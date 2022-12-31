COVID-19 in India Highlights: Delhi records 14 new infection cases

cricket
Coronavirus in India: China is alarmed about the BF.7 type of Coronavirus. This variety infects many individuals.
As the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases grows throughout the world, Indian governments have taken attempts to contain the spread. Beginning December 24, the government has said that a random sample of foreign aircraft passengers would be tested for Covid-19.
However, experts anticipate that because to the rapid spread of this variant in China, there will be no new wave of corona in India. Experts believe that this variant will offer minimal harm to the Indian population. In the worst-case situation, individuals may have moderate respiratory difficulties for a day or two as a consequence of this variation.
At airports, several states, such as Karnataka, have implemented random sample testing and face mask laws. 39 overseas travellers tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous three days, according to the data.
On Saturday, the Karnataka government released updated recommendations for preventing COVID infections in travellers from high-risk nations. According to the regulations, people arriving from high-risk countries must spend seven days at home under quarantine. Passengers travelling from those countries must have a negative COVID status, according to the government.
The city health department here has shared data showing that 14 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.34 percent were reported in Delhi on Saturday. It stated that there had been no fatalities associated with Covid. On Friday, nine COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.22 percent were reported in the nation's capital.
European countries have implemented stricter COVID-19 regulations for travellers arriving from China as a result of what appears to be an increase in covid infections in China, according to NHK World. On Friday, the UK government introduced new guidelines for travellers flying nonstop from the Chinese mainland to England.
Beginning on January 5, these new arrivals will have to show evidence of a COVID-19 test result that was negative and completed no more than two days before departure.
During the random sampling at airports across the nation, 53 international travellers have tested positive for COVID, which represents just 0.94 percent of the samples that have been collected thus far, according to sources on Saturday.
The Guardian reports that Italy has returned the requirement for COVID-19 testing for passengers travelling from China. In response to rising infection rates in China, this choice was made. According to reports, more than 50% of people who were screened at Milan's Malpensa Airport upon arrival tested positive for the virus, prompting the Lombardy region to mandate a negative test outcome for entry from China.
According to media reports, China's manufacturing suffered significantly from the coronavirus pandemic in December, when it hit its lowest point in almost three years. The manufacturing purchasing managers' index, according to South China Morning Post, which used data from the National Bureau of Statistics, fell to 47 in December, the lowest level since a reading of 35.7 in February 2020.
According to a data firm, the number of deaths in China attributed to COVID has increased to 9,000 per day, according to the Australian publication news.com.au. According to the news.com.au report, British research company Airfinity has increased its estimate of the number of death from COVID in China by twofold as the rate of infections rises.
Dr. Arun Kumar, the forest minister for Uttar Pradesh, visited the Covid hospital in Bareilly on Saturday to assess the state of the health department's preparations amid Covid-19 wave scare. Regarding the measures being taken to deal with a potential new Covid surge, Dr. Kumar stated that the government is aware of the situation and completely equipped to handle any eventuality.
According to the Union Health Ministry, India confirmed 226 new Covid cases over the past 24 hours on Saturday, a slight decrease from the 243 infections reported the day before. 3,653 cases were currently active, which represents 0.01 percent of all positive cases in the nation.
Resuming regular high-level in-person bilateral engagements in 2022 helped the India-Singapore relationship, which had shown resilience in the face of a global downturn caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, make significant progress in new areas of cooperation like digital connectivity, fintech, and the green economy. (PTI)
After two years of COVID interruptions, Australia is preparing to enjoy its first New Year's Eve without restrictions, and more than a million people are anticipated to gather on Sydney's harbourfront to see a spectacular fireworks show.
Public celebrations in Sydney to ring in the New Year include a countdown and fireworks show above the city's famous Opera House, which is broadcast around the globe to a rapt audience.
It turns out that the recent spike of Covid-19 in the United States is being fueled by a novel Omicron subvariant. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States, this strain is now more common than BQ.1 and its sub-variant, BQ.1.1.
Kerala's government ramped up preperation efforts on Friday in response to reports of a global increase in COVID-19. The government recommended the vaccine for adults over the age of 60, those with multiple health conditions, and frontline healthcare providers.
UK and France have agreed to implement obligatory Covid testing for persons travelling from China in response to the escalating number of COVID-19 cases in China. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also requested further information from China on COVID-19. The UK government issued a statement saying that obligatory COVID testing is essential as "precautionary and temporary" measures to increase the country's capacity to stem the spread of new variations in the UK.
According to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, India reported over 226 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. This means that there are now 3,653 active cases in the nation. Only 0.01% of all infections are now in the active stage. Over the last day, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has risen by 44. According to statistics updated at 8 am, the government claimed that the death toll stood at 5,30,702, with three deaths reconciled by Kerala.
Record numbers of people have travelled to Himachal Pradesh's famed resorts like Shimla, Narkanda, Dharamsala, Kalpa, Manali, Dalhousie, and others to celebrate the New Year with carnivals, musicals, and other events in the snowy terrain, despite the lingering danger of the new Omicron form of Covid-19. Nearly all of the state's hotels are at or beyond their capacity, therefore a representative from the tourism office suggests that visitors make their reservations early.
Data from the municipal health department show that 3,661 (5%) of the 72,732 persons who chose to self-test during the third wave's peak month of January 2022 were positive. A total of 2,677 people in the month of August performed a self-diagnosis, with 88 (16.5%) receiving a positive result. By September, though, not even a thousand individuals had used the kits.
After the Covid-19 virus spread to the mainland, Reuters reported that the UK is planning to make Covid-19 testing mandatory for travellers from China. Visitors from China must provide evidence of a negative COVID test. Reuters, citing UK media sources, claims the UK government is preparing to publish a new policy on Chinese visitors without giving a precise date or time.
A growing number of countries are requiring proof of immunity to COVID-19 from Chinese visitors, according to Reuters. According to citing health and transportation ministries, the French government has mandated that all Chinese tourists have a covid test within 48 hours before their departure. Passengers on all planes departing from China, including layovers, will be required to take a Covid test and wear protective gear.
According to the statement posted on the WHO website, WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with Chinese authorities and once again requested precise and real-time data on the epidemiological situation in China.
RT-PCR negative test result will soon be required for travellers from six countries, including China and Thailand, thus the Ministry of Civil Aviation has released updated Covid instructions for passengers arriving on foreign flights.
The extremely infectious Omicron XBB.1.5 is now responsible for more than 40% of COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to CDC statistics released on Friday, with the subvariant more than tripling from the previous week.