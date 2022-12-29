Search icon
COVID-19 in India LIVE updates: Schools in Uttarakhand make masks compulsory

New Covid cases are not increasing in India, but there are new restrictions and procedures for international travellers.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 02:11 PM IST

The Covid-19 sub-variant, Omicron BF.7, which has been responsible for the dramatic increase in cases in China, may be experiencing a frightening transformation. Scientists believe that this coronavirus type is adapting to launch brain attacks.

Although the BF.7 strain of Omicron has already entered India, health authorities have reassured the public that there is no need to worry since Indians have built hybrid immunity to the virus.

Health experts agree that the BF.7 variety is very contagious, with just one sick individual capable of infecting up to 18 others. The Covid version has a high R value, but Indian health experts are sceptical that it would do as much damage in India as it has in China.

Airports in certain states, such as Karnataka, have implemented random sample testing and face mask requirements. The results show that in the previous three days, a total of 39 overseas travellers had tested positive for Covid-19.

29 Dec 2022
02:10 PM

Covid-19 Update: Salem businessman tests positive for Covid-19

Reports surfaced on Thursday that a local Salem businessman who had travelled from China through Singapore had tested positive for Covid-19. The 37-year-old guy, who landed in the city on a connecting aircraft on Wednesday, tested positive at the airport, sources told PTI.

01:22 PM

Covid-19 update: Private and government schools in Uttarakhand have to wear masks

Uttarakhand's government mandated mask use in all schools, public and private, due to concerns over the spread of the Covid-19 virus. According to Bansidhar Tiwari, all principals of public and private schools have been instructed to mandate the use of face masks for all students, staff, and visitors.

11:45 AM

Covid-19 update: Number of cases 

According to fresh statistics from the Union Health Ministry released on Thursday, there were 268 new coronavirus infections in India, bringing the total number of active cases to 3,552. The total number of Covid cases reached 4.46 crore.

11:02 AM

Covid-19 update: Argentine visitor who provided false contact information tests positive at Taj Mahal,  unable to be tracked

The visitor's samples were taken during security screening at the Taj Mahal, and he was denied entry since he tested positive in an antigen test. Earlier, on December 25th, a guy who had just returned from China was tested positive for COVID-19 at the Taj Mahal.

10:27 AM

COVID-19 updates: Pakistan is on high alert as COVID spreads in China

Having seen the devastation that Corona wreaked in China, the government of Pakistan has issued a similar warning. On Wednesday, the Pakistani Health Authority said that passenger screening at entrance points had begun due to concerns about the BF.7 Omicron form of the Corona virus. Furthermore, hospitals have activated their intensive care units (ICUs). There has been a need for medication, and hospitals have been requested to provide it.

09:58 AM

COVID-19 updates: Has Coronavirus evolved to attack the brain?

Researchers have challenged assumptions that viruses like Covid-19 become less dangerous as they evolve. Find out more her:

09:54 AM

COVID-19 updates: US announces new Covid test requirements for Chinese fliers

The United States has mandated that all Chinese nationals visiting the country must undergo COVID-19 testing. Starting on January 5th, all Chinese citizens flying to the US will be forced to take a COVID-19 test no more than two days before to departure, and provide the results as proof of being virus-free.

09:52 AM

COVID-19 updates: Delhi logs 13 new Corona cases

13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Delhi, for a total of 33 cases, or a positive rate of 0.33 percent. There was no confirmed fatality due to Covids. To prepare for a potential surge in Covid cases, the city's hospitals are being inspected to ensure they have enough beds and staff.

09:50 AM

COVID-19 updates: More kits, vaccines may be requested by West Bengal

The state of West Bengal will be submitting a formal request to the central government for more COVID vaccinations and diagnostic kits. The state administration has decided to ask the central government to ship five lakh doses of nasal vaccinations, as well as 1 lakh doses of Covaxin and 15 lakh doses of Covishield.

