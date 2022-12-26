COVID-19 in India Highlights: State and UT’s emergency mock drills scheduled for Tuesday

Covid-19 latest updates: India has started to keep a close eye on its pandemic situation in light of the recent global spike in Covid-19 cases in China and a number of other nations, particularly as the Christmas and New Year's holiday season gets underway on Sunday.
Though neither the central government nor the states have placed any restrictions on festivities over the festive week, they have asked people to behave in a Covid-appropriate manner by donning masks in crowded settings, keeping a physical distance, and getting immunised.
On the other hand, the government has allowed the opening of "Internet Hospitals" for the affected people to seek medical help in order to reduce the overload of clinics as hospitals and mortuaries in China are overwhelmed by millions of Covid cases. Official data projected that millions have been infected since December 1. According to figures cited by officials on Tuesday this week, there were roughly 37 million new infections nationally, demonstrating for the first time the rise in cases across the nation.
Corona tests are mandatory for those who wish to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader during the Kaal Chakra Puja after five foreigners were found positive in Bodh Gaya.
Delhi officials started visiting all government hospitals on Monday to evaluate their preparation in wake of the Covid outbreak in certain nations.
The coronavirus epidemic in China has disrupted the world's supply chain, since the nation is a manufacturing based economy.
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of health for India's central government, has a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association to discuss how well the country is prepared for the next Covid-19 conference.
In response to the central government's recommendation, a number of health institutions across numerous states and Union territories will conduct a mock exercise on Tuesday to ensure they are prepared for any scenario involving COVID-19. (PTI)
Covid-19 update: Coronavirus tests are being conducted at various airports in India
Random COVID-19 testing has started at various airports across the country in the wake of rising cases of #COVID globally. pic.twitter.com/pfQeUSWgcA— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 26, 2022
The government has mandated random Covid tests at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), according to PTI
Karnataka's chief minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Monday that the state's forthcoming recommendations for dealing with the developing Covid issue would not interfere with normal, everyday activities.
Karnataka Health Minister informed the public about the guidelines that will be followed during new year's celebrations in a media interaction
Masks have been made mandatory inside movie theatres, schools&colleges. Masks will be mandatory to celebrate the New Year in pubs, restaurants & bars. New Year celebrations to end before 1 am. No need to panic, just have to take precautions: Karnataka Health Minister— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022
(file pic) pic.twitter.com/cUY63BcaRG
The largest number of Covid tests have been performed in the Punjabi districts of Jalandhar (906), Ludhiana (632), Amritsar (570), Tarn Taran (460), and Hoshiarpur (391). In addition to this, 262 individuals in Pathankot and 289 in Ropar had their Covid status examined, but in all other districts of Punjab, the number of Covid testings ranges from 105 to 177. Speaking about Punjab, there have been reported 7,85,413 Corona-positive patients overall, and 7,64,863 of those patients have recovered.
Health Department of Jharkhand to hold a meeting today on the Covid situation.
Genome sequencing of samples of four Myanmar returnees who tested COVID-19 positive at Delhi airport is being done: Official sources— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022
A 45-year-old Patiala guy who had just returned from Dubai was discovered to have the coronavirus. Corona has been detected in a 30-year-old lady from Badshahpur in Shutrana in addition to Patiala. The wife and son of the guy who returned from Dubai, however, both tested negative for corona.
Health officials in Uttar Pradesh are on high alert after a man travelling to Dubai tested positive for COVID-19 in Unnao. The individual, who hails from the village of Koraura in the Hasanganj tehsil area of Unnao, underwent testing before his trip to Dubai, and the results were positive.
At Delhi International Airport, random Covid tests are conducted on foreign travellers. On Sunday, the second day of the investigation, it was discovered that several passengers' test results were positive. It is a source of reassurance, though, because only 0.5% of the 345 individuals tested at the Delhi airport had positive results. At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, random Covid testing is conducted (IGIA).
After presiding over a high-level conference, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared that the state will not place any limits on Covid-19 till January 2, but will review the situation on January 3. People should adopt Covid preventative behaviour on their own, according to CM Sawant. However, in accordance with the Centre's directives, a "mock drill" would be held on December 27 to evaluate the preparation to handle any potential coronavirus outbreak.
Bihar | Four foreigners -3 from Myanmar & 1 from Bangkok-have tested positive for COVID-19 at Gaya airport. They are asymptomatic and have been placed under isolation: Ranjan Kumar Singh, Civil Surgeon, Gaya pic.twitter.com/nwOSl35sSX— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022
India logs 196 new COVID-19 cases, infection tally rises to 4,46,77,302. Count of active cases stands at 3,428, death toll due to the disease at 5,30,695: Union Health Ministry— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2022
Travellers returning to Tamil Nadu from China, the US, Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong, even on transit flights (from Singapore, Abu Dhabi, etc.), will be subjected to RT-PCR tests, according to health minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday. Direct flight passengers from these five countries are already required to take the Covid-19 test, in addition to those who arrive at airports with symptoms such a fever, cold, or cough.
There has recently been an inflow of Corona in Gaya, Bihar, following Gujarat and Agra. On December 20, RTPCR was performed on travellers boarding a flight out of Gaya, Thailand. This RTPCR data on Corona, released on Sunday, revealed that three of the samples were corona-infected. All three are Bangkok residents who have been staying alone at a hotel in Bodh Gaya. An international traveller from Myanmar had left Gaya for Patna and Delhi at the same time that the corona infection was discovered.
According to the most recent data from the Union Health Ministry, infections in India somewhat decreased on Monday despite a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in several other nations. India recorded 196 new coronavirus infections on Monday, while 201 Covid cases were reported on Sunday.
In a notification issued on Monday, the Nainital High Court said that all officers, staff, lawyers, and parties will be allowed to enter the court only after wearing masks, reported news agency ANI.
Uttarakhand | Nainital High Court issues notification saying that all officers, staff, lawyers and parties will be able to enter the court only after wearing masks.— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 26, 2022
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting via video conferencing with the Indian Medical Association today on Covid19 situation and preparedness: Indian Medical Association— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022
(IMA)
The nation's covid vaccination rates had been rising gradually for a few weeks in Bengal, but on Saturday they virtually tripled. Due to recent increases in some countries, especially China, and medical professionals' advice to complete vaccines, people are returning to CVCs.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged people to take measures against the Covid-19 infection on Sunday because it is spreading across several countries. In his final "Mann ki Baat" speech of the year, Modi urged people to take precautions including wearing masks and washing their hands.
An official in Chhattisgarh reported one COVID-19 case on Sunday with a positive rate of 0.33 per cent, increasing the total to 11,77,749 cases, according to media sources.
The families of 53 journalists who died as a result of Covid-19 received rupees 10 lakhs on Sunday from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to the news agency PTI.