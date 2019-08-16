OPINION: Why the CDS post is a game-changer

This one step will bring in a synergy between three services. What is happening today is that all three services are in ‘go-it-alone-mode’. There are varying interests, different priorities, and a weak system of a collegiate. Now there will be someone who will be able to chalk out force modernisation into proper synergic manner and carry out capability audit to avoid duplication or triplication. It greatly helps in resource optimisation. We cannot afford to have duplication of logistic facilities. As many as 66 countries have adopted this and are integrated. We are the only military which continues to hold this system. It will also enhance the combat power of each service by integrating the resources at the operational level.

—Lieutenant General (retired) Satish Dua