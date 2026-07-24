Cockroach Janta Party Nationwide Protest Updates: CJP firm on 3 demands, govt seeks time till tomorrow

INDIA
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Jantar Mantar Protest Live Updates: A nationwide protest call given by the CJP, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Cockroach Janta Party Nationwide Protest Live Updates: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a nationwide protest today (July 24), with people set to stage demonstrations in every district across the country. The CJP is firm in its stance to continue its agitation, even as Sonam Wangchuk finally broke his fast after a 26-day hunger strike. The outfit insisted that any dialogue with the government would only be if they address the issue of accountability or its main demand of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-related irregularities. It also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on action against paper leaks didn't resolve the NEET-related irregularities.
The Opposition has meanwhile continued to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan and a detailed discussion on the NEET paper leak during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.Earlier, PM Modi had assured strict action against those responsible for alleged paper leaks and said the Union Cabinet will consider a draft Bill providing for Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders.
Check CJP Nationwide Protest Live here:
Congress directed its state units to organise candlelight marches and satyagraha at the district level on July 25 (Saturday) in solidarity with students over alleged NEET and CBSE examination irregularities and to condemn the alleged "brutal assaults" on protesting students.
Amid CJP's demand of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said, "Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal education minister. He has to be removed. He is a symbol of the collapse of our education system. He has to go. He is the reason why thousands of people are outside. He has to go."
#WATCH | Delhi | LoP, Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi says, "Dharmendra Pradhan is a criminal education minister. He has to be removed. He is a symbol of the collapse of our education system. He has to go. He is the reason why thousands of people are outside. He has to go." pic.twitter.com/Mm1Vs9Yaxb— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
The Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed that no opposition MP was allowed to meet Sonam Wangchuk."Our team members also went, but they were not allowed to meet him. So, the government had, in a way, kidnapped Sonam..."
Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "I think these people had kidnapped Sonam. J.P. Nadda could meet him, but no opposition MP was allowed to meet him. Our team members also went, but they were not allowed to meet him. So, the government had, in a way,… pic.twitter.com/K55BUnQiAC— IANS (@ians_india) July 24, 2026
After meeting with the government, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the govt will remove him soon. The government has expressed in-principle approval on the two demands of compensation (for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide) and withdrawal of FIRs, legal cases on students."
#WATCH | Delhi | After meeting with the government, Cockroach Janta Party's National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "The government has asked for time till tomorrow afternoon on our demand for Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. We hope the govt will remove him soon. The… pic.twitter.com/0zwUGAJ6W0— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
In the second round of talks with the Centre, CJP demanded Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation is non-negotiable, Rs 1 crore compensation for families of suicide victims, and that FIR against protesters should be withdrawn.
Delhi: A meeting held between Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and its National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. pic.twitter.com/fOOEHWM7HR— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
#WATCH | Delhi: A meeting held between Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, and Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das and its National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka. pic.twitter.com/AYMu9RD8d8— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
The CJP set to launch a website where all protesters will identify the police personnel who attacked and injured them on 20 July. "We will identify every officer who used brute force and push for an FIR to be filed against each of them. If the Delhi Police refuses to file FIRs, we will approach the court. We have the support of lawyers from across the country," said CJP chief Saurav Das.
The Cockroach Janata Party Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das has left protest site to hold talks with the government.
#WATCH | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das has left Jantar Mantar to meet the government shortly. pic.twitter.com/2OQU4jGFaz— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026
After Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University issued warning to protesting students, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed PM Modi and Amit Shahg, criticizing them of using "these much-respected universities as propaganda outlets to bully them."
Students are on ground zero, because Modi Govt is now using these much-respected universities as propaganda outlets to bully them.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 24, 2026
Instead of making Dharmendra Pradhan resign and then start a meaningful discussion on the Education System, Modi-Shah have resorted to denigerating… pic.twitter.com/Kw4WbD0LeQ
Sonam Wangchuk's wife shared updates on his health after 26-ay hunger strike. "He is currently on a liquid diet and will gradually transition to semi-solid and solid food over the next few days," he told reporters.
VIDEO | Activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo says, "Sonam Wangchuk had announced that he would continue his fast until the government gave a written assurance that no FIRs or legal action would be taken against students and protesters, and that any existing cases would… pic.twitter.com/NdJeuzZW1I— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2026
In its latest advisory, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "New Delhi metro station has been closed till further instructions. No interchange facility shall be available at this station. Any inconvenience is deeply regretted."
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 24, 2026
New Delhi metro station has been closed till further instructions. No interchange facility shall be available at this station.
Any inconvenience is deeply regretted.
After Delhi University, the Jawaharlal Nehru University issued warning to students protesting at Jantar Mantar. "All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety," read the post on X.
Advisory— Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) July 24, 2026
All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting…
The Chief Justice of India said there was no petition filed in the Supreme Court, and a lawyer had mentioned only a letter representation. CJI says it was irresponsible and reckless reporting by the media.
"In the last two days, a completely false statement was made that a matter was filed, and the media is absolutely free from all responsibility, falsely reporting that the Chief Justice refused to list the matter. Till 10 AM this morning, not a single page has been filed. It was one representation sent by that Mishra or someone. How can I treat the representation as a writ petition? And people start recklessly reporting this," the CJI said, as reported by LiveLaw.
“According to new input, CJP team members may be arrested tonight, says CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, urging protesters to continue the movement across the nation even after arrest.
