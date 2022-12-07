Headlines

LIVE Updates | Chandni Chowk Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Punardeep Singh vs BJP's Ravinder Kumar in key battle

Chandni Chowk Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress’ Rahul Sharma, AAP’s Punardeep Singh and BJP’s Ravinder Kumar in key battle.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 12:42 PM IST

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 will be taken up on Wednesday (December 7). The voting for the high-stakes battle between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress took place on December 4 which witnessed a voter turnout of over 50 per cent. Exit polls indicate that Aam Aadmi Party’s clear win will end the 15-year old rule of Bharatiya Janata Party over the civic body. Chandni Chowk is one of the key Delhi assembly constituencies. The constituency has three wards under it - Chandni Chowk, Civil Lines and Jama Masjid. The MCD seat for Civil Lines ward (Ward 73) is reserved for Schedule Caste. On the other hand, the Jama Masjid Ward (Ward 75) is reserved for women candidates. Chandni Chowk ward (Ward 74) is unreserved.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family voted in the MCD polls 2022 from Civil Lines ward. Charan Dass is representing Congress, Vikas Tank from AAP and Sardar Avtar Singh from BJP contested for this MCD ward. For the Chandni Chowk ward, the battle is between Congress’ Rahul Sharma, AAP’s Punardeep Singh Swahney and BJP’s Ravinder Kumar Kaptan. In the Jama Masjid ward, Shahin Parveen, Geetu Sabarwal and Asha Verma are contesting from Congress, AAP and BJP respectively.

For those who are unaware, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 were supposed to take place earlier this year, however the polls were delayed as the Centre decided to unify the three municipal corporations bringing the total number of wards down to 250 from 272. AAP and BJP contested all 250 wards in the MCD polls 2022, Congress participated in the race for 247 wards.

LIVE BLOG

  • 07 Dec 2022, 11:20 AM

    Chandni Chowk Delhi MCD Election Result 2022:

    Punardeep Singh from AAP party wins from Chandni Chowk ward. 

  • 07 Dec 2022, 10:50 AM

    Chandni Chowk Delhi MCD Election Result 2022:

    Results of 68 wards are out till now. BJP has secured 32 seats and AAP has won on 31 seats.

  • 07 Dec 2022, 10:06 AM

    Chandni Chowk Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: 

    AAP is slowly moving towards a win with lead in around 130 seats. BJP trying to catch up with lead in 104 wards.

  • 07 Dec 2022, 09:36 AM

    Chandni Chowk Delhi MCD Election Result 2022:

    Still a tough fight among AAP and BJP in MCD polls 2022. AAP leading in 123 wards and BJP ahead in 118 wards.

  • 07 Dec 2022, 09:34 AM

    Chandni Chowk Delhi MCD Election Result 2022:

    According to latest trends on Zee News, it is a tough contest between AAP and BJP. AAP is leading on 120 seats, while BJP is ahead on 119 seats. Congress on the third spot is leading in 7 wards.

  • 07 Dec 2022, 08:12 AM

    Chandni Chowk Delhi MCD Election Result 2022:

    AAP leading in 99 seats and BJP leading in 103 seats. Latest trends indicate a tough battle among the two parties. Congress is at the third sport with lead in 6 seats.

  • 07 Dec 2022, 08:09 AM

    Chandni Chowk Delhi MCD Election Result 2022:

    The counting of votes for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 has started and as per the initial trends, AAP is leading on 9 seats and BJP is leading on 4. On the other hands, Congress is leading on 1 seat.

  • 06 Dec 2022, 08:22 PM

    Chandni Chowk Delhi MCD Election Result 2022:

    The counting of votes for the MCD polls 2022 will begin at 8am in 42 centres across the city. Although AAP lost all three wards under the Chandni Chowk constituency in 2017 MCD polls, this year’s exit polls indicate a clear win for the Arvind Kejriwal led party. If exit polls are right, then BJP will lose control from the civic body after 15 years.

  • 06 Dec 2022, 08:21 PM

    Chandni Chowk Delhi MCD Election Result 2022:

    Chandni Chowk is a key constituency for AAP, BJP and Congress. This year MCD elections exit polls indicate a clear win for Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, however the party faced a crushing defeat in 2017. During the last MCD polls, the two wards under the Chandni Chowk constituency, Civil Lines and Chandni Chowk were won by BJP. On the other hand the Jama Masjid ward was won by Congress. After witnessing defeat in wards under her constituency, former AAP leader Alka Lamba planned to resign.

