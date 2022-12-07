LIVE Updates | Chandni Chowk Delhi MCD Election Result 2022: AAP’s Punardeep Singh vs BJP's Ravinder Kumar in key battle

Chandni Chowk Delhi MCD Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Congress’ Rahul Sharma, AAP’s Punardeep Singh and BJP’s Ravinder Kumar in key battle.

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 will be taken up on Wednesday (December 7). The voting for the high-stakes battle between the AAP, the BJP and the Congress took place on December 4 which witnessed a voter turnout of over 50 per cent. Exit polls indicate that Aam Aadmi Party’s clear win will end the 15-year old rule of Bharatiya Janata Party over the civic body. Chandni Chowk is one of the key Delhi assembly constituencies. The constituency has three wards under it - Chandni Chowk, Civil Lines and Jama Masjid. The MCD seat for Civil Lines ward (Ward 73) is reserved for Schedule Caste. On the other hand, the Jama Masjid Ward (Ward 75) is reserved for women candidates. Chandni Chowk ward (Ward 74) is unreserved.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his family voted in the MCD polls 2022 from Civil Lines ward. Charan Dass is representing Congress, Vikas Tank from AAP and Sardar Avtar Singh from BJP contested for this MCD ward. For the Chandni Chowk ward, the battle is between Congress’ Rahul Sharma, AAP’s Punardeep Singh Swahney and BJP’s Ravinder Kumar Kaptan. In the Jama Masjid ward, Shahin Parveen, Geetu Sabarwal and Asha Verma are contesting from Congress, AAP and BJP respectively.

For those who are unaware, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 were supposed to take place earlier this year, however the polls were delayed as the Centre decided to unify the three municipal corporations bringing the total number of wards down to 250 from 272. AAP and BJP contested all 250 wards in the MCD polls 2022, Congress participated in the race for 247 wards.