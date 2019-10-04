OPINION: No relief anymore

Sudha Bhardwaj is disguised as an activist. She and people like her are waging a war against India. They call themselves lawyers, journalists and professionals, but that is just a front for anti-national activities.

I am happy that the courts are taking a dim view of their activities. They used to come under the pressure of media, which has many Naxal sympathisers. That phase is over.

Vivek Agnihotri, filmmaker, author of ‘Urban Naxals’, ‘The Making of Buddha in a Traffic Jam’