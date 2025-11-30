FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: Red alert issued in Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm nears coast, Chennai flights face disruptions

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: The IMD has warned that the cyclone will come within 60 km, 50 km, and 25 km of the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by midnight today, early morning, and evening of tomorrow, respectively. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at several places.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 30, 2025, 09:21 AM IST

Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: Red alert issued in Tamil Nadu as cyclonic storm nears coast, Chennai flights face disruptions
Cyclone Ditwah LIVE UPDATES: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert as cyclonic storm Ditwah over the southwest Bay of Bengal moved northwards at seven kmph, posing a severe threat to northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts.At 8:30 PM IST, the storm was centred near latitude 10.5°N and longitude 80.6°E, approximately 110 km northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 80 km east of Vedaranniyam, 100 km east-southeast of Karaikal, 180 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and 280 km south of Chennai. It is expected to move north-northwestwards and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by the early morning of November 30.

The IMD has warned that the cyclone will come within 60 km, 50 km, and 25 km of the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by midnight today, early morning, and evening of tomorrow, respectively. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted at several places, with extremely heavy rain at isolated locations across Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villuppuram, Chengalpattu, and Puducherry-Karaikal areas.Other districts, including Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, are likely to witness heavy rainfall, while isolated regions in Vellore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, and Theni may also experience significant showers.

The IMD has advised residents to remain indoors, avoid coastal areas, and follow local administration instructions. Fishermen are warned not to venture into the sea along the affected coasts.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 09:19 AM

    Cyclone Ditwah: IMD issues warnings in Tamil Nadu



    As the cyclonic storm approaches, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued rain alerts for Chennai, Cuddalore and other regions of Tamil Nadu.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 08:52 AM

    Kerala CM writes to Jaishankar offering aid for Indians stranded at Colombo airport



    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday, offering all necessary support from the state for the Indians stranded at the Colombo airport due to Cyclone Ditwah.

  • 30 Nov 2025, 08:42 AM

    Cyclone Ditwah: Cyclonic storm nears, strong winds hit Tamil Nadu| watch

  • 30 Nov 2025, 08:16 AM

    High tides, strong winds in Puducherry 



    As Cyclone Ditwah intensifies, high tides, strong winds and rainfall have been witnessed in Puducherry. 

