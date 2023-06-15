Cyclone Biparjoy Highlights: High tides witnessed in Gujarat, landfall has began and expected to last till midnight

India
Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall this evening and continue throughout the night with winds between 115 and 125 kmph, said IMD.
Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates: The Gujarat government evacuated more than 74,000 people from eight coastal districts, including 35,822 along the coast of Kutch district, issued prohibitory orders, shut down public transport and advised people to stay inside as Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat at 5 p.m. today.
A red signal has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the Saurashtra-Kutch coast due to the approaching landfall of the cyclonic storm. In the meantime, certain areas of Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka had significant to very heavy rainfall; these two districts are anticipated to be severely affected by the cyclone, which the IMD has classified as "very severe."
Due to cyclone Biparjoy, NOTAM is in effect from June 14th, 1:30 PM, to June 16th, 11:59 PM; only emergency and relief flights are permitted, says Jamnagar Airport Director DK Singh.
Due to cyclone Biparjoy, NOTAM is in effect from June 14th, 1:30 PM, to June 16th, 11:59 PM; only emergency and relief flights are permitted, says Jamnagar Airport Director DK Singh.
Mandvi experiences powerful winds and heavy rainfall as 'Biparjoy' nears landfall on the Gujarat coast this evening.
Mandvi experiences powerful winds and heavy rainfall as 'Biparjoy' nears landfall on the Gujarat coast this evening.
The Indian Coast Guard prepares for landfall: "We are expecting landfall to take place between 1800 to 2000 hours (6pm to 8pm). Anticipating the situation post that, we have kept around 15 ships and 7 aircraft on standby. We have also kept 4 special Dornier and 3 helicopters at Coast Guard Station in Daman. We will deploy them if necessary..," reveals Inspector General AK Harbola, Commander of the Indian Coast Guard, Region (North West).
The Indian Coast Guard prepares for landfall: "We are expecting landfall to take place between 1800 to 2000 hours (6pm to 8pm). Anticipating the situation post that, we have kept around 15 ships and 7 aircraft on standby. We have also kept 4 special Dornier and 3 helicopters at Coast Guard Station in Daman. We will deploy them if necessary..," reveals Inspector General AK Harbola, Commander of the Indian Coast Guard, Region (North West).
BSF provides assistance to residents in Gujarat's Kutch region.
BSF provides assistance to residents in Gujarat's Kutch region.
Cyclone Biparjoy: BSF extends helping hand to people in Gujarat's Kutch area
The Indian Coast Guard prepares for Cyclone Biporjoy with 15 ships, 7 aircraft, and 23 disaster relief teams ready for rescue operations at sea.
The Indian Coast Guard prepares for Cyclone Biporjoy with 15 ships, 7 aircraft, and 23 disaster relief teams ready for rescue operations at sea.

15 Ships ready in multiple configurations. 7 aircraft in SAR role for rescue ops in the sea. 23 disaster relief teams with 29 gemini boats, 50 OBMs (Out Board Motor) for boats 1000 lifejackets and 200 lifebuoys, formed up in the ICG stations for aid to civil authorities: Indian Coast Guard
Rear Admiral Kunal Rajkumar, Chief Staff Officer, OPS, Western Naval command, shares updates on the severe weather conditions in Northern Gujarat. He mentioned, "...We're expecting winds of approximately 130 km per hour, with heavy rainfall in the northern Gujarat area...naval stations in the Gujarat area..., are ready with over 25 specialist teams. These teams comprise diverse medical specialists, good swimmers along with equipment like portable chain sets, cutting tools that are very useful in removal of debris and fallen trees..."
#WATCH | "...We're expecting winds of approximately 130 km per hour, with heavy rainfall in the northern Gujarat area...naval stations in the Gujarat area..., are ready with over 25 specialist teams. These teams comprise diverse medical specialists, good swimmers along with… pic.twitter.com/ZEHCx9yWN0
According to a weather scientist from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process has commenced and is expected to persist until midnight.
