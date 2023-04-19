Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: Over 10,500 fresh Covid cases reported in 24 hours; Delhi, Mumbai remain on alert

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: Over 10,500 fresh Covid cases reported in 24 hours

Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates: As Indian citizens continue to fret over the rise in infections and seasonal flu spread, the number of Covid cases reported daily in India over the last 24 hours reached 10.542. The fresh Covid-19 cases take the total number of active cases in the country to over 63,000, which is the highest in the country since the third wave of the deadly pandemic.

While over 10,542 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in the country on Wednesday, the number of deaths continues to remain low with just 38 new deaths reported across the country. In the midst of the surge in Covid-19 cases, metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru remain on alert.

Many states across the country have issued fresh Covid guidelines, making testing and facemasks mandatory in areas with high infection rates. Meanwhile, experts have predicted that the Covid surge will last for around a week, after which the number of cases will drop.

