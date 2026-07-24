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CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk Reacts As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Union Education Minister

CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk Reacts As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Union Education Minister

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CJP Protest: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests

CJP Protest: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests

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Cockroach Janta Party Nationwide Protest Updates: CJP firm on 3 demands, govt seeks time till tomorrow

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Jantar Mantar Protest Live Updates: A nationwide protest call given by the CJP, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 05:46 PM IST

Cockroach Janta Party Nationwide Protest Updates: CJP firm on 3 demands, govt seeks time till tomorrow
Cockroach Janta Party Nationwide Protest Live Updates: CJP begins talk with JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh(Source: ANI)
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Cockroach Janta Party Nationwide Protest Live Updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a nationwide protest today (July 24), with people set to stage demonstrations in every district across the country. The CJP is firm in its stance to continue its agitation, even as Sonam Wangchuk finally broke his fast after a 26-day hunger strike. The outfit insisted that any dialogue with the government would only be if they address the issue of accountability or its main demand of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-related irregularities. It also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on action against paper leaks didn't resolve the NEET-related irregularities. 

The Opposition has meanwhile continued to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.Earlier, PM Modi had assured strict action against those responsible for alleged paper leaks and said the Union Cabinet will consider a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders.

Check CJP Nationwide Protest Live here:

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Jul 2026, 05:39 PM

    This live blog is now closed

    This live blog has been closed. Thank you for following updates in this space.

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 04:21 PM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Congress to organise candlelight march tomorrow

    Congress directed its state units to organise candlelight marches and satyagraha at the district level on July 25 (Saturday) in solidarity with students over alleged NEET and CBSE examination irregularities and to condemn the alleged "brutal assaults" on protesting students.

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 04:17 PM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Rahul Gandhi calls Dharmendra Pradhan 'criminal'

    Amid CJP's demand of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said, "Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal education minister. He has to be removed. He is a symbol of the collapse of our education system. He has to go. He is the reason why thousands of people are outside. He has to go."

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 03:32 PM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Abhijeet Dipke accuses Govt of 'kidnapping' Sonam Wangchuk

    The Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed that no opposition MP was allowed to meet Sonam Wangchuk."Our team members also went, but they were not allowed to meet him. So, the government had, in a way, kidnapped Sonam..."

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 03:28 PM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Govt seeks time till tomorrow afternoon to respond to CJP's demand

    After meeting with the government, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the govt will remove him soon. The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students."

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 02:58 PM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: CJP's demands after second round of meet with Govt

    In the second round of talks with the Centre, CJP demanded Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation is non-negotiable, Rs 1 crore compensation for families of suicide victims, and that FIR against protesters should be withdrawn. 

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 02:55 PM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh meet CJP's Chief Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 02:08 PM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: CJP to launch website to identify police personnel who attacked students

    The CJP set to launch a website where all protesters will identify the police personnel who attacked and injured them on 20 July. "We will identify every officer who used brute force and push for an FIR to be filed against each of them. If the Delhi Police refuses to file FIRs, we will approach the court. We have the support of lawyers from across the country," said CJP chief Saurav Das.

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 02:05 PM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Saurav Das leaves Jantar Mantar to meet the government

    The Cockroach Janata Party Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das has left protest site to hold talks with the government. 

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 02:00 PM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Kharge calls out PM Modi, Amit Shah over 'denigerating centre's of learning' 

    After Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University issued warning to protesting students, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed PM Modi and Amit Shahg, criticizing them of using "these much-respected universities as propaganda outlets to bully them."

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 01:58 PM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Wangchuk on liquid diet

    Sonam Wangchuk's wife shared updates on his health after 26-ay hunger strike. "He is currently on a liquid diet and will gradually transition to semi-solid and solid food over the next few days," he told reporters. 

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 01:50 PM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live:  New Delhi Metro Station closed till further instruction

    In its latest advisory, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "New Delhi metro station has been closed till further instructions. No interchange facility shall be available at this station. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted."

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 01:42 PM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: JNU issues advisory amid protests

    After Delhi University, the Jawaharlal Nehru University issued warning to students protesting at Jantar Mantar. "All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety," read the post on X.

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 11:45 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: CJI Surya Kant denies refusing student protest plea

    The Chief Justice of India said there was no petition filed in the Supreme Court, and a lawyer had mentioned only a letter representation. CJI says it was irresponsible and reckless reporting by the media.

