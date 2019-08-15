On Guard: Maintain order at all costs

The government’s main and primary concern is to take all steps to maintain order and ensure that peace prevails. Security forces have pointed out that preventive custody is preferable to igniting violence in a situation like this.

Everyone has to be aware that their actions and words do not provoke a situation that can lead to trouble. Everyone has to act responsibly. This is a sensitive time, as the security forces have been warning repeatedly. My request to human rights activists is to look at the larger picture and see that Pakistan is trying to provoke trouble. Everyone has to guard against that.

—Nalin Kohli, BJP spokesperson