Cyclone 'Biparjoy': Landfall has begun, to continue till midnight, says IMD weather scientist— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 15, 2023
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/K86ivXRNJo#Cyclone #Biparjoy #IMD #Landfall #BiparjoyCyclone pic.twitter.com/rW5DYE7khg
Meteorological Director Manorama Mohanty provides insights on Cyclone Biporjoy: Presently, winds reach 115–125 km/h with the potential to reach 140 km/h; anticipated wind speeds decline by midnight.
Meteorological Director Manorama Mohanty provides insights on Cyclone Biporjoy: Presently, winds reach 115–125 km/h with the potential to reach 140 km/h; anticipated wind speeds decline by midnight.
Narendra Singh Bundela, IG, NDRF, highlights anticipated consequences of Cyclone Biporjoy: Gujarat's Kachchh and southern Rajasthan to face severe impact, including heavy rains and potential floods.
Narendra Singh Bundela, IG, NDRF, highlights anticipated consequences of Cyclone Biporjoy: Gujarat's Kachchh and southern Rajasthan to face severe impact, including heavy rains and potential floods.
Under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, strong winds have caused trees to uproot and hoardings to fall in Dwarka district.
Under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, strong winds have caused trees to uproot and hoardings to fall in Dwarka district.
All schools in Navsari district will remain closed on June 16 in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy, the district collector issued a notification.
All schools in Navsari district will remain closed on June 16 in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy, the district collector issued a notification.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducts a comprehensive review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar to address the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. The landfall process has started in the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch, with the IMD stating that it will persist until midnight.
#WATCH | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel holds a review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar on #CycloneBiparjoy— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023
The landfall process has commenced over the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch and it will continue until midnight, says IMD pic.twitter.com/SQ1Fik1SHB
As a result of Cyclone Biparjoy, Morbi is experiencing persistent heavy rainfall and strong winds. The landfall process has initiated in the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch and is anticipated to persist until midnight, as confirmed by the IMD.
#WATCH | Gujarat | Heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, continues in Morbi as an impact of #CycloneBiparjoy.— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023
The landfall process has commenced over the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch and it will continue until midnight, says IMD pic.twitter.com/xzIFwCxP1U
The airport in Jamnagar has finished making preparations to handle Cyclone Biparjoy. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued till June 16 and all aeroplane movements will be halted from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Additionally, there are supplies of diesel and petrol needed to run the airport in an emergency. At this time, there are no aircraft in the airport's parking lot: Director of Jamnagar Airport DK Singh
Moderate rain ( 5-15 mm/hour) accompanied with Light Thunderstorms with a maximum surface wind speed of less than 40 kmph (In gusts) very likely in the district of Gujarat state namely Dwarka, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath and Kutch… pic.twitter.com/XhrcgsG8PZ— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023
Daman seafront lashed by massive waves as cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to hit Gujarat coast in a few hours.
Daman seafront lashed by massive waves as cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to hit Gujarat coast in a few hours.
The Dwarka Health Department relocated over 400 pregnant women from low-lying coastal communities to health care facilities in order to ensure their safety as Cyclone Biparjoy is anticipated to make landfall in Gujarat later today.
The State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar hosted a review meeting on Thursday led by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. "In the event of Biparjoy storm, care is being taken by the system to ensure that the patients taking treatment in the hospitals do not face any problem and that there is no hindrance in the work related to the treatment of the hospitals in case of emergency."
The State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar hosted a review meeting on Thursday led by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. "In the event of Biparjoy storm, care is being taken by the system to ensure that the patients taking treatment in the hospitals do not face any problem and that there is no hindrance in the work related to the treatment of the hospitals in case of emergency."
As a precaution in the cyclone-prone zones, Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of more than 40 trains today. The Western Railway zone has cancelled the trains. On Thursday evening, the cyclone is predicted to move between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan close to Jakhau port with winds of 125–135 kmph with gusts up to 150 kmph.