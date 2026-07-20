CJP 'Chalo Sansad' Parliament March Live Updates: Centre reaches out to 'Cockroaches', security tightened at Jantar Mantar

INDIA
CJP Sonam Wangchuk Protest Live Update: Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than 20 days, has laid out conditions for ending his fast.
Cockroach Janta Party Parliament March Live: On Monday, the Cockroach Janta Party began its ‘Chalo Sansad’ march from Jantar Mantar, where security was visibly heightened. As numbers grew, police put the gathering at roughly 8,000 protesters, with a riot control vehicle deployed to the venue in the morning.
For over a month, the CJP has been holding protests there, pressing for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down over the NEET paper leak and other grievances.
The march was scheduled to coincide with the first day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. However, Delhi Police have not granted permission and have imposed prohibitory orders across large parts of New Delhi.
Meanwhile, activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for more than 20 days, has laid out conditions for ending his fast. Wangchuk has called on the Centre to take responsibility for recent lapses in the education system, or for MPs to promise that the matter will be raised in Parliament. Last Saturday, Delhi Police forcibly removed Wangchuk from Jantar Mantar and admitted him to Safdarjung Hospital. The activist claims he is being kept at the hospital under "illegal detention."
At the same time, Delhi Police have enforced prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS. In a public advisory posted on X on Sunday, DCP Sachin Sharma said: "Delhi Police categorically clarifies that no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession."
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In a major political escalation in the national capital, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Atishi, arrived at Jantar Mantar on Monday to participate in the 'Cockroach protest.'
VIDEO | Delhi: Ahead of the Cockroach Janata Party's proposed protest march, veteran actress Shabana Azmi joined the protesters and says, "All of us who are here, have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's constitution. Mahatma Gandhi… pic.twitter.com/q1mx2cL7gN— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 20, 2026
Delhi Police resorted to using mild lathi charge on Monday to disperse hundreds of protesters attemptmpting to march toward the Parliament House. The demonstration, which began at Jantar Mantar, led to significant traffic disruptions in the national capital as security personnel were deployed in large numbers to contain the surging crowd.
Several personnel from the Rapid Action Force are stationed nearby to address both the CJP protest march and the upcoming session.
In a statement, Delhi Police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), corresponding to the erstwhile Section 144 of the CrPC, remain in force in the New Delhi district.
As activists and student protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march, Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, laid out the priorities she wants the demonstrators to hold onto through the day.
"We will focus on this march. Three points are very important today. First, we will focus on conducting the march peacefully. Let us stay focused on the issue- the issue of education, which is a vital need for this country and remain vigilant," she told ANI at the protest site.
Activists affiliated to the CJP are gearing up to try and march towards Parliament even as the Delhi Police maintains a strict security perimeter. The proposed march was first announced by Sonam Wangchuk, who has since been removed from the protest site to the Safdarjung Hospital following a 20-day hunger strike.
The chief Spokesperson of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Saurav Das, said, "The administration is trying to open talks with the government. They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court."
While speaking to ANI, Das further added, "Sonam ji, so far he is stable, and he is continuing his hunger strike. He has sent his very best wishes to the young protesters of this country who have finally awakened to this very difficult, very dead system that does not listen to them at all. A peaceful march will happen very soon. Peaceful protesters have been gathered here for the past 30 days, and we have shown how to carry out a peaceful protest and put our points forward."
#WATCH | Delhi: Saurav Das, Chief Spokesperson, Cockroach Janta Party, says, "The administration is trying to open talks with the government. They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their… pic.twitter.com/XU1Bi7pQa1— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
Amid the Cockroach Janta Party’s protest march, DMRC on Monday closed entry and exit at five metro stations: Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth. Security was cited as the reason.
DMRC announced on X that the five stations would remain shut until further instructions.
"Due to security reason, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations have been closed till further instructions," tweets Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). pic.twitter.com/cvbOZiVvNU— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026
The protest was organised by the Cockroach Janta Party to march to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session, with demands focused on education reforms.