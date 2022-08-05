Congress protest live updates: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released after being detained for 6 hours

Congress Friday marched to Rashtrapati Bhawan and Prime Minister's house in a countrywide protest over price hikes, unemployment, and GST rate hikes.

Congress on Friday staged a mass protest over rising prices, unemployment, and an increase in the GST rate on basic necessities. The party organised a major nationwide demonstration. As part of the protest, the Congress Party will march toward the Rashtrapati Bhavan and gherao the house of the prime minister. Due to Congress protests' in Lutyens' Delhi, Delhi Police has issued an advice that traffic flow would be disrupted in a number of areas. Special measures have been planned by the police, and diversions will be advised based on predicted traffic jams on important highways. At 9:30 a.m., Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will hold a news conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. CWC members and key leaders are expected to participate in "PM House gherao," while MPs from both houses of parliament will have a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" event.

Protests are taking place as the ED investigates Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald affair. The present Monsoon Session of Parliament has been repeatedly postponed due to a disturbance by opposition members about inflation, price rises, and GST hikes on basic necessities.