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 80 km east of Vedaranniyam, 100 km east-southeast of Karaikal, 180 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 280 km south of Chennai. It is expected to move north-northwestwards and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by the early morning of November 30.
The IMD has warned that the cyclone will come within 60 km, 50 km, and 25 km of the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by midnight today, early morning, and evening of tomorrow, respectively. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at several places, with extremely heavy rain at isolated locations across Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry-Karaikal areas.Other districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, are likely to witness heavy rainfall, while isolated regions in Vellore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, and Theni may also experience significant showers.
The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors, avoid coastal areas, and follow local administration instructions. Fishermen are warned not to venture into the sea along the affected coasts.
Check Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES:
The Cyclonic Storm Ditwah [Pronunciation: Ditwah] over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved nearly northwards with the speed of 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 30th November 2025 over the same… pic.twitter.com/FyLkUr0yJj— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) November 30, 2025
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Strong winds and rough sea conditions witnessed in the capital city as Cyclone Ditwah moves closer. Visuals from Marina Beach. pic.twitter.com/PC7mkodGjV— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025
#WATCH | High tides, strong winds and rainfall witnessed in Puducherry as the effect of #CycloneDitwah intensifies.— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2025
As per IMD, the cyclone is to make landfall today
(Visuals from Gandhi Beach) pic.twitter.com/FHlMOslVYD