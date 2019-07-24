SY Quraishi: Tighten law to curb defection

Horse-trading has become the norm in Indian politics. Karnataka is just one more example. Those MPs and MLAs who defect should seek a fresh mandate. If there is a defection or even ‘merger’, then it is natural that the member must resign and seek re-election, because they got votes in the name of the party they abandoned. Sadly, these days, the trend is that if you can buy MPs and MLAs, why bother to go for elections. The way I can see it, the situation is going to get worse in the days ahead.

—SY Quraishi, former chief election commissioner