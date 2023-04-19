Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: Over 10,500 fresh Covid cases reported in 24 hours; Delhi, Mumbai remain on alert

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: As Indian citizens continue to fret over the rise in infections and seasonal flu spread, the number of Covid cases reported daily in India over the last 24 hours reached 10.542. The fresh Covid-19 cases take the total number of active cases in the country to over 63,000, which is the highest in the country since the third wave of the deadly pandemic.
While over 10,542 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in the country on Wednesday, the number of deaths continues to remain low with just 38 new deaths reported across the country. In the midst of the surge in Covid-19 cases, metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru remain on alert.
Many states across the country have issued fresh Covid guidelines, making testing and facemasks mandatory in areas with high infection rates. Meanwhile, experts have predicted that the Covid surge will last for around a week, after which the number of cases will drop.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates
Delhi, Mumbai remain on Covid alert
Both Delhi and Mumbai, which were worst hit cities in the first two waves of Covid, reported over 1000 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, with authorities now mapping out an action plan to control cases.
Covid originated from raccoon dogs?
Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, adding evidence to the theory that the virus originated from animals, not from a lab, international experts say. (PTI)
Active Covid cases in country climb to 63,562
India has logged 10,542 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. (PTI)
Many states are now making masks mandatory for people arriving from other states for travel purposes, with the most recent state to do so being Tripura.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for Covid
Union Minister for Steel and Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 virus, urging all those who came in contact with him to get tested.
West Bengal Covid guidelines
The West Bengal government has instructed people to wear masks in crowded places and follow social distancing, as well as other guidelines in the midst of the Covid spike.
Delhi Covid cases today
While India has logged over 10,000 fresh cases, the national capital reported 1537 new coronavirus cases, with the positivity rate surpassing 26 percent.
New Covid cases today
India reported around 10,542 fresh coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours on Wednesday, with 38 new deaths.