VIDEO | Delhi: “According to new input, CJP team members may be arrested tonight”, says CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke, urging protesters to continue movement across nation even after arrest.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/6AW7aACtxQ
Dharmendra Pradhan ji istipha do pic.twitter.com/WKboQKqpvE— Cockroach Janta Party (@CJP_for_India) July 24, 2026
The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to urgently hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government's decision to suspend internet services in and around Jantar Mantar amid the ongoing student protests in the national capital.
Rahul Gandhi hit out at Delhi University after it warned students protesting on Jantar Mantar of legal action. "How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights? Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes," he wrote.
How dare you threaten students for exercising their democratic rights?— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 24, 2026
Please note, you are the ones that will be held accountable when the time comes. https://t.co/Mx6D19SP5h
CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka addressed protestors, noting that this is for the first time that PM Modi has released a video so late at night. "If Modiji wants to take strict action, then he should sack Dharmendra Pradhan immediately. We won't accept anything less than that."
VIDEO | Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka addresses protestors, says, "They are now afraid because of you all... You may be not aware... PM Modi released a video at 12.30 am. This is for the first time that PM Modi has released a video so late at… pic.twitter.com/kwfScwmgLh— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2026
In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, Education Secretary Vineet Joshi has been removed and replaced with Naresh Gangwar amid nationwide protests over paper leaks. Joshi, ex-NTA DG, moved to Panchayati Raj.
Delhi University has advised students and faculty to avoid Jantar Mantar, warning that participation in unlawful gatherings could invite legal action.
Dear students and faculty, your safety matters to us. Please note that any unlawful assemblies or demonstrations at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, which are strictly regulated as per the directives of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, may invite legal action. Such activities can…— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) July 23, 2026
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said the stations would remain shut from 7.30 am on Friday until further instructions. The shutdown marks the third straight day due to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. The affected stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhambha Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and Jhandewalan. However, interchange facilities will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat. The same stations were also shut on Wednesday and Thursday, disrupting commuters across central Delhi.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 23, 2026
Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM tomorrow (24th July, 2026) till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat.
1. Lok Kalyan Marg
2. Rajiv Chowk
3.…
Delhi Govt authorises Police Commissioner to exercise National Security Act (NSA) powers till October 18. Delhi Police said the routine three-month notification is not linked to student protests or the CJP agitation and does not impose new restrictions.
A routine quarterly renewal of powers under the National Security Act (NSA) has been falsely linked to the ongoing CJP protests.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 23, 2026
The renewal predates the protests and is part of the standard administrative process.
Citizens are advised to rely only on official information and… pic.twitter.com/t50ABgZBh0
Delhi Police on Friday dismissed as "false and misleading" claims circulating on social media that its personnel resorted to firing and stone-pelting during a protest at Jantar Mantar, urging the public not to share unverified content.
Delhi Police urges all citizens to exercise caution while consuming & sharing information on social media.— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) July 23, 2026
Responsible digital behaviour begins with verifying facts through official channels before forwarding any content.@LtGovDelhi#DPUpdates pic.twitter.com/NIMrW3FWB2
According to the National Crime Records Bureau, the number of student suicides increased by about 80% from 8,068 in 2014 to 14,488 in 2024. This means, on average, 40 students died by suicide in India every day in 2024. It also means one student dies by suicide every 36 minutes. Over 1.23 lakh students ended their lives between 2014 and 2024.
VIDEO | Delhi: Latest visuals from Jantar Mantar as CJP-led protest continues.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2026
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has said it was 'relieved and grateful' that activist Sonam Wangchuk had ended his 26-day hunger strike, but asserted that its peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar would… pic.twitter.com/8QyBIKPcLA
The Cockroach Janata Party shared a video claiming Delhi Police have stationed Facial Recognition Vans to harvest biometrics and extract personal data of peaceful protesters.
JANTAR MANTAR IS A PROTEST SITE, NOT A DIGITAL OPEN-AIR PRISON!— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 23, 2026
Delhi Police has stationed Facial Recognition Vans to live-scan peaceful protesters. They are harvesting biometrics and extracting personal data on the spot—and we have three direct questions for the… pic.twitter.com/zCcLg3uxOE
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday said students have demanded accountability and educational reforms, but the Modi government has responded to their courage with "cowardice and wanton cruelty, treating them not as inheritors of the future but as enemies of the nation".
STORY | Modi govt treating students seeking accountability as 'enemies of nation': Sonia Gandhi— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2026
In a broadside against the Modi government, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday said students have demanded accountability and educational reforms, but the… pic.twitter.com/pMwNiQzPvU
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is likely to hold talks with the government at the Constitution Club of India at around 12:30 pm. The party said it would continue to press its demands, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, one of the students' core demands.
VIDEO | Delhi: "Our protest will continue; Constitution Club of India chosen as venue for meeting with government ministers, hoping for an open-minded dialogue," says CJP spokesperson Saurav Das.#CJP #JantarMantarProtest #DelhiNews— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 24, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/jQfcWyovQC
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke expresses relief as Sonam Wangchuk ends his hunger strike. He pledges that the CJP protest will continue until Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days.— Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 23, 2026
Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this… pic.twitter.com/XXaubgkEbW
As protests against the NEET paper leak intensify across the country, with more demonstrators joining in at Jantar Mantar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a video, promising that "more strict" action would be taken against paper leaks.
More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026
Climate activist and educator Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike at Medanta Hospital in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
#WATCH | Activist Sonam Wangchuk says, "Today, on the 26th day, I would like to share some important news with you. It's about 12:30 at night. Just a while ago, Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh came here, and the top leaders of the Apex Body of Ladakh also came here.… pic.twitter.com/NRktzrW9oe— ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026