    "In the last two days, a completely false statement was made that a matter was filed, and the media is absolutely free from all responsibility, falsely reporting that the Chief Justice refused to list the matter. Till 10 AM this morning, not a single page has been filed. It was one representation sent by that Mishra or someone. How can I treat the representation as a writ petition? And people start recklessly reporting this," the CJI said, as reported by LiveLaw.

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 11:40 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: 'CJP team members may be arrested tonight', says Abhijeet Dipke

    “According to new input, CJP team members may be arrested tonight, says CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, urging protesters to continue the movement across the nation even after arrest. 

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 11:37 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Dharmendra Pradhan must resign, reiterates CJP

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 11:35 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Delhi HC to hear PIL against internet shutdown around Jantar Mantar

    The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to urgently hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government's decision to suspend internet services in and around Jantar Mantar amid the ongoing student protests in the national capital.

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 11:32 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live:  Rahul Gandhi slams DU, says 'How dare you threaten students'

    Rahul Gandhi hit out at Delhi University after it warned students protesting on Jantar Mantar of legal action. "How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes," he wrote. 

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 11:06 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live:  Jantar Mantar goes under waste crisis

    As thousands of protesters continue to pour in, waste is piling up at the protest site and in its vicinity. 

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 10:02 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live:  'They are now afraid because of you all': CJP spokesperson

    CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka addressed protestors, noting that this is for the first time that PM Modi has released a video so late at night. "If Modiji wants to take strict action, then he should sack Dharmendra Pradhan immediately. We won't accept anything less than that."

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 09:55 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Education Secretary Vineet Joshi replaced by Naresh Gangwar

    In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi has been removed and replaced with Naresh Gangwar amid nationwide protests over paper leaks. Joshi, ex-NTA DG, moved to Panchayati Raj.

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 09:46 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: DU urges students to stay away from Jantar Mantar amid protests

    Delhi University has advised students and faculty to avoid Jantar Mantar, warning that participation in unlawful gatherings could invite legal action. 

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 09:41 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: 17 Delhi metro stations to remain closed today

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the stations would remain shut from 7.30 am on Friday until further instructions. The shutdown marks the third straight day due to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. The affected stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan. However, interchange facilities will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. The same stations were also shut on Wednesday and Thursday, disrupting commuters across central Delhi.

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 09:37 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Delhi Police clarifies NSA notification is routine, unrelated to protests

    Delhi Govt authorises Police Commissioner to exercise National Security Act (NSA) powers till October 18. Delhi Police said the routine three-month notification is not linked to student protests or the CJP agitation and does not impose new restrictions.

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 09:34 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Delhi Police refute claims of firing and stone-pelting

    Delhi Police on Friday dismissed as "false and misleading" claims circulating on social media that its personnel resorted to firing and stone-pelting during a protest at Jantar Mantar, urging the public not to share unverified content.

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 09:25 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Student suicides rise 80% in a decade as per NCRB

    According to the National Crime Records Bureau, the number of student suicides increased by about 80% from 8,068 in 2014 to 14,488 in 2024.  This means, on average, 40 students died by suicide in India every day in 2024. It also means one student dies by suicide every 36 minutes. Over 1.23 lakh students ended their lives between 2014 and 2024.

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 09:21 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Protesters in Delhi | Latest visuals

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 09:11 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: CJP claims Delhi police are using Facial Recognition Vans

    The Cockroach Janata Party shared a video claiming Delhi Police have stationed Facial Recognition Vans to harvest biometrics and extract personal data of peaceful protesters. 

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 09:07 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Modi-led Govt treating students as 'enemies of the nation': Sonia Gandhi

    Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday said students have demanded accountability and educational reforms, but the Modi government has responded to their courage with "cowardice and wanton cruelty, treating them not as inheritors of the future but as enemies of the nation".

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 09:04 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: CJP, Centre to hold talks today at Delhi's Constitution Club

    The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is likely to hold talks with the government at the Constitution Club of India at around 12:30 pm.  The party said it would continue to press its demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the students' core demands.

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 09:00 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Abhijeet Dipke relieved as Wangchuk ends hunger strike

    CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke expresses relief as Sonam Wangchuk ends his hunger strike. He pledges that the CJP protest will continue until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. 

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 08:58 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: PM releases a video promising 'more strict action' today

    As protests against the NEET paper leak intensify across the country, with more demonstrators joining in at Jantar Mantar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a video, promising that "more strict" action would be taken against paper leaks.

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  • 24 Jul 2026, 08:56 AM

    CJP Nationwide Protest Live: Sonam Wangchuk ends 26-day hunger strike

     Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

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