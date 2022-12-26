COVID-19 in India Highlights: State and UT’s emergency mock drills scheduled for Tuesday

Amid BF.7 fears, Chhattisgarh reports one positive Covid case

Covid-19 latest updates: India has started to keep a close eye on its pandemic situation in light of the recent global spike in Covid-19 cases in China and a number of other nations, particularly as the Christmas and New Year's holiday season gets underway on Sunday.

Though neither the central government nor the states have placed any restrictions on festivities over the festive week, they have asked people to behave in a Covid-appropriate manner by donning masks in crowded settings, keeping a physical distance, and getting immunised.

On the other hand, the government has allowed the opening of "Internet Hospitals" for the affected people to seek medical help in order to reduce the overload of clinics as hospitals and mortuaries in China are overwhelmed by millions of Covid cases. Official data projected that millions have been infected since December 1. According to figures cited by officials on Tuesday this week, there were roughly 37 million new infections nationally, demonstrating for the first time the rise in cases across the nation.