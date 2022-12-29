COVID-19 in India LIVE updates: Schools in Uttarakhand make masks compulsory

The Covid-19 sub-variant, Omicron BF.7, which has been responsible for the dramatic increase in cases in China, may be experiencing a frightening transformation. Scientists believe that this coronavirus type is adapting to launch brain attacks.
Although the BF.7 strain of Omicron has already entered India, health authorities have reassured the public that there is no need to worry since Indians have built hybrid immunity to the virus.
Health experts agree that the BF.7 variety is very contagious, with just one sick individual capable of infecting up to 18 others. The Covid version has a high R value, but Indian health experts are sceptical that it would do as much damage in India as it has in China.
Airports in certain states, such as Karnataka, have implemented random sample testing and face mask requirements. The results show that in the previous three days, a total of 39 overseas travellers had tested positive for Covid-19.
Reports surfaced on Thursday that a local Salem businessman who had travelled from China through Singapore had tested positive for Covid-19. The 37-year-old guy, who landed in the city on a connecting aircraft on Wednesday, tested positive at the airport, sources told PTI.
Uttarakhand's government mandated mask use in all schools, public and private, due to concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus. According to Bansidhar Tiwari, all principals of public and private schools have been instructed to mandate the use of face masks for all students, staff, and visitors.
According to fresh statistics from the Union Health Ministry released on Thursday, there were 268 new coronavirus infections in India, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,552. The total number of Covid cases reached 4.46 crore.
The visitor's samples were taken during security screening at the Taj Mahal, and he was denied entry since he tested positive in an antigen test. Earlier, on December 25th, a guy who had just returned from China was tested positive for COVID-19 at the Taj Mahal.
Having seen the devastation that Corona wreaked in China, the government of Pakistan has issued a similar warning. On Wednesday, the Pakistani Health Authority said that passenger screening at entrance points had begun due to concerns about the BF.7 Omicron form of the Corona virus. Furthermore, hospitals have activated their intensive care units (ICUs). There has been a need for medication, and hospitals have been requested to provide it.
Researchers have challenged assumptions that viruses like Covid-19 become less dangerous as they evolve. Find out more her:
#Covid19 4th wave scare: #Coronavirus now evolving to attack #humanbrain?https://t.co/c8MgGDmds0— DNA (@dna) December 29, 2022
The United States has mandated that all Chinese nationals visiting the country must undergo COVID-19 testing. Starting on January 5th, all Chinese citizens flying to the US will be forced to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before to departure, and provide the results as proof of being virus-free.
#Covid19 alert: #US announces mandatory testing for visitors from #China, details herehttps://t.co/KmopUIoKoG— DNA (@dna) December 29, 2022
13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi, for a total of 33 cases, or a positive rate of 0.33 percent. There was no confirmed fatality due to Covids. To prepare for a potential surge in Covid cases, the city's hospitals are being inspected to ensure they have enough beds and staff.
The state of West Bengal will be submitting a formal request to the central government for more COVID vaccinations and diagnostic kits. The state administration has decided to ask the central government to ship five lakh doses of nasal vaccinations, as well as 1 lakh doses of Covaxin and 15 lakh doses of Covishield.