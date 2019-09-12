OPINION: It was overdue

The old fines were too little to cause any worry. What is the validity of fines applicable in 1988? The revised fines are entirely affordable. There are lobbies that are going to oppose it. Auto unions and truckers association, backed by some political parties, are threatening chakka jam for reasons best known to them. Also, electronic surveillance is the order of the day around the world. A few years ago, e-surveillance conducted by IIT-Delhi caught 12 lakh violations in a month! This Act is going to turn things around.

—Piyush Tewari, Savelife Foundation