COVID-19 in India Highlights: Delhi records 14 new infection cases

Coronavirus in India: China is alarmed about the BF.7 type of Coronavirus. This variety infects many individuals.

As the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases grows throughout the world, Indian governments have taken attempts to contain the spread. Beginning December 24, the government has said that a random sample of foreign aircraft passengers would be tested for Covid-19.

However, experts anticipate that because to the rapid spread of this variant in China, there will be no new wave of corona in India. Experts believe that this variant will offer minimal harm to the Indian population. In the worst-case situation, individuals may have moderate respiratory difficulties for a day or two as a consequence of this variation.

At airports, several states, such as Karnataka, have implemented random sample testing and face mask laws. 39 overseas travellers tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous three days, according to the data.