Neighbour Set Back: Pakistan in a spot of bother, but...

Pakistan government is in a difficult situation. They have not found enough support in the Arab world, China, the UNSC or the P5. There is little doubt that in the short term, it is a diplomatic setback for Pakistan. China, like India, is a status quoist power, which wants stability in the region.

They may help Pakistan financially, but would not like military trouble in this region. They are certainly not going to encourage Pakistan to start a military misadventure. Were the Pakistanis expecting this? My answer is yes. In the short term, they have been set back and it is an advantage for India.

—Happymon Jacob, professor, Disarmament & Diplomacy, JNU