Needless Provocation: J&K not a Hindu-Muslim issue

It is very unfortunate that the Congress party is not able to rise above petty and parochial politics. The abrogation of Articles 370 and Article 35A has far reaching security and strategic implications. This cannot and should not be seen through a narrow communal prism. Instead of looking at Kashmir with a Hindu-Muslim or majority-minority syndrome, the Congress should start looking at the larger picture. The very least that Congress leaders should do is to stop making such provocative statements, if they cannot support the government.

—Seshadri Chari, strategic thinker and policy wonk