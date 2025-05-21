Covid-19 Cases Rising in India Live Updates: The government is watching the situation closely and has asked hospitals to keep an eye on patients with flu-like symptoms or severe respiratory infections.

Covid-19 Cases in India Live: India is seeing a small increase in COVID-19 cases as infections surge in Southeast Asia. Health officials said there are currently 257 COVID-19 cases in the country. The government is watching the situation closely and has asked hospitals to keep an eye on patients with flu-like symptoms or severe respiratory infections.

Most of the new cases are coming from Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. In the past week, Kerala reported 69 new cases, Maharashtra had 44, and Tamil Nadu saw 34 new infections. Maharashtra now has 56 active cases.

Two people who tested positive for COVID-19—a 14-year-old girl and a 54-year-old woman—have died at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai. However, doctors say these deaths were caused by other serious illnesses, not by COVID-19.

The Union Health Ministry says it is being very careful and is using strong systems to track and manage respiratory illnesses across the country. Officials assure the public that India is ready to handle the situation and is keeping a close watch on all developments.

Here are the latest updates: