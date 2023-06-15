Cyclone Biparjoy Highlights: High tides witnessed in Gujarat, landfall has began and expected to last till midnight

Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall this evening and continue throughout the night with winds between 115 and 125 kmph, said IMD.

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates: The Gujarat government evacuated more than 74,000 people from eight coastal districts, including 35,822 along the coast of Kutch district, issued prohibitory orders, shut down public transport and advised people to stay inside as Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat at 5 p.m. today.

A red signal has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the Saurashtra-Kutch coast due to the approaching landfall of the cyclonic storm. In the meantime, certain areas of Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka had significant to very heavy rainfall; these two districts are anticipated to be severely affected by the cyclone, which the IMD has classified as "very severe."

Due to cyclone Biparjoy, NOTAM is in effect from June 14th, 1:30 PM, to June 16th, 11:59 PM; only emergency and relief flights are permitted, says Jamnagar Airport Director DK Singh.

Mandvi experiences powerful winds and heavy rainfall as 'Biparjoy' nears landfall on the Gujarat coast this evening.

The Indian Coast Guard prepares for landfall: "We are expecting landfall to take place between 1800 to 2000 hours (6pm to 8pm). Anticipating the situation post that, we have kept around 15 ships and 7 aircraft on standby. We have also kept 4 special Dornier and 3 helicopters at Coast Guard Station in Daman. We will deploy them if necessary..," reveals Inspector General AK Harbola, Commander of the Indian Coast Guard, Region (North West).

BSF provides assistance to residents in Gujarat's Kutch region.

The Indian Coast Guard prepares for Cyclone Biporjoy with 15 ships, 7 aircraft, and 23 disaster relief teams ready for rescue operations at sea.

Rear Admiral Kunal Rajkumar, Chief Staff Officer, OPS, Western Naval command, shares updates on the severe weather conditions in Northern Gujarat. He mentioned, "...We're expecting winds of approximately 130 km per hour, with heavy rainfall in the northern Gujarat area...naval stations in the Gujarat area..., are ready with over 25 specialist teams. These teams comprise diverse medical specialists, good swimmers along with equipment like portable chain sets, cutting tools that are very useful in removal of debris and fallen trees..."

According to a weather scientist from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process has commenced and is expected to persist until midnight.