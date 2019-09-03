Wait & Watch: Pakistan had to fulfil an obligation to International Court of Justice

Details of the consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav are not yet known. Pakistan had to follow the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on the matter. It was an international obligation, which they had to fulfil. Details of the quality of the consular access and whether there will be a second or further similar meetings between Jadhav and Indian diplomats, have not yet been announced. We will know it in some time. It is early to say whether it is a good move or not. We need to wait and watch.

—Rakesh Sood, ORF; former top diplomat