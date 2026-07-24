Cockroach Janta Party Nationwide Protest Updates: CJP firm on 3 demands, govt seeks time till tomorrow

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Jantar Mantar Protest Live Updates: A nationwide protest call given by the CJP, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

Cockroach Janta Party Nationwide Protest Live Updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a nationwide protest today (July 24), with people set to stage demonstrations in every district across the country. The CJP is firm in its stance to continue its agitation, even as Sonam Wangchuk finally broke his fast after a 26-day hunger strike. The outfit insisted that any dialogue with the government would only be if they address the issue of accountability or its main demand of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-related irregularities. It also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on action against paper leaks didn't resolve the NEET-related irregularities.

The Opposition has meanwhile continued to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.Earlier, PM Modi had assured strict action against those responsible for alleged paper leaks and said the Union Cabinet will consider a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders.

Check CJP Nationwide Protest Live here: