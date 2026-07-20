CJP 'Chalo Sansad' Parliament March Live Updates: Centre reaches out to 'Cockroaches', security tightened at Jantar Mantar

CJP Sonam Wangchuk Protest Live Update: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than 20 days, has laid out conditions for ending his fast.

Cockroach Janta Party Parliament March Live: On Monday, the Cockroach Janta Party began its ‘Chalo Sansad’ march from Jantar Mantar, where security was visibly heightened. As numbers grew, police put the gathering at roughly 8,000 protesters, with a riot control vehicle deployed to the venue in the morning.

For over a month, the CJP has been holding protests there, pressing for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down over the NEET paper leak and other grievances.

The march was scheduled to coincide with the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. However, Delhi Police have not granted permission and have imposed prohibitory orders across large parts of New Delhi.

Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than 20 days, has laid out conditions for ending his fast. Wangchuk has called on the Centre to take responsibility for recent lapses in the education system, or for MPs to promise that the matter will be raised in Parliament. Last Saturday, Delhi Police forcibly removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and admitted him to Safdarjung Hospital. The activist claims he is being kept at the hospital under "illegal detention."

At the same time, Delhi Police have enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS. In a public advisory posted on X on Sunday, DCP Sachin Sharma said: "Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession."

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