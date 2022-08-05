Congress protest live updates: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released after being detained for 6 hours

India
Congress Friday marched to Rashtrapati Bhawan and Prime Minister's house in a countrywide protest over price hikes, unemployment, and GST rate hikes.
Congress on Friday staged a mass protest over rising prices, unemployment, and an increase in the GST rate on basic necessities. The party organised a major nationwide demonstration. As part of the protest, the Congress Party will march toward the Rashtrapati Bhavan and gherao the house of the prime minister. Due to Congress protests' in Lutyens' Delhi, Delhi Police has issued an advice that traffic flow would be disrupted in a number of areas. Special measures have been planned by the police, and diversions will be advised based on predicted traffic jams on important highways. At 9:30 a.m., Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will hold a news conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. CWC members and key leaders are expected to participate in "PM House gherao," while MPs from both houses of parliament will have a "Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan" event.
Protests are taking place as the ED investigates Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald affair. The present Monsoon Session of Parliament has been repeatedly postponed due to a disturbance by opposition members about inflation, price rises, and GST hikes on basic necessities.
Rajasthan | Congress leaders and workers hold a protest against the Central government in Jodhpur over the issues of unemployment and inflation.
Congress protest live updates: Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi along with the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained at New Police Lines Kingsway Camp PS, Delhi
Congress protest live updates: Water cannon being used by police personnel in Chandigarh to disperse the Congress leaders & workers.
Congress protest live updates: Congress MPs and Sonia Gandhi, the party's interim president, protesting the central government over inflation and unemployment earlier today in Parliament.
BJP believe the opposition can be silenced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the country's assets to his friends: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress protest live updates: Several members of the Congress Party, including Rahul Gandhi, have been detained at the Police Lines Kingsway Camp. Protests against rising prices and high unemployment are being held around the country today by members of Congress.
Congress protest live updates: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress politician, leaps over a police roadblock at the AICC during a party protest over price increases and unemployment in Delhi. She was taken into custody by the police later.
Congress protest live updates: Detained at Delhi's Police Lines Kingsway Camp are Congress Members Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, and Ranjeet Ranjan.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained by the police after participating in a demonstration against unemployment and inflation with other party officials and party members outside the AICC headquarters in Delhi.
Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai detained by police
Congress protest live updates: Police detained Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during a protest in Delhi against the Central Government over price hikes and unemployment.
Congress protest live updates: Congress politician Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins fellow party officials and workers in a demonstration outside the AICC headquarters.
Congress protest live updates: Harish Rawat, a Congress politician and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, was held by police in Delhi during the party's protest against the Central Government over price increases and unemployment.
Our job is to raise the issues of the people: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor detained during Congress protest against price rise.
Congress protest live updates: Protests against inflation and unemployment are being held in Hyderabad, Telangana by Congress members and leaders.
We were trying to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan but Police stopped us: Congress MP Rajeev Shukla
Sonia Gandhi, interim president of the Congress Party and a member of Parliament, leads a demonstration in Parliament against inflation and unemployment.
Inflation has risen beyond the limi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Rahul Gandhi, a Congress MP, comes to Parliament dressed in black to protest inflation and unemployment.
Congress Members of Parliament protest inflation and unemployment by donning black clothes.
Workers and politicians from the Congress Party demonstrate in Guwahati, Assam, against inflation and unemployment. A "Raj Bhavan gherao" demonstration has been organised here.
"Hitler had also won elections, he too used to win elections. How did he use to do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions...Give me the entire system, then I will show you how elections are won," says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi is a 'nakli' Gandhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Congress Party members demonstrate in Delhi in front of the party HQ
In a democracy, protesting should be allowed: Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with cabinet members in Parliament to discuss government strategies.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge wears a black kurta and turban in protest against price rise and unemployment
Police officials advise security troops at Vijay Chowk before to the countrywide Congress demonstration against unemployment and inflation.
"We're witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested & beaten up," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi