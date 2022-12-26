Search icon
COVID-19 in India Highlights: State and UT’s emergency mock drills scheduled for Tuesday

In response to a rise in infections worldwide, India has made a negative RT-PCR test a requirement for travellers arriving from China, Japan, etc.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 12:13 AM IST

Amid BF.7 fears, Chhattisgarh reports one positive Covid case

Covid-19 latest updates: India has started to keep a close eye on its pandemic situation in light of the recent global spike in Covid-19 cases in China and a number of other nations, particularly as the Christmas and New Year's holiday season gets underway on Sunday. 

Though neither the central government nor the states have placed any restrictions on festivities over the festive week, they have asked people to behave in a Covid-appropriate manner by donning masks in crowded settings, keeping a physical distance, and getting immunised. 

On the other hand, the government has allowed the opening of "Internet Hospitals" for the affected people to seek medical help in order to reduce the overload of clinics as hospitals and mortuaries in China are overwhelmed by millions of Covid cases. Official data projected that millions have been infected since December 1. According to figures cited by officials on Tuesday this week, there were roughly 37 million new infections nationally, demonstrating for the first time the rise in cases across the nation.

 

26 Dec 2022
10:20 PM

Covid-19 update: RT-PCR test required by devotees to meet Dalai Lama

Corona tests are mandatory for those who wish to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader during the Kaal Chakra Puja after five foreigners were found positive in Bodh Gaya.

08:37 PM

Covid-19 update: Delhi

Delhi officials started visiting all government hospitals on Monday to evaluate their preparation in wake of the Covid outbreak in certain nations.

07:33 PM

Covid-19 update: China's economy crippled by BF.7

The coronavirus epidemic in China has disrupted the world's supply chain, since the nation is a manufacturing based economy.

07:32 PM

Covid-19 update: Union health minister holds virtual meeting with IMA

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, minister of health for India's central government, has a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association to discuss how well the country is prepared for the next Covid-19 conference. 

06:21 PM

Covid-19 update: Mock drills to be conducted tomorrow by several states and UTs

In response to the central government's recommendation, a number of health institutions across numerous states and Union territories will conduct a mock exercise on Tuesday to ensure they are prepared for any scenario involving COVID-19. (PTI)

05:33 PM

Covid-19 update: Coronavirus tests are being conducted at various airports in India

04:30 PM

Covid-19 update: 4 Myanmar travellers test positive at Delhi Airport

The government has mandated random Covid tests at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), according to PTI

04:06 PM

Covid-19 update: Karnataka CM Bommai says Covid guidelines will have no impact on business and normal life

Karnataka's chief minister Basavaraj Bommai stated on Monday that the state's forthcoming recommendations for dealing with the developing Covid issue would not interfere with normal, everyday activities.

03:29 PM

Covid-19 update: New year celebration in Karnataka 

Karnataka Health Minister informed the public about the guidelines that will be followed during new year's celebrations in a media interaction

02:53 PM

Covid-19: Punjab recovers 7,64,863 covid patients

The largest number of Covid tests have been performed in the Punjabi districts of Jalandhar (906), Ludhiana (632), Amritsar (570), Tarn Taran (460), and Hoshiarpur (391). In addition to this, 262 individuals in Pathankot and 289 in Ropar had their Covid status examined, but in all other districts of Punjab, the number of Covid testings ranges from 105 to 177. Speaking about Punjab, there have been reported 7,85,413 Corona-positive patients overall, and 7,64,863 of those patients have recovered.

02:50 PM

Health Department of Jharkhand to hold a meeting today on the Covid situation.  

02:31 PM

Covid-19: New corona cases 

A 45-year-old Patiala guy who had just returned from Dubai was discovered to have the coronavirus. Corona has been detected in a 30-year-old lady from Badshahpur in Shutrana in addition to Patiala. The wife and son of the guy who returned from Dubai, however, both tested negative for corona.

02:08 PM

Covid-19 case: UP reports another covid case from Unnao

Health officials in Uttar Pradesh are on high alert after a man travelling to Dubai tested positive for COVID-19 in Unnao. The individual, who hails from the village of Koraura in the Hasanganj tehsil area of Unnao, underwent testing before his trip to Dubai, and the results were positive.

02:01 PM

Covid 19: Random covid testing at Delhi International Airport

At Delhi International Airport, random Covid tests are conducted on foreign travellers. On Sunday, the second day of the investigation, it was discovered that several passengers' test results were positive. It is a source of reassurance, though, because only 0.5% of the 345 individuals tested at the Delhi airport had positive results. At Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, random Covid testing is conducted (IGIA).

01:43 PM

Covid-19: No limits on Covid-19 till Jan 2, Goa

After presiding over a high-level conference, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared that the state will not place any limits on Covid-19 till January 2, but will review the situation on January 3. People should adopt Covid preventative behaviour on their own, according to CM Sawant. However, in accordance with the Centre's directives, a "mock drill" would be held on December 27 to evaluate the preparation to handle any potential coronavirus outbreak.

12:14 PM

Covid-19: Tamil Nadu to take RT-PCR tests of passengers returning from these countries

Travellers returning to Tamil Nadu from China, the US, Taiwan, Japan, and Hong Kong, even on transit flights (from Singapore, Abu Dhabi, etc.), will be subjected to RT-PCR tests, according to health minister Ma Subramanian on Sunday. Direct flight passengers from these five countries are already required to take the Covid-19 test, in addition to those who arrive at airports with symptoms such a fever, cold, or cough.

 

11:56 AM

Covid 19 cases: Cases increased in Bihar, Gaya; 4 tourists infected

There has recently been an inflow of Corona in Gaya, Bihar, following Gujarat and Agra. On December 20, RTPCR was performed on travellers boarding a flight out of Gaya, Thailand. This RTPCR data on Corona, released on Sunday, revealed that three of the samples were corona-infected. All three are Bangkok residents who have been staying alone at a hotel in Bodh Gaya. An international traveller from Myanmar had left Gaya for Patna and Delhi at the same time that the corona infection was discovered.

10:50 AM

Covid-19: Decline in covid cases

According to the most recent data from the Union Health Ministry, infections in India somewhat decreased on Monday despite a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in several other nations. India recorded 196 new coronavirus infections on Monday, while 201 Covid cases were reported on Sunday. 

10:40 AM

Covid-19: Masks mandatory in Nanital

In a notification issued on Monday, the Nainital High Court said that all officers, staff, lawyers, and parties will be allowed to enter the court only after wearing masks, reported news agency ANI.

10:09 AM

Covid-19: Bengal- Covid vaccination stage

The nation's covid vaccination rates had been rising gradually for a few weeks in Bengal, but on Saturday they virtually tripled. Due to recent increases in some countries, especially China, and medical professionals' advice to complete vaccines, people are returning to CVCs.

10:07 AM

Covid-19 Updates: Covid procedures will be followed in India amid rising cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged people to take measures against the Covid-19 infection on Sunday because it is spreading across several countries. In his final "Mann ki Baat" speech of the year, Modi urged people to take precautions including wearing masks and washing their hands.

10:05 AM

Covid-19: The following are India's top eight Covid-affected districts:

  • Lohit district in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya
  • Karauli district in Rajasthan
  • Ganganagar district in Rajasthan
  • Dindigul district of Tamil Nadu
  • Nainital district of Uttarakhand
  • Rudraprayad district of Uttarakhand
  • Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh
08:56 AM

Covid-19: New case reported in Chattisgarh 

An official in Chhattisgarh reported one COVID-19 case on Sunday with a positive rate of 0.33 per cent, increasing the total to 11,77,749 cases, according to media sources.

08:55 AM

Covid-19: UP Government gives Rs 10 Lakh to the families of Covid-Dead Journalists

The families of 53 journalists who died as a result of Covid-19 received rupees 10 lakhs on Sunday from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to the news agency PTI.

