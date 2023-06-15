Headlines

Cyclone Biparjoy Highlights: High tides witnessed in Gujarat, landfall has began and expected to last till midnight

Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall this evening and continue throughout the night with winds between 115 and 125 kmph, said IMD.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Jun 15, 2023, 11:04 PM IST

Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE updates: The Gujarat government evacuated more than 74,000 people from eight coastal districts, including 35,822 along the coast of Kutch district, issued prohibitory orders, shut down public transport and advised people to stay inside as Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall in Gujarat at 5 p.m. today.

A red signal has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the Saurashtra-Kutch coast due to the approaching landfall of the cyclonic storm. In the meantime, certain areas of Kutch and Devbhumi Dwarka had significant to very heavy rainfall; these two districts are anticipated to be severely affected by the cyclone, which the IMD has classified as "very severe."

Due to cyclone Biparjoy, NOTAM is in effect from June 14th, 1:30 PM, to June 16th, 11:59 PM; only emergency and relief flights are permitted, says Jamnagar Airport Director DK Singh.

Mandvi experiences powerful winds and heavy rainfall as 'Biparjoy' nears landfall on the Gujarat coast this evening.

The Indian Coast Guard prepares for landfall: "We are expecting landfall to take place between 1800 to 2000 hours (6pm to 8pm). Anticipating the situation post that, we have kept around 15 ships and 7 aircraft on standby. We have also kept 4 special Dornier and 3 helicopters at Coast Guard Station in Daman. We will deploy them if necessary..," reveals Inspector General AK Harbola, Commander of the Indian Coast Guard, Region (North West).

BSF provides assistance to residents in Gujarat's Kutch region.

The Indian Coast Guard prepares for Cyclone Biporjoy with 15 ships, 7 aircraft, and 23 disaster relief teams ready for rescue operations at sea.

Rear Admiral Kunal Rajkumar, Chief Staff Officer, OPS, Western Naval command, shares updates on the severe weather conditions in Northern Gujarat. He mentioned, "...We're expecting winds of approximately 130 km per hour, with heavy rainfall in the northern Gujarat area...naval stations in the Gujarat area..., are ready with over 25 specialist teams. These teams comprise diverse medical specialists, good swimmers along with equipment like portable chain sets, cutting tools that are very useful in removal of debris and fallen trees..."

According to a weather scientist from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the landfall process has commenced and is expected to persist until midnight.

  • 15 Jun 2023, 08:39 PM

    Meteorological Director Manorama Mohanty provides insights on Cyclone Biporjoy: Presently, winds reach 115–125 km/h with the potential to reach 140 km/h; anticipated wind speeds decline by midnight.

  • 15 Jun 2023, 07:53 PM

    Narendra Singh Bundela, IG, NDRF, highlights anticipated consequences of Cyclone Biporjoy: Gujarat's Kachchh and southern Rajasthan to face severe impact, including heavy rains and potential floods.

  • 15 Jun 2023, 07:36 PM

    Under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, strong winds have caused trees to uproot and hoardings to fall in Dwarka district.

  • 15 Jun 2023, 07:25 PM

    All schools in Navsari district will remain closed on June 16 in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy, the district collector issued a notification.

  • 15 Jun 2023, 07:22 PM

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducts a comprehensive review meeting at the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar to address the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. The landfall process has started in the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch, with the IMD stating that it will persist until midnight.

  • 15 Jun 2023, 07:20 PM

    As a result of Cyclone Biparjoy, Morbi is experiencing persistent heavy rainfall and strong winds. The landfall process has initiated in the coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch and is anticipated to persist until midnight, as confirmed by the IMD.

  • 15 Jun 2023, 02:54 PM

    Cyclone Biparjoy: All flights cancelled

    The airport in Jamnagar has finished making preparations to handle Cyclone Biparjoy. A NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued till June 16 and all aeroplane movements will be halted from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Additionally, there are supplies of diesel and petrol needed to run the airport in an emergency. At this time, there are no aircraft in the airport's parking lot: Director of Jamnagar Airport DK Singh

  • 15 Jun 2023, 02:41 PM

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Rainfall and thunderstorms in these districts

  • 15 Jun 2023, 02:29 PM

    Cyclone Biparjoy: How to communicate during such emergencies?

    In times of emergency when wirelines, cell phones, and other conventional terrestrial modes of communication are inoperable, HAM radio is regarded as a dependable mode of communication.

  • 15 Jun 2023, 02:28 PM

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Daman seafront lashed by massive waves

    Daman seafront lashed by massive waves as cyclone 'Biparjoy' is expected to hit Gujarat coast in a few hours.

  • 15 Jun 2023, 02:10 PM

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rainfall expected on June 16-17

    On Friday and Saturday, June 16-17, isolated areas of North Gujarat are expected to receive heavy to extremely high rainfall (ranging from 64.5 mm to more than 224.5 mm), according to the Weather Channel. 

  • 15 Jun 2023, 02:04 PM

    Cyclone Biparjoy: Around 400 pregnant women shifted to health care facilities

    The Dwarka Health Department relocated over 400 pregnant women from low-lying coastal communities to health care facilities in order to ensure their safety as Cyclone Biparjoy is anticipated to make landfall in Gujarat later today.

  • 15 Jun 2023, 01:57 PM

    Cyclone Biparjoy updates: Gujarat CM holds emergency review meeting on Thursday

    The State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar hosted a review meeting on Thursday led by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. "In the event of Biparjoy storm, care is being taken by the system to ensure that the patients taking treatment in the hospitals do not face any problem and that there is no hindrance in the work related to the treatment of the hospitals in case of emergency."

  • 15 Jun 2023, 01:52 PM

    Cyclone Biparjoy: More than 40 trains cancelled

    As a precaution in the cyclone-prone zones, Indian Railways has cancelled the operation of more than 40 trains today. The Western Railway zone has cancelled the trains. On Thursday evening, the cyclone is predicted to move between Mandvi in Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan close to Jakhau port with winds of 125–135 kmph with gusts up to 150 kmph.

  • 15 Jun 2023, 01:48 PM

    Cyclone Biparjoy updates

    : 18 NDRF, 12 SDRF teams deployed

    Since Cyclone Biparjoy is only a few miles from Gujarat's coast, 18 NDRF teams and 12 SDRF teams have been deployed throughout the western state, with Kutch serving as the focal point. 

