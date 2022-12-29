COVID-19 in India LIVE updates: Schools in Uttarakhand make masks compulsory

COVID-19 in India LIVE updates

The Covid-19 sub-variant, Omicron BF.7, which has been responsible for the dramatic increase in cases in China, may be experiencing a frightening transformation. Scientists believe that this coronavirus type is adapting to launch brain attacks.

Although the BF.7 strain of Omicron has already entered India, health authorities have reassured the public that there is no need to worry since Indians have built hybrid immunity to the virus.

Health experts agree that the BF.7 variety is very contagious, with just one sick individual capable of infecting up to 18 others. The Covid version has a high R value, but Indian health experts are sceptical that it would do as much damage in India as it has in China.

Airports in certain states, such as Karnataka, have implemented random sample testing and face mask requirements. The results show that in the previous three days, a total of 39 overseas travellers had tested positive for Covid